Three weeks remain in the 2020 NFL regular season and plenty of playoff berths are up for grabs. The Buffalo Bills clinched their first AFC East title in 25 years Saturday, ending the third-longest active division title drought in the league. The Miami Dolphins held on to the final AFC playoff berth Sunday, beating the New England Patriots and remaining the No. 7 seed in the conference. The Patriots' loss to the Dolphins means New England will miss the postseason for the first time since 2008 and clinched a losing season for the first time since 2000.

In the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks clinched a playoff berth and took the NFC West lead with the Los Angeles Rams losing to the Jets(!). The Arizona Cardinals kept hold of the final playoff spot with a thrilling win over the Eagles.

Below, you can find a division-by-division breakdown of the current standings, how each club performed in Week 15 and what they have next on the schedule.

AFC East



W L T PCT DIFF x-Bills 11 3 0 .786 +67 Dolphins 9 5 0 .645 +93 Patriots 6 8 0 .429 -12 Jets 1 13 0 .071 -207

x-clinched division title

Buffalo Bills

What to know: Buffalo clinched the AFC East title with its blowout victory over the Broncos, the third time in four seasons the Bills are heading to the playoffs. The Bills sit as the No. 3 seed in the AFC standings, a half-game behind Pittsburgh for the second spot, but own the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Steelers after beating Pittsburgh in Week 14.

Remaining schedule: at Patriots, vs. Dolphins

Miami Dolphins

What to know: The Dolphins' win over the Patriots keeps them as the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff race. Miami makes the playoffs if it wins its final two games. The Dolphins own the tiebreaker over the Ravens based on having a better win percentage in conference games.

Remaining schedule: at Raiders, at Bills

New England Patriots

What to know: The Patriots have been officially eliminated from the postseason after losing to the Dolphins. They will finish with a non-winning season for the first time since 2000 and their 11-year playoff streak has been snapped.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bills, vs. Jets

New York Jets

What to know: In the biggest upset of the season, the Jets upset the Rams -- and lost control of the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. The Jets will not go winless as they snap their 13-game losing streak.

Remaining schedule: vs. Browns, at Patriots

AFC North



W L T PCT DIFF z-Steelers 11 2 0 .846 +112 Browns 9 4 0 .692 -20 Ravens 9 5 0 .643 +116 Bengals 2 10 1 .192 -93

z-clinched playoff spot

Pittsburgh Steelers

What to know: TBD after Monday's game at Bengals

Remaining schedule: at Bengals, vs. Colts, at Browns

Cleveland Browns

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Giants

Next game: at Giants, at Jets, vs. Steelers

Baltimore Ravens

What to know: The Ravens took care of business with a blowout victory over the Jaguars but still remain the No. 8 seed in the AFC standings. The Dolphins own the tiebreaker over Baltimore based on a better win percentage in conference games.

Remaining schedule: vs. Giants, at Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals

What to know: TBD after Monday's game vs. Steelers

Remaining schedule: vs. Steelers, at Texans, vs. Ravens

AFC South



W L T PCT DIFF Titans 10 4 0 .714 +75 Colts 10 4 0 .714 +79 Texans 4 10 0 .286 -71 Jaguars 1 13 0 .071 -148

Tennessee Titans

What to know: A big win over the Lions keeps Tennessee atop the AFC South with two games to play. Tennessee owns the tiebreaker over Indianapolis based on having a better winning percentage in division games. The Titans are the No. 4 seed in the conference standings.

Remaining schedule: at Packers, at Texans

Indianapolis Colts

What to know: The Colts survived against Houston to remain tied with Tennessee for first in the AFC South. Tennessee owns the tiebreaker over Indianapolis based on having a better winning percentage in division games. The Colts are currently the No. 5 seed in the AFC conference standings.

Remaining schedule: at Steelers, vs. Jaguars

Houston Texans

What to know: Another heartbreaking loss for the Texans to the Colts. Houston is 13th in the conference standings and would be in position for a top-10 draft pick had it not been traded to the Dolphins.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bengals, vs. Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars

What to know: The 13th straight loss for Jacksonville gets them the No. 1 draft pick -- for now -- after the jets upset the Rams. The Jaguars and Jets are tied for the second worst record in football.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bears, at Colts

AFC West



W L T PCT DIFF x-Chiefs 13 1 0 .929 +125 Raiders 7 7 0 .500 -44 Broncos 5 9 0 .357 -119 Chargers 5 9 0 .357 -62

x-clinched division title

What to know: The Chiefs remain the top seed in the AFC standings after Sunday's win over the Saints. A Steelers loss Monday puts Kansas City up two games over Pittsburgh with two games to play.

Remaining schedule: vs. Falcons, vs. Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

What to know: The Raiders need the Ravens and Dolphins to lose to have a chance at the AFC playoffs after Thursday's loss to the Chargers. They can't be eliminated Sunday, but their playoff hopes are dwindling fast. Huge game against the Dolphins in Week 16.

Remaining schedule: vs. Dolphins, at Broncos

Denver Broncos

What to know: Denver was eliminated from the playoff race after Saturday's loss to Buffalo. The Broncos have clinched a losing season for the fourth consecutive year.

Remaining schedule: at Chargers, vs. Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

What to know: The Chargers may have played themselves out of a top-five pick in the draft after back-to-back victories. They have a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert but are eliminated from playoff contention. Bright future ahead in Los Angeles.

Remaining schedule: vs. Broncos, at Chiefs

NFC East



W L T PCT DIFF Washington 6 8 0 .429 +7 Giants 5 8 0 .385 -53 Cowboys 5 9 0 .357 -94 Eagles 4 9 1 .321 -58

What to know: Washington remains in first place in the NFC East for now awaits the Giants result later Sunday. A Giants win puts New York back in first in the division.

Remaining schedule: vs. Panthers, at Eagles

New York Giants

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Browns

Remaining schedule: vs. Browns, at Ravens, vs. Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

What to know: The Cowboys are a game out of the NFC East race but need Washington to lose their final two games -- and they have to win their final two -- in order to have a shot at the division. Washington swept Dallas this year, owning the tiebreaker.

Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles, at Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

What to know: The Eagles' NFC East title chances took a huge hit with the loss to the Cardinals. Philadelphia needs to win out along with two losses each from the Giants and Washington to have a shot at the division title. May be onto 2021 for the Eagles.

Remaining schedule: at Cowboys, vs. Washington

NFC North



W L T PCT DIFF x-Packers 11 3 0 .786 +95 Bears 7 7 0 .500 -3 Vikings 6 8 0 .429 -28 Lions 5 9 0 .357 -100

x-clinched division title

Green Bay Packers

What to know: The Packers remain the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a victory over the Panthers Saturday. Green Bay will get the only bye in the conference if it wins its final two games.

Remaining schedule: vs. Titans, at Bears

Chicago Bears



What to know: The Bears are the No. 8 seed in the conference standings after a huge win over the Vikings and are hoping for a Cardinals loss to the Eagles to tie them for the final playoff berth in the conference.

Remaining schedule: at Jaguars, vs. Packers

Minnesota Vikings

What to know: A brutal loss to the Bears puts the Vikings' playoff hopes in serious doubt. They will be two back of Arizona for the final playoff spot if the Cardinals win.

Remaining schedule: at Saints, at Lions

Detroit Lions

What to know: The Lions are eliminated from the playoffs after falling to the Titans.

Remaining schedule: vs. Buccaneers, vs. Vikings

NFC South



W L T PCT DIFF z-Saints 10 4 0 .714 +100 Buccaneers 9 5 0 .643 +80 Falcons 4 10 0 .286 +2 Panthers 4 10 0 .286 -33

z-clinched playoff spot

New Orleans Saints

What to know: The Saints are a game behind Green Bay for the top seed in the conference with a loss to the Chiefs, and the Packers own the head-to-head tiebreaker. New Orleans has the tiebreaker over Seattle for the No. 2 seed based on having a better record in conference games.

Remaining schedule: vs. Vikings, at Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What to know: A comeback win over the Falcons keep the Buccaneers at the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff race with two games to play. Tampa Bay has the same record as Los Angeles, but the Rams hold the head-to-head tiebreaker thanks to a victory earlier this year.

Remaining schedule: at Lions, vs. Falcons

Atlanta Falcons

What to know: The Falcons have the second-worst record in the conference after Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers. They are playing out the string.

Remaining schedule: at Chiefs, at Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers

What to know: The Panthers were eliminated from the playoffs after Saturday's loss to the Packers. They have the worst record in the conference.

Remaining schedule: at Washington, vs. Saints

NFC West



W L T PCT DIFF z-Seahawks 10 4 0 .714 +74 Rams 9 5 0 .643 +76 Cardinals 8 6 0 .571 +62 49ers 5 9 0 .357 -19

z-clinched playoff spot

Seattle Seahawks

What to know: Seattle takes over first place in the NFC West after a win over Washington and Los Angeles' stunning loss to the Jets. Seattle plays Los Angeles next week and can clinch the division with a victory. Seattle clinched a playoff berth with the win Sunday. New Orleans has the tiebreaker over Seattle for the No. 2 seed based on having a better record in conference games.

Remaining schedule: vs. Rams, at 49ers

Los Angeles Rams

What to know: The Rams fall out of the NFC West lead after a stunning loss to the Jets. Los Angeles is now the No. 5 seed in the NFC, owning the head-to-head tiebreaker over Tampa Bay.

Remaining schedule: at Seahawks, at Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals

What to know: The Cardinals remain in control of the final playoff spot in the NFC with a thrilling win over the Eagles. Arizona gets a playoff spot if it wins out.

Remaining schedule: vs. 49ers, at Rams

San Francisco 49ers

What to know: San Francisco isn't eliminated from the playoffs yet after a loss to the Cowboys, but the 49ers soon will be.

Remaining schedule: at Cardinals, vs. Seahawks