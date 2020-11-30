The NFL season is about to hit December and the league is starting to separate the contenders from the pretenders in the playoff races. The NFC playoff picture isn't clear yet -- especially the NFC East race -- with five weeks to play. The Minnesota Vikings are also in a race with the Arizona Cardinals for the final playoff spot in the conference.

The AFC still has nine teams in contention for playoff spots, as Tuesday's Baltimore Ravens game against the Pittsburgh Steelers will certainly shake up the wild card picture. There still are plenty of division races to be decided as December is set to begin, along with the Steelers' pursuit of a perfect regular season.

Below, you can find a division-by-division breakdown of the current standings, how each club performed in Week 12 and what they have next on the schedule.

AFC EAST W L T PCT DIFF Bills 8 3 0 .727 +17 Dolphins 7 4 0 .636 +79 Patriots 5 6 0 .455 -26 Jets 0 11 0 .000 -170

Bills: Buffalo remained a game ahead of the Dolphins in the AFC East race thanks to beating the Chargers. The Bills are the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs, losing the tiebreaker to the Titans based on head-to-head meeting.

Remaining schedule: at 49ers, vs. Steelers, at Broncos, at Patriots, vs. Dolphins

Dolphins: The Dolphins returned to their winning ways with a convincing victory over the Jets. Miami currently is the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff race, a 0.5 game over the Ravens (who are scheduled to play Tuesday) and one game ahead of the Raiders. The Dolphins own a tiebreaker over the Colts based on best win percentage in conference games.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bengals, vs. Chiefs, vs. Patriots, at Raiders, at Bulls

Patriots: The Patriots still sit three games behind the Bills for the division and two games behind the Colts for the final playoff spot in the AFC. New England's 11-year postseason streak is in jeopardy, even if the Patriots are still alive in the playoff hunt. They play two games in five days next week before closing with their final three games against the AFC East.

Remaining schedule: at Chargers, at Rams, at Dolphins, vs. Bills, vs. Jets

Jets: Another week the Jets are winless after New York was blown out by the Dolphins. The Jets are still in line for the No. 1 draft pick as they start 0-11 for the first time in franchise history.

Remaining schedule: vs. Raiders, at Seahawks, at Rams, vs. Browns, at Patriots

AFC WEST W L T PCT DIFF Chiefs 10 1 0 .909 +110 Raiders 6 5 0 .545 -27 Broncos 4 7 0 .364 -89 Chargers 3 8 0 .273 -23

Chiefs: The Chiefs sit 0.5 game behind the Steelers for the top seed in the AFC (Pittsburgh plays Baltimore Tuesday). They are 19-1 over the past calendar year as they compete for home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs.

Remaining schedule: vs. Broncos, at Dolphins, at Saints, vs. Falcons, vs. Chargers

Raiders: The Raiders blew a golden opportunity to remain in the AFC playoff picture, but lost out on control of the final playoff spot with their loss to the Falcons. Vegas now sits four games behind the Chiefs in the AFC West and are currently the No. 9 seed in the AFC playoffs -- one game behind the Dolphins and Colts for the final spot.

Remaining schedule: at Jets, vs. Colts, vs. Chargers, vs. Dolphins, at Broncos

Broncos: Denver didn't have a chance against New Orleans starting a practice squad wide receiver at quarterback due to their COVID-19 situation. Their playoff hopes are all but dashed. Denver needs to go 4-1 to finish with a .500 record.

Remaining schedule: Saints, at Chiefs, at Panthers, vs. Bills, at Chargers, vs. Raiders

Chargers: The Chargers blew an opportunity to play playoff spoiler in Buffalo, thanks in part to poor late-game management by Anthony Lynn. Los Angeles has its franchise quarterback, despite its 3-8 record. They'll need to win their last five games to finish with a .500 record.

AFC NORTH W L T PCT DIFF Steelers 10 0 0 1.000 +124 Browns 8 3 0 .727 -21 Ravens 6 4 0 .600 +73 Bengals 2 8 1 .227 -59

Steelers: TBD after game with Ravens Tuesday

Remaining schedule: vs Ravens, vs. Washington, at Bills, at Bengals, vs. Colts, at Browns

Browns: Shoutout to the Browns, who clinched their first .500 season since 2007 with a win over Jacksonville. Cleveland has the top wild card spot in the AFC, sitting at the No. 5 seed -- one game ahead of Miami and Indianapolis. The Browns have a big game against AFC South-leading Tennessee in Week 13.

Next game: at Titans, vs. Ravens, at Giants, at Jets, vs. Steelers

Ravens: TBD after game with Steelers Tuesday

Remaining schedule: at Steelers, vs. Cowboys, at Browns, vs. Jaguars, vs. Giants, at Bengals

Bengals: Cincinnati is just finishing out the season in the aftermath of Joe Burrow's season-ending injury. The Bengals had just 155 yards of offense in a two-point loss to the Giants.

Remaining schedule: at Dolphins, vs. Cowboys, vs. Steelers, at Texans, vs. Ravens

AFC SOUTH W L T PCT DIFF Titans 8 3 0 .727 +39 Colts 7 4 0 .636 +49 Texans 4 7 0 .364 -29 Jaguars 1 10 0 .091 -98

Titans: The Titans took first place in the AFC South with a huge win over the Colts Sunday, leading Indianapolis by one game in the division standings. Tennessee is the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs, owning a head-to-head tiebreaker over Buffalo.

Remaining schedule: vs. Browns, at Jaguars, vs. Lions, at Packers, at Texans

Colts: Indianapolis lost the division lead with a loss to Tennessee, as the Colts didn't have an answer for Derrick Henry in the rematch. The loss had severe playoff implications for the Colts, who currently hold the final playoff spot in the AFC -- a 0.5 game ahead of Baltimore (which plays Tuesday).

Remaining schedule: at Texans, at Raiders, vs. Texans, at Steelers, vs. Jaguars

Texans: A win over the Lions on Thanksgiving puts Houston at 4-3 since Romeo Crennel took over as interim head coach. The Texans are likely not going to the playoffs this year, but can play spoiler over the next few weeks. They did get Matt Patricia fired in Detroit.

Remaining schedule: vs. Colts, at Bears, at Colts, vs. Bengals, vs. Titans

Jaguars: Mike Glennon almost led the Jaguars to an upset of the Browns, but Jacksonville lost its 10th consecutive game -- the longest losing streak for the franchise since the 2012 and 2013 seasons. Jacksonville is still in the hunt for the No. 1 draft pick, but need the New York Jets to actually win a game (or two).

Remaining schedule: at Vikings, vs. Titans, at Ravens, vs. Bears, at Colts

NFC EAST W L T PCT DIFF Giants 4 7 0 .364 -39 Washington 4 7 0 .364 -2 Eagles 3 6 1 .300 -34 Cowboys 3 8 0 .273 -108

Giants: The Giants have won three in a row for the first time since 2016 -- and sit in first place in the NFC East! New York will fall to second place in the division if Philadelphia wins Monday, but the Giants currently hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over Washington based on sweeping them earlier in the season.

Remaining schedule: at Seahawks, vs. Cardinals, vs. Browns, at Ravens, vs. Cowboys

Washington: A huge win over Dallas on Thanksgiving gave the Football Team first place in the NFC East -- for a few days. Washington has the same record as New York, but was swept by the Giants so the Football Team loses the head-to-head tiebreaker. The reward? Undefeated Pittsburgh in Week 13.

Remaining schedule: at Steelers, at 49ers, vs. Seahawks, vs. Panthers, at Eagles

Eagles: TBD after game with Seahawks Monday

Remaining schedule: vs. Seahawks, at Packers, vs. Saints, at Cardinals, at Cowboys, vs. Washington

Cowboys: A wasted opportunity for the Cowboys to take over first place in the NFC East as Dallas was trounced by Washington on Thanksgiving -- getting swept by the Football Team in the process. Dallas has the easiest schedule remaining in the division, but has a lot of work to do in order to win the East.

Remaining schedule: at Ravens, at Bengals, vs. 49ers, vs. Eagles, at Giants

NFC WEST W L T PCT DIFF Seahawks 7 3 0 .700 +31 Rams 7 4 0 .636 +48 Cardinals 6 5 0 .545 +36 49ers 5 6 0 .455 +7

Seahawks: TBD after game with Eagles Monday

Remaining schedule: at Eagles, vs. Giants, vs. Jets, at Washington, vs. Rams, at 49ers

Rams: Los Angeles lost first place in the NFC West after being upset by San Francisco in Week 12. They'll need Philadelphia to beat Seattle to regain first place in the division. The Rams are currently the No. 5 seed in the NFC, a half game ahead of the Buccaneers in the standings.

Remaining schedule: at Cardinals, vs. Patriots, vs. Jets, at Seahawks, at Cardinals

Cardinals: The Cardinals have lost three of their last four as their chances to win the division appear to be falling by the wayside. A Seattle win puts Arizona two back of the Seahawks. They hold the No. 7 and final playoff seed in the NFC, one game ahead of the Vikings.

Remaining schedule: vs. Rams, at Giants, vs. Eagles, vs. 49ers, at Rams

49ers: All of a sudden the 49ers are back in the playoff picture thanks to an upset win over the Rams. The 49ers sit one game behind the Cardinals for the final playoff spot in the NFC, although they lose a three-way tiebreaker for the No. 8 seed (they currently sit in 10th) due to the Vikings and Bears having a better win percentage in conference games.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bills, vs. Washington, at Cowboys, at Cardinals, vs. Seahawks

NFC NORTH W L T PCT DIFF Packers 8 3 0 .727 +66 Vikings 5 6 0 .455 -13 Bears 5 6 0 .455 -34 Lions 4 7 0 .364 -76

Packers: Green Bay owns the NFC North after a dominating victory over Chicago, leading the Bears and Vikings by three games in the division with five to play. The Packers are the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs, one game behind the Saints (Green Bay beat New Orleans earlier in the year).

Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles, at Lions, vs. Panthers, vs. Titans, at Bears

Bears: The Bears had Mitchell Trubisky start at quarterback, which was a disaster for a team that can't get anything going offensively. Even though Chicago lost five in a row, they are one game behind Arizona for the final playoff spot. The Bears lose a tiebreaker to the Vikings based on Minnesota beating Chicago earlier in the season. Chicago is the No. 9 seed in the playoff standings, owning a tiebreaker over the 49ers base don conference winning percentage.

Remaining schedule: vs. Lions, vs. Texans, at Vikings, at Jaguars, vs. Packers

Vikings: A comeback victory over the Panthers put the Vikings back in the NFC playoff picture, one game behind the Cardinals for the final playoff spot. Minnesota owns the tiebreaker for the No. 8 seed over Chicago based on beating the Bears earlier in the season and San Francisco based on conference win percentage.

Remaining schedule: vs. Jaguars, at Buccaneers, vs. Bears, at Saints, at Lions

Lions: Detroit fined head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn after getting blown out by Houston on Thanksgiving. The Lions are 4-7, two games behind the Cardinals for the final playoff spot. They are the No. 11 seed in the conference standings, owning a head-to-head tiebreaker over Washington and Atlanta.

Remaining schedule: at Bears, vs. Packers, at Titans, vs. Buccaneers, vs. Vikings

NFC SOUTH W L T PCT DIFF Saints 9 2 0 .818 +101 Buccaneers 7 5 0 .583 +64 Falcons 4 7 0 .364 +14 Panthers 4 8 0 .333 -20

Saints: New Orleans remains the No. 1 seed in the NFC after a blowout win over Denver. The Saints are up three games in the division and one game ahead of the Packers for the top spot in the conference (Green bay beat New Orleans earlier in the season).

Remaining schedule: at Falcons, at Eagles, vs. Chiefs, vs. Vikings, at Panthers

Buccaneers: A comeback effort against the Chiefs fell short as the Buccaneers have lost three of their last four games, with all three losses coming at home. Tampa Bay is the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff standings and are idle this week. Playoff hopeful Minnesota awaits Tampa Bay in Week 14.

Remaining schedule: Bye Week, vs. Vikings, at Falcons, at Lions, vs. Falcons

Falcons: A blowout victory over the Raiders has the Falcons at 4-2 in the six games Raheem Morris has been the interim head coach. They are just playing out the string at this point, but aren't out of the playoff race yet. Atlanta is just two games behind the Cardinals for the final playoff spot and can play playoff spoiler for a few teams.

Remaining schedule: vs. Saints, at Chargers, vs. Buccaneers, at Chiefs, at Buccaneers

Panthers: Carolina had a chance to enter the playoff picture before blowing alate lead vs. Minnesota. The Panthers enter their bye week losing six of seven. They sit 15th in the NFC standings.

Remaining schedule: Bye Week, vs. Broncos, at Packers, at Washington, vs. Saints