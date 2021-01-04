The NFL has reached the conclusion of its regular season as Week 17 comes to a close. All 32 teams were in action Sunday, with 12 of the 16 games having playoff implications, whether the situation involves clinching a playoff spot or seeding within the conference.

Five teams battled for four playoff spots in the AFC (including the AFC South winner), while six teams battled for three spots in the NFC (three for the NFC East winner and three for two wild-card spots). A wild final week of the NFL regular season is almost over with the playoff matchups nearly set.

Below, you can find a conference breakdown of the current standings, how each club performed in Week 17 and their playoff matchup and draft pick selection (for the teams eliminated from the playoffs).

AFC



W L T PCT DIV CONF z-Chiefs 14 2 0 .875 4-2 10-2 y-Bills 13 3 0 .813 6-0 10-2 y-Steelers 12 4 0 .750 4-2 9-3 y-Titans 11 5 0 .688 5-1 8-4 x-Ravens 11 5 0 .688 4-2 7-5 x-Browns 11 5 0 .688 3-3 7-5 x-Colts 11 5 0 .688 4-2 7-5 e-Dolphins 10 6 0 .625 3-3 7-5 e-Raiders 8 8 0 .500 4-2 6-6 e-Patriots 7 9 0 .438 3-3 6-6 e-Chargers 7 9 0 .438 3-3 6-6 e-Broncos 5 11 0 .313 1-5 4-8 e-Bengals 4 11 1 .281 1-5 4-8 e-Texans 4 12 0 .250 2-4 3-9 e-Jets 2 14 0 .125 0-6 1-11 e-Jaguars 1 15 0 .063 0-6 1-11

x-clinched playoff berth

y-clinched division title

z-clinched homefield advantage

e-eliminated from playoffs

What to know: The Chiefs have clinched home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. They will play in the divisional playoffs in two weeks.

What to know: Buffalo clinches the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs with the blowout win over the Dolphins.

Playoff scenario: Having the No. 2 seed, Buffalo will play Indianapolis on wild-card weekend next week.

What to know: The Steelers will be the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs with the loss to the Browns.

Playoff scenario: Pittsburgh will host Cleveland in the wild-card round next week.

Tennessee Titans

What to know: The Titans clinched the AFC South with the win over the Texans.

Playoff scenario: The Titans host the Ravens in the wild-card round.

Baltimore Ravens

What to know: The Ravens clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Bengals.

Playoff scenario: Baltimore clinches the No. 5 seed in the AFC with a win and a Miami loss. They face the Titans in the wild-card round.

Cleveland Browns

What to know: The Browns clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Steelers.

Playoff scenario: Cleveland clinches the No. 6 seed in the playoffs and will play Pittsburgh in the wild-card round next weekend. The Browns clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2002.

Indianapolis Colts

What to know: The Colts clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Jaguars.

Playoff scenario: The Colts play the Bills in the wild-card round.

Miami Dolphins

What to know: The Dolphins fell to the No. 8 seed with the blowout loss to the Bills, and the Ravens and Browns winning Sunday.

Playoff scenario: The Dolphins were eliminated with a loss and a Browns win + Colts win + and a Ravens win. They have the No. 3 pick (via Houston) and the No. 18 pick in the draft.

What to know: The Raiders finish .500 and will pick 17th in the NFL Draft.

What to know: The Patriots end their season with a losing record for the first time since 2000. They have the 15th pick in the NFL Draft.

What to know: The Chargers finish 7-9, winning four straight to end the year. They'll pick 13th in the draft.

Denver Broncos

What to know: The Broncos will pick ninth in the NFL draft.

Cincinnati Bengals

What to know: The Bengals clinch a top-five pick in the draft with a loss to the Ravens. They'll have the No. 5 pick.

Houston Texans

What to know: The Texans finish 4-12 after their loss to the Titans. They played bad enough to earn the No. 3 pick in the draft, but that goes to the Dolphins via the Laremy Tunsil trade in 2019.

New York Jets

What to know: The Jets have clinched the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by having the second-worst record in the NFL.

Jacksonville Jaguars

What to know: The Jaguars locked up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft prior to Week 17. Jacksonville finished with the worst record in the NFL.

NFC



W L T PCT DIV CONF y-Packers 13 3 0 .813 5-1 10-2 y-Saints 12 4 0 .750 6-0 10-2 y-Seahawks 12 4 0 .750 4-2 9-3 y-Washington 7 9 0 .438 4-2 5-7 x-Buccaneers 11 5 0 .688 4-2 8-4 x-Rams 10 6 0 .625 3-3 9-3 x-Bears 8 8 0 .500 2-4 6-6 e-Cardinals 8 8 0 .500 2-4 6-6 e-Vikings 7 9 0 .438 4-2 5-7 e-49ers 6 10 0 .375 3-3 4-8 e-Giants 6 10 0 .375 4-2 5-7 e-Cowboys 6 10 0 .375 2-4 5-7 e-Panthers 5 11 0 .313 1-5 4-8 e-Lions 5 11 0 .313 1-5 4-8 e-Eagles 4 11 1 .281 2-4 4-8 e-Falcons 4 12 0 .250 1-5 2-10

x-clinched playoff berth

y-clinched division title

z-clinched homefield advantage

e-eliminated from playoffs

What to know: The Packers clinch home-field advantage and the lone first-round bye in the conference with the win over the Bears.

What to know: The Saints lock up the No. 2 win with the win over the Panthers.

Playoff scenario: New Orleans has the tiebreaker over Seattle for the No. 2 seed based on having a better record in conference games. The Saints will host the Bears in the wild-card round.

What to know: Seattle is the No. 3 seed as the Packers and Saints won, even with their win over the 49ers.

Playoff scenario: Seattle is the No. 3 seed in the conference, losing a tiebreaker to New Orleans based on win percentage in conference games. They will host the Rams on Wild Card Weekend.

What to know: Washington wins the NFC East with a win over the Eagles.

Playoff scenario: Washington will host Tampa Bay in the wild card playoffs next weekend.

What to know: The Buccaneers have clinched the No. 5 seed with a win over the Falcons.

Playoff scenario: The Buccaneers will travel to Washington during Wild Card Weekend next week.

Los Angeles Rams

What to know: The Rams clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Cardinals.

Playoff scenario: The Rams are the No. 6 seed and will travel to Seattle on Wild Card Weekend.

Chicago Bears

What to know: The Bears fell to the Packers, but clinched a playoff spot based on the Cardinals' loss to the Rams. The Bears had the better record in common games over the Cardinals, owning the tiebreaker.

Playoff scenario: Chicago travels to New Orleans on Wild Card weekend as the No. 7 seed.

Arizona Cardinals

What to know: The Cardinals are eliminated from the playoffs with a loss to the Rams. They have the 16th pick in the draft.

What to know: The Vikings will finish 7-9 and pick in the top 15 of the NFL draft.

San Francisco 49ers

What to know: The 49ers will pick 12th in the NFL Draft.

New York Giants

What to know: The Giants were eliminated from the playoffs with Washington beating the Eagles. New York will pick 11th in the NFL Draft.

Dallas Cowboys

What to know: The Cowboys are eliminated from the NFC East title race with a loss to the Giants. Dallas will pick 10th in the NFL Draft with its elimination from the playoffs.

Carolina Panthers

What to know: The Panthers have the No. 8 pick in the draft after the loss to the Saints.

Detroit Lions

What to know: The Lions finish 5-11 and will have the No. 7 pick in the NFL Draft.

Philadelphia Eagles

What to know: The Eagles will pick No. 6 in the NFL Draft.

What to know: The Falcons clinch a top-five draft pick with a loss to the Buccaneers. They have the No. 4 pick.