2020 NFL playoff schedule: Times, dates, TV channel, streaming info for every round of AFC, NFC postseason

With the playoff field set and only 12 teams left to compete for a Super Bowl LIV title, it's time to turn the page of the calendar to January football. Literally. Welcome to 2020. With the new year comes four playoff matchups set for this weekend. Both AFC teams will get us started on Saturday, and unlike in the NFC, both home teams are likely to be favored in their respective games.

One of those teams is the New England Patriots who aren't used to playing in the wild-card matchup. After nine straight seasons of landing a first-round bye, that streak finally came to an end this year. If they are going to defend their Super Bowl title, they're going to have to do it by winning four games in the same postseason, something they've never done. Since Bill Belichick was hired in 2000, the Patriots have played in the wild-card round a total of three times (2005, 2006, 2009). Not only did they fail to win the Super Bowl in each of those seasons, but they also didn't even make it to the game a single time.

Earlier this week, Jared Dubin broke down why the matchup might be a trickier one than expected for the Patriots as head coach Bill Belichick matches up against his former player and current Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

In addition to the Patriots missing what was seemingly an annual first-round bye, the Baltimore Ravens own the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the first time under the Jon Harbaugh regime. It isn't the first time they have earned a first-round bye, but that also hasn't been common for this Ravens franchise. Earlier this week, Bryan DeArdo broke down how the Ravens have fared in past seasons when they earned a first-round bye.

As for the rest of the NFL, the first game of this year's postseason will kick off on Saturday afternoon in Houston with the Bills playing the Texans. The NFC playoffs will get underway on Sunday with the Saints hosting the Vikings.

The 2019 regular season is in the books, and there's a lot to go over. Fortunately Will Brinson, John Breech, Ryan Wilson and Sean Wagner-McGough are here to break everything down on the Pick Six Podcast. Listen below and be sure to subscribe right here for daily NFL goodness.

The Ravens, Chiefs, Packers and 49ers all earned a bye through the wild-card round, which means you won't be seeing them on the field this week. The Packers will have the longest break of anyone, and that's because they'll be hosting the final game of the divisional round on Jan. 12.

Get into the playoff action by playing CBS Sports Playoff Pick'em. Pick the games for your free chance to win $5,000 or start a fully customizable pool with friends. Terms Apply.

Here's the entire playoff schedule from the wild-card round to the Super Bowl.

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 4

No. 5 Bills at No. 4 Texans, 4:35 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC/WatchESPN)

No. 6 Titans at No. 3 Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBS All Access here)

Sunday, Jan. 5

No. 6 Vikings at No. 3 Saints, 1:05 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV here)

No. 5 Seahawks at No. 4 Eagles, 4:40 p.m. ET (NBC, stream on fuboTV here)

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 11

Vikings/Seahawks/Eagles at No. 1 49ers, 4:35 p.m. ET (NBC, stream on fuboTV here)

Titans/Bills/Texans at No. 1 Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBS All Access here)

Sunday, Jan. 12

Bills/Texans/Patriots at No. 2 Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBS All Access here)

Seahawks/Eagles/Saints at No. 2 Packers, 6:40 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV here)

Championship Sunday

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC Championship, 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBS All Access here)

NFC Championship, 6:40 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV here)

Super Bowl LIV

Sunday, Feb. 2

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV here)

And here's a look at how the bracket shakes out: