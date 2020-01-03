2020 NFL playoffs, bold predictions for wild-card round: Will this be Tom Brady's final game with Patriots?

The NFL playoffs will be kicking off this weekend with the wild-card round in what could end up being the wildest wild-card round in years.

For one, there will be three Super Bowl winning quarterbacks playing this weekend, marking the first time in three years that we'll see that many Super Bowl winners playing on Wild Card Weekend. The opening round of the playoffs could also mean the end of the Patriots dynasty, although it probably won't -- because that dynasty refuses to die -- but it could.

The start of the playoffs also means one other thing, it's time for our annual bold predictions. If you're new here, this is how things work: For every round of the playoffs, I'll be making eight bold predictions. Since there are four games on the schedule this weekend, we'll be making two bold predictions for each game, so let's stop wasting time and get to the bold predictions. Also, if these predictions end up blowing up in my face, feel free to let me know on Twitter.

Remember, these are bold predictions only, if you're looking for actual game picks, feel free to click here.

The playoffs are finally here, so who should you pick on Wild Card Weekend? Pete Prisco and R.J. White join Will Brinson to break down all four games on the Pick Six Podcast, listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.

Eight Bold Predictions for the wild-card round

Buffalo at Houston, 4:35 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC)

Bold prediction: Deshaun Watson is held under 155 yards passing

Predicting that Watson will be held under 155 yards might seem like an arbitrary number, but it's basically predicting that the Texans quarterback will be held to a season-low. In 15 games this season, Watson was only held under 200 yards a total of four times with his worst outing coming in Week 2 when he threw for just 159 yards against the Jaguars.

The reason Watson is going to struggle this week is because he's going up against one the best pass defenses that he's seen all season. Not only did the Bills give up the second fewest touchdown passes of any team in 2019, but they also gave up the third fewest passing yards, and they were one of only three teams that held opposing quarterbacks to a QB rating under 80.0 (To put that in perspective, opposing quarterbacks had a 95.3 rating against the Texans this year).

Also, the biggest key to beating the Bills in 2019 has been a team's ability to get its running game going. The Bills surrendered more than 130 rushing yards in three games this year and they went 0-3 in those games. There's a good chance the Texans will put together a game plan that will feature the run, which could make it hard for Watson to put up huge numbers. Between a potential run-heavy game-plan for Houston and the Bills' ability to stop the pass, it won't be surprising if Watson hits a season-low in passing yards on Saturday.

Bold prediction: Josh Allen hits season-high in rushing yards

If there's one thing that opposing teams have had success doing against the Texans this year, it's running the ball. The Texans were one of just six teams in the NFL this season that surrendered more than 240 rushing yards in multiple games. They also gave up an average of more than 120 yards per game on the ground this season. One team that Texans had a lot of trouble with this year was the Ravens, who rushed for 256 yards in a 41-7 win over Houston back in Week 11. Although Josh Allen is no Lamar Jackson, Allen is still pretty athletic, and if the Bills are smart, they'll encourage him to run whenever he sees an opening against Houston's defense. In the Ravens win over Houston, Jackson rushed for 79 yards. If Allen hits that number it would be a season-high for the Bills quarterback, whose current high for the year is 56 yards, a number he hit twice during the regular season.

Tennessee at New England, 8:15 p.m. ET (CBS)

Bold prediction: Tom Brady plays his final game with the Patriots

These are called bold predictions -- not "super easy" predictions -- for a reason, and that reason is because I'm supposed to go out on a limb with each prediction. Sure, this limb feels like it's going to snap and I'm going fall and break every bone in my body, but the idea that this might be Brady's last game with the Patriots isn't that crazy.

If the Titans pull off the upset, Brady will be headed into the offseason with his future completely up in the air for the first time in his 20-year career. The Patriots quarterback will be a free agent at the end of the season, and the fact that the two sides haven't worked out a new deal could indicate that they're both ready to move on from each other. Brady was actually asked this week about the possibility of this being his final game with the Patriots, and well, he gave the exact answer that you probably thought he was going to give, which basically means he ducked the question.

"I haven't thought about those things and I wouldn't be thinking about those things anyway," Brady said. "It's felt like a normal week for me, so I just approach practice like I always have and try to do the best I could do. That's what I'm going to do this weekend, as well."

People have been incorrectly predicting the end of the Patriots dynasty for years, but the fact of the matter is that, at some point, Brady is going to play his final game with the Patriots, and it's starting to feel like it could come this week. For this prediction to even have a chance of happening, the Titans are going to have beat New England on Saturday, which would probably qualify as a bold prediction by itself, considering the Patriots have won 12 straight playoff home games.

Bold prediction: Ryan Tannehill throws twice as many touchdown passes as Tom Brady

It seems almost impossible to believe, but Ryan Tannehill was arguably the most efficient quarterback in the NFL this season. During his 10 games as the Titans starter in 2019, not only did Tannehill go 7-3, but he finished as the NFL leader in both QB rating and yards per attempt. During his 10 games as a starter, Tannehill averaged 2.2 touchdown passes per game, and if he can just get to two against the Patriots, that could be enough to double-up Brady. The Titans quarterback threw at least two touchdowns in nine of his 10 starts this year.

As for Brady, there were eight games this season where he threw one touchdown or less, which means there's a very real possibility that we could see him throw one or zero TD passes against Tennessee. Brady also struggled in the postseason last year, throwing only two touchdown passes total over three games. The guess here is that Brady throws one TD pass compared to two for Tannehill, but it wouldn't be a total surprise if Tannehill goes off and throws four compared to Brady's two.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 1:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Bold prediction: Michael Thomas breaks NFC wild-card record for most receptions

If you've ever watched the Saints play, you may have noticed that Drew Brees loves throwing the ball to Michael Thomas. As a matter of fact, Brees threw the ball to Thomas so many times in 2019 that the Saints receiver caught 149 passes, breaking Marvin Harrison's single-season record for most receptions (143), which had stood since 2002. To break the NFC wild-card record, Thomas is going to have catch at least 13 passes against the Vikings, which might not sound bold, but trust me, it is. Although Thomas put up huge numbers all year, he only hit the 13-catch mark one time during the 2019 season, and that performance actually came in a loss. Even though Thomas only hit 13 receptions once, there were six games where he was targeted at least 13 times, so it wouldn't be a surprise at all for him to see that many targets against the Vikings. The big thing working in Thomas' favor for this game is the fact that the Vikings secondary is probably their biggest weakness on defense. If any team can exploit that weakness, it's definitely the Saints. If the Vikings try develop a game-plan that goes all-in on stopping Thomas, it wouldn't be a total shock to see Alvin Kamara get somewhere near this record instead.

If Thomas does end up catching 13 passes, it would knock Darrell Jackson and Calvin Johnson out of the record book. Jackson set his record in 2004 when he caught 12 passes for the Seahawks in a 27-20 loss to the Rams. As for Megatron, he had his 12-reception game during a 45-28 loss to the Saints in 2011.

Bold prediction: Kirk Cousins throws three interceptions

This might be the craziest prediction on this list and that's because Kirk Cousins almost never throws three interceptions in a game. In two full seasons with the Vikings, Cousins has thrown two interceptions in a game three times, but he still has yet to throw three picks in a single game while wearing a Minnesota uniform. As a matter of fact, the last time Cousins threw three interceptions came during his final game with the Redskins in Week 17 of the 2016 season.

Although Cousins is almost always careful with the ball, this game could turn into a perfect recipe of things that need to happen for him to throw three interceptions. For one, the Saints are good at rushing the passer. New Orleans totaled 51 sacks in 2019, which was the third most in the NFL and the most of any team that made the playoffs. Nothing throws a quarterback off their game more than a strong pass rush.

The other thing that could lead to Cousins throwing multiple picks is that he's likely going to be throwing a lot. If the Saints jump out to an early lead or if this game turns into a shootout, which are both possible, the Vikings are likely going to have to abandon the run and put the game on Cousins' shoulders. If you've ever watched Cousins play in a game where the national spotlight is on him, then you already know why Cousins being forced to carry the team might be a bad thing for the Vikings. Also, Cousins is going to be playing in one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL, where it's almost impossible to hear yourself, which could lead to offensive troubles for the Vikings.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 4:40 p.m. ET (NBC)

Bold prediction: Russell Wilson throws four touchdown passes

This will be the 14th postseason game of Wilson's career and one thing he still hasn't done in the playoffs is throw four touchdown passes in a game. Wilson has thrown three touchdown passes twice in the postseason, but the last time he did that came in the 2015 season.

These two teams actually met earlier this year in a game that the Seahawks won 17-9, and in that win, Seattle totaled 174 yards on the ground. The reason that's notable is because the Eagles are probably going to do everything in their power to make sure the Seahawks don't steamroll them on the ground again. If Philly goes that route on defense, that could leave them susceptible to the pass, which would be bad news, because they haven't been great at stopping the pass all season, and they're likely going to be even worse if they go all-in to stop the run.

Wilson was sacked six times the last time these two teams played, so it won't be surprising if the Seahawks try to keep the Eagles defensive front on edge by running a lot of play-action. Basically, the Seahawks are going to need a big game from Wilson to win, and the prediction is that he comes through.

Bold prediction: This will be the highest-scoring game of the divisional round

If I'm predicting four touchdown passes for Wilson, that means I'm expecting a high-scoring game, so I've decided to go all-in and predict that this will be the highest scoring game of Wild Card Weekend. Both these teams surrendered more than 22 points per game in 2019, making this the only wild-card matchup where both teams combined to give up more than 44 points per game on the season. This is also the only regular season rematch on the wild card schedule, which means you have two teams that are familiar with each other and know how to attack each other.

This game has an over/under of 45.5 and it won't be surprising at all if the total blows by that number and gets into the fifties.