2020 NFL Playoffs odds, picks, bracket predictions: Advanced model fading the Packers

The second round of the 2020 NFL Playoffs could feature a changing of the guard at the quarterback position. Only two of the remaining eight starting quarterbacks in the NFL playoff bracket have won a Super Bowl title, and they'll face off on Sunday when Russell Wilson and the Seahawks visit Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Sunday's NFL playoff schedule will also feature two young, dynamic quarterbacks when Deshaun Watson and the Texans take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

However, it's Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson who has been drawing most of the headlines this season. That's because Jackson led the league with 36 touchdown passes while also rushing for 1,206 yards, the most ever for a quarterback in a single season. The Ravens, who enter the divisional round having won 12 consecutive games, are going off as 2-1 favorites to win it all in the latest 2020 Super Bowl odds. They're followed by the 49ers (7-2), Chiefs (7-2), Packers (7-1), Seahawks (12-1) and Vikings (18-1). The Texans and Titans are 30-1 long shots to win it all.

Despite earning the No. 2 seed in the NFC, the Packers have struggled to score points in recent weeks. In fact, Green Bay is averaging just 21.75 per game over its last four outings.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers had another impressive season, throwing for 4,002 yards, 26 touchdowns against just four interceptions. Running back Aaron Jones was also an intricate part in Green Bay's success this season, carrying the ball 236 times for 1,084 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. However, Green Bay did not have a 1,000 yard receiver this season. Wide receiver Davante Adams was Green Bay's leading receiver, but finished with just five touchdown receptions as he battled injury.

Plus, Green Bay's offense ranked 23rd in third-down conversions this season at just 36 percent. And with a divisional round date against a red-hot Seahawks team and a potential conference championship showdown against the 49ers, who feature the NFL's second-ranked total defense, the model isn't high on the Packers lifting the Lombardi Trophy.

In fact, the Packers have a 12.5 percent implied probability to win it all, but SportsLine's projection has Green Bay winning it just 6.8 percent of the time, so the Packers are a team to fade when making your 2020 Super Bowl picks.

