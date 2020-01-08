2020 NFL Playoffs odds, picks, bracket predictions: Proven model fading the Packers

After a thrilling Wild Card round that featured two overtime games and multiple shocking upsets, only eight teams remain with a chance at fulfilling their postseason dreams. The divisional round of the 2020 NFL playoff bracket is set, with the Baltimore Ravens, the No. 1 seed in the AFC, hosting the Tennessee Titans, who knocked off Tom Brady and the defending champion New England Patriots last week. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers get set to make their 2020 NFL Playoffs debut at home against the Minnesota Vikings, who have beaten the Niners in four of their last five meetings.

A total of four tantalizing divisional round matchups will be on tap this weekend: Vikings vs. 49ers, Titans vs. Ravens, Seahawks vs. Packers and Texans vs. Chiefs. The Ravens, who enter the divisional round having won 12 consecutive games, are going off as 2-1 favorites to win it all in the latest 2020 Super Bowl odds. They're followed by the 49ers (7-2), Chiefs (7-2), Packers (7-1), Seahawks (12-1) and Vikings (18-1). The Texans and Titans are 30-1 long shots to win it all. Before locking in any 2020 Super Bowl picks, you'll want to see the NFL Playoff predictions from the proven projection model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago.

Now, the model has dialed in on the 2020 NFL Playoffs and is revealing the chances every team has of winning it all. The model is fading Green Bay despite the Packers' impressive season.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and first-year coach Matt LaFleur have led the Packers to a remarkable 13-3 record. Rodgers has been sensational this season, completing 62 percent of his passes for 4,002 yards, 26 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

With the presence of a seasoned Super Bowl-winning quarterback and a team that ranks in the top 10 in scoring defense (19.6), the Packers could be a trendy pick to win it all for the fifth time in franchise history. But with a divisional round matchup against a red-hot Seattle Seahawks team and a potential conference championship showdown against the Niners on the road, the model isn't high on the Packers lifting the Lombardi Trophy.

In fact, the Packers have a 12.5 percent implied probability to win it all, but SportsLine's projection model has Green Bay winning it all just 6.8 percent of the time, so the Packers are a team to fade when making your Super Bowl 54 picks.

The model, however, is all over a playoff team that is a strong value to win it all, saying it brings home the title more frequently than its Vegas odds imply.

So who should you back and who should you fade in the NFL Playoffs? And which team has all the value in the latest 2020 Super Bowl odds?