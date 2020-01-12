2020 NFL playoffs: Titans stun Ravens with trick play that ends with Derrick Henry throwing a touchdown pass

After riding Derrick's Henry's legs to an upset win over the Patriots last week, the Titans decided to try something new with him on Saturday: They let their star running back throw a pass, and the gamble paid off with a touchdown.

During the third quarter of Tennessee's divisional playoff game in Baltimore, the Titans were facing a third-and-goal from the Ravens three-yard line when they decided to get tricky. For the first time in the entire game, Ryan Tannehill was replaced at quarterback by Marcus Mariota, which is something the Ravens seemed slightly prepared for because the Titans had done the exact same thing last week. However, this week, the Titans added a twist to things by having Mariota go into motion, which left Henry in the backfield to take a shotgun snap.

After Henry took the snap, the Ravens seemed to assume that Tennessee would run some sort of Wildcat play, but instead, this happened:

That's Henry throwing a three-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Corey Davis. The score made him the first running back since 1987 to throw a touchdown pass in a playoff game.

The touchdown by Davis gave the Titans a stunning 21-6 lead over the Ravens.

It was somewhat fitting that Henry was able to cap off the drive with a touchdown, and that's because he set the Titans up for the score three plays earlier when he broke loose for a 66-yard run that put Tennessee inside of Baltimore's 10.

With a full quarter left to play, Henry already has 144 rushing yards (plus a touchdown pass).

On the Ravens ensuing possession, the Titans recovered a Lamar Jackson fumble. Six plays after the fumble, they were able to cash-in for another touchdown when Tannehill reached the end zone for a one-yard score to put Tennessee up 28-6.

