2020 NFL Pro Bowl: Date, location, how to watch, live stream, and full updated rosters for AFC and NFC

As Super Bowl 54 preparation gets under way, there still is a professional football game on the calendar this weekend. The 2020 Pro Bowl will be played in Orlando for the fourth consecutive year, a kickoff of sorts for Super Bowl week.

Per recent NFL tradition, no San Francisco 49ers or Kansas City Chiefs players will participate in the game (a reward for reaching the Super Bowl since the game is played a week prior to the league's championship game). With the Chiefs and 49ers players not participating, the league had to replace players for both teams for the annual all-star game.

Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks coaching staff will lead the NFC and John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens coaching staff will coach the AFC.

Here's how you can watch the game, and below that, you'll be able to see the full roster for each team.

How to Watch 2020 Pro Bowl

Date: Sunday, Jan. 26 | Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

TV: ABC/ESPN/Disney XD | Stream: WatchESPN

Follow: CBS Sports App | Announcers: Joe Tessitore, Jason Witten, Booger McFarland and Lisa Salters (Sideline)

Offense

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson (Ravens); Deshaun Watson (Texans)

Note: Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) was selected, but won't play due to Chiefs advancing to Super Bowl



Running back: Nick Chubb (Browns), Derrick Henry (Titans), Mark Ingram (Ravens)

Fullback: Patrick Ricard (Ravens)

Tight end: Mark Andrews (Ravens)

Note: Travis Kelce was selected, but won't play due to Chiefs advancing to Super Bowl



Wide receiver: Keenan Allen (Chargers), Jarvis Landry (Browns), Courtland Sutton (Broncos), D.J. Chark (Jaguars),

Note: Sutton is replacing DeAndre Hopkins (Texans), Chark is replacing Tyreek Hill (Chiefs).



Tackle: Ronnie Stanley (Ravens), Laremy Tunsil (Texans), Orlando Brown (Ravens)

Note: Brown is replacing Trent Brown (Raiders)

Guard: Mashal Yanda (Ravens); Quenton Nelson (Colts); Joel Bitonio (Browns)

Note: Bitonio is replacing David DeCastro (Steelers)

Center: Rodney Hudson (Raiders), Ryan Kelly (Colts)

Note: Kelly is replacing Maurkice Pouncey (Steelers)

Defense

Defensive end: Calais Campbell (Jaguars); Melvin Ingram (Chargers), Josh Allen (Jaguars)

Note: Ingram is replacing Joey Bosa (Chargers), Allen is replacing Frank Clark (Chiefs)



Defensive linemen: Cameron Heyward (Steelers), Geno Atkins (Bengals)

Note: Chris Jones (Chiefs) was selected, but won't play due to Chiefs advancing to Super Bowl

Outside linebacker: Von Miller (Broncos); T.J. Watt (Steelers); Matt Judon (Ravens)

Inside linebacker: Darius Leonard (Colts), Tremaine Edmunds (Bills)

Note: Edmunds is replacing Dont'a Hightower (Patriots)

Cornerback: Stephon Gilmore (Patriots), Tre'Davious White (Bills), Marlon Humphrey (Ravens), Joe Haden (Steelers)

Note: Haden is replacing Dont'a Hightower (Patriots)

Free safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick (Steelers), Earl Thomas (Ravens)

Strong safety: Jamal Adams (Jets)

Special Teams

Punter: Brett Kern (Titans)

Kicker: Justin Tucker (Ravens)

Long snapper: Morgan Cox (Ravens)

Return specialist: Mecole Hardman (Chiefs)

Note: Hardman will not participate due to Chiefs advancing to Super Bowl

Special teamer: Matthew Slater (Patriots)

NFC Roster

Offense

Quarterback: Russell Wilson (Seahawks), Drew Brees (Saints), Aaron Rodgers (Packers)

Running back: Dalvin Cook (Vikings), Christian McCaffrey (Panthers), Ezekiel Elliott (Cowboys)

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk (49ers)

Note: Juszczyk will not participate due to 49ers advancing to Super Bowl

Tight end: George Kittle (49ers), Zach Ertz (Eagles)

Note: Kittle will not participate due to 49ers advancing to Super Bowl



Wide receiver: Julio Jones (Falcons); Michael Thomas (Saints); Mike Evans (Buccaneers), Chris Godwin (Buccaneers)

Tackle: David Bakhtiari (Packers), Tyron Smith (Cowboys); Terron Armstead (Saints)

Guard: Zack Martin (Cowboys), Brandon Scherff (Redskins), Trai Turner (Panthers)

Note: Turner is replacing Brandon Brooks (Eagles)



Center: Jason Kelce (Eagles), Travis Frederick (Cowboys)

Defense

Defensive end: Cameron Jordan (Saints), Nick Bosa (49ers), Danielle Hunter (Vikings)

Note: Bosa will not participate due to 49ers advancing to Super Bowl

Defensive linemen: Aaron Donald (Rams), Fletcher Cox (Eagles), Grady Jarrett (Falcons)

Outside linebacker: Chandler Jones (Cardinals), Khalil Mack (Bears), Shaquil Barrett (Buccaneers)

Inside linebacker: Bobby Wagner (Seahawks), Luke Kuechly (Panthers)

Cornerback: Marshon Lattimore (Saints), Richard Sherman (49ers), Darius Slay (Lions), Kyle Fuller (Bears)

Note: Sherman will not participate due to 49ers advancing to Super Bowl; Fuller replaces Jalen Ramsey (Rams)

Free safety: Budda Baker (Cardinals), Eddie Jackson (Bears)

Strong safety: Harrison Smith (Vikings)

Special teams

Punter: Tress Way (Redskins)

Kicker: Wil Lutz (Saints)

Long Snapper: Rick Lovato (Eagles)

Return specialist: Deonte Harris (Saints)

Special teamer: Cordarrelle Patterson (Bears)