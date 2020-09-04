In a year where nothing about the preseason has been normal, one thing will definitely be staying the same and that's cut day. The NFL's annual roster purge always occurs on the Saturday before the first week of the season and this year, that won't be changing.
The only thing that will be changing this year is the amount of cuts that will be taking place. Due to the pandemic, the NFL decided to hold a cut day on Aug. 16 that required all teams to trim their roster down to 80 players. This time around, each team will have to get their roster down to just 53 players, which means nearly 900 players are going to be released by Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. The good news for anyone losing a job is that practice squads are expanding to 16 players this year, which means as many as 512 of the guys who lost a job could be scooped back up.
The Jaguars actually got the ball rolling pretty early this year with cuts when they surprisingly decided to release Leonard Fournette earlier this week (Fournette has actually already found a new team in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers). Washington followed by cutting Adrian Peterson on Friday. The Cowboys also made a surprising cut this week when they released Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. There have also been some notable cuts in the AFC East. In New England, the Patriots decided to move on from Mohamed Sanu while the Bills made the decision to make a change at kicker (They dumped veteran Stephen Hauschka, who lost his job to rookie Tyler Bass).
Besides cuts, one thing you'll also notice about cut day is that teams love to pull off a last-second trade, because there's no reason to release someone when you can trade them to another team and get something in return. Over the past five days, we've seen multiple trades go down with those deals ranging from huge (like the Jaguars shipping Yannick Ngakoue off to Minnesota) to smaller deals, like the trade that the Bills recently pulled off with the Panthers that involved exactly one player (Buffalo received LB Andre Smith while Carolina received a 2021 seventh-round pick). Basically, make sure to keep an eye on your favorite team, because, although they might not make any notable cuts, they could end up pulling off a trade.
For everyone else, let's get to the cuts tracker.
AFC East
Buffalo Bills
Players cut to reach 53: K Stephen Hauschka, P Lachlan Edwards
Miami Dolphins
Players cut to reach 53: S Jeremiah Dinson, DE Avery Moss, CB Deatrick Nichols, WR Ricardo Louis, WR Chester Rogers
New England Patriots
Players cut to reach 53: WR Mohamed Sanu, CB Michael Jackson, DL Michael Barnett
New York Jets
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
Cincinnati Bengals
Players cut to reach 53: LB Brady Sheldon, OL O'Shea Dugas, DE Bryce Sterk
Cleveland Browns
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
Pittsburgh Steelers
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
AFC South
Houston Texans
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
Indianapolis Colts
Players cut to reach 53: FB Roosevelt Nix
Jacksonville Jaguars
Players cut to reach 53: RB Leonard Fournette
Tennessee Titans
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
AFC West
Denver Broncos
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
Kansas City Chiefs
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
Los Angeles Chargers
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
Las Vegas Raiders
Players cut to reach 53: CB Prince Amukamara, OL Jordan Devey, RB Rod Smith, CB Nick Nelson, DE Sharif Finch, OL Jordan Roos
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys
Players cut to reach 53: S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
New York Giants
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
Philadelphia Eagles
Players cut to reach 53: RB Elijah Holyfield, RB Adrian Kilins, RB Michael Warren, OL Julian Good-Jones, OL Luke Juriga, TE Tyrone Swoopes, WR Manasseh Bailey, WR Deontay Burnett, WR Travis Fulgham, WR Marcus Green, DB Grayland Arnold, DB Elijah Riley
Washington Football Team
Players cut to reach 53: RB Adrian Peterson
NFC North
Chicago Bears
Players cut to reach 53: RB Napoleon Maxwell, WR Alex Wesley, WR Ahmad Wagner, OL Corey Levin, DL Lee Autry, LB Keandre Jones.
Detroit Lions
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
Green Bay Packers
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
Minnesota Vikings
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
Carolina Panthers
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
New Orleans Saints
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Players cut to reach 53: K Matt Gay
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals
Players cut to reach 53: TE Ryan Becker, OL Steven Gonzalez, CB Zane Lewis, DE Adam Shuler, CB Jalen Davis
Los Angeles Rams
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
San Francisco 49ers
Players cut to reach 53: CB Jamar Taylor
Seattle Seahawks
Players cut to reach 53: TBA