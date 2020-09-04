In a year where nothing about the preseason has been normal, one thing will definitely be staying the same and that's cut day. The NFL's annual roster purge always occurs on the Saturday before the first week of the season and this year, that won't be changing.

The only thing that will be changing this year is the amount of cuts that will be taking place. Due to the pandemic, the NFL decided to hold a cut day on Aug. 16 that required all teams to trim their roster down to 80 players. This time around, each team will have to get their roster down to just 53 players, which means nearly 900 players are going to be released by Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. The good news for anyone losing a job is that practice squads are expanding to 16 players this year, which means as many as 512 of the guys who lost a job could be scooped back up.

The Jaguars actually got the ball rolling pretty early this year with cuts when they surprisingly decided to release Leonard Fournette earlier this week (Fournette has actually already found a new team in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers). Washington followed by cutting Adrian Peterson on Friday. The Cowboys also made a surprising cut this week when they released Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. There have also been some notable cuts in the AFC East. In New England, the Patriots decided to move on from Mohamed Sanu while the Bills made the decision to make a change at kicker (They dumped veteran Stephen Hauschka, who lost his job to rookie Tyler Bass).

Besides cuts, one thing you'll also notice about cut day is that teams love to pull off a last-second trade, because there's no reason to release someone when you can trade them to another team and get something in return. Over the past five days, we've seen multiple trades go down with those deals ranging from huge (like the Jaguars shipping Yannick Ngakoue off to Minnesota) to smaller deals, like the trade that the Bills recently pulled off with the Panthers that involved exactly one player (Buffalo received LB Andre Smith while Carolina received a 2021 seventh-round pick). Basically, make sure to keep an eye on your favorite team, because, although they might not make any notable cuts, they could end up pulling off a trade.

For everyone else, let's get to the cuts tracker.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Players cut to reach 53: K Stephen Hauschka, P Lachlan Edwards

Miami Dolphins

Players cut to reach 53: S Jeremiah Dinson, DE Avery Moss, CB Deatrick Nichols, WR Ricardo Louis, WR Chester Rogers

New England Patriots

Players cut to reach 53: WR Mohamed Sanu, CB Michael Jackson, DL Michael Barnett

New York Jets

Players cut to reach 53: TBA

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

Players cut to reach 53: TBA

Cincinnati Bengals

Players cut to reach 53: LB Brady Sheldon, OL O'Shea Dugas, DE Bryce Sterk

Cleveland Browns

Players cut to reach 53: TBA

Pittsburgh Steelers

Players cut to reach 53: TBA

AFC South

Houston Texans

Players cut to reach 53: TBA

Indianapolis Colts

Players cut to reach 53: FB Roosevelt Nix

Jacksonville Jaguars

Players cut to reach 53: RB Leonard Fournette

Tennessee Titans

Players cut to reach 53: TBA

AFC West

Denver Broncos

Players cut to reach 53: TBA

Kansas City Chiefs

Players cut to reach 53: TBA

Los Angeles Chargers

Players cut to reach 53: TBA

Las Vegas Raiders

Players cut to reach 53: CB Prince Amukamara, OL Jordan Devey, RB Rod Smith, CB Nick Nelson, DE Sharif Finch, OL Jordan Roos

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

Players cut to reach 53: S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

New York Giants

Players cut to reach 53: TBA

Philadelphia Eagles

Players cut to reach 53: RB Elijah Holyfield, RB Adrian Kilins, RB Michael Warren, OL Julian Good-Jones, OL Luke Juriga, TE Tyrone Swoopes, WR Manasseh Bailey, WR Deontay Burnett, WR Travis Fulgham, WR Marcus Green, DB Grayland Arnold, DB Elijah Riley

Washington Football Team

Players cut to reach 53: RB Adrian Peterson

NFC North

Chicago Bears

Players cut to reach 53: RB Napoleon Maxwell, WR Alex Wesley, WR Ahmad Wagner, OL Corey Levin, DL Lee Autry, LB Keandre Jones.

Detroit Lions

Players cut to reach 53: TBA

Green Bay Packers

Players cut to reach 53: TBA

Minnesota Vikings

Players cut to reach 53: TBA

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Players cut to reach 53: TBA

Carolina Panthers

Players cut to reach 53: TBA

New Orleans Saints

Players cut to reach 53: TBA

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Players cut to reach 53: K Matt Gay

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

Players cut to reach 53: TE Ryan Becker, OL Steven Gonzalez, CB Zane Lewis, DE Adam Shuler, CB Jalen Davis

Los Angeles Rams

Players cut to reach 53: TBA

San Francisco 49ers

Players cut to reach 53: CB Jamar Taylor

Seattle Seahawks

Players cut to reach 53: TBA