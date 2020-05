2020 NFL schedule for all 32 teams: Matchups, kickoff times, TV channel for every matchup

The NFL released its full 2020 schedule on Thursday night, and the Texans and Chiefs will kick things off at Arrowhead Stadium to open the season. We're taking a look at every team's full schedule below, including kickoff time, TV channel and more.

The Pick Six Podcast gang fired up a new episode breaking down every eye-catching aspect of the NFL's schedule release. Give it a listen below, and be sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast platform:

Arizona Cardinals

Week 1 (9/13): at 49ers, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 2 (9/20): vs. Redskins, 4:05p (FOX)

Week 3 (9/27): vs. Lions, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 4 (10/4): at Panthers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 5 (10/11): at Jets, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 6 (10/19): at Cowboys, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 7 (10/25): vs. Seahawks, 4:05p (FOX)

Week 8: BYE

Week 9 (11/8): vs. Dolphins, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 10 (11/15): vs. Bills, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 11 (11/19): at Seahawks, 8:20p (FOX)

Week 12 (11/29): at Patriots, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 13 (12/6): vs. Rams, 4:05p (FOX)

Week 14 (12/13): at Giants, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 15 (12/20): vs. Eagles, 4:05p (FOX)

Week 16 (12/26): vs. 49ers, TBD (TBD)

Week 17 (1/3): at Rams, 4:25p (FOX)

Atlanta Falcons

Week 1 (9/13): vs. Seahawks, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 2 (9/20): at Cowboys, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 3 (9/27): vs. Bears, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 4 (10/05): at Packers, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 5 (10/11): vs. Panthers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 6 (10/18): at Vikings, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 7 (10/25): vs. Lions, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 8 (10/29): at Panthers, 8:20p (FOX/NFLN)

Week 9 (11/8): vs. Broncos, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 10: BYE

Week 11 (11/22): at Saints, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 12 (11/29): vs. Raiders, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 13 (12/6): vs. Saints, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 14 (12/13): at Chargers, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 15 (12/20): vs. Buccaneers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 16 (12/27): at Chiefs, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 17 (1/3): at Buccaneers, 1:00p (FOX)

Baltimore Ravens

Week 1 (9/13): vs. Browns, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 2 (9/20): at Texans, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 3 (9/28): vs. Chiefs, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 4 (10/4): at Redskins, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 5 (10/11): vs. Bengals, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 6 (10/18): at Eagles, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 7 (10/25): vs. Steelers, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 8: BYE

Week 9 (11/8): at Colts, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 10 (11/15): at Patriots, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 11 (11/22): vs. Titans, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 12 (11/26): at Steelers, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 13 (12/3): vs. Cowboys, 8:20p (FOX/NFLN)

Week 14 (12/14): at Browns, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 15 (12/20): vs. Jaguars, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 16 (12/27): vs. Giants, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 17 (1/3): at Bengals, 1:00p (CBS)

Buffalo Bills

Week 1 (9/13): vs. Jets, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 2 (9/20): at Dolphins, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 3 (9/27): vs. Rams, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 4 (10/4): at Raiders, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 5 (10/11): at Titans, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 6 (10/15): vs. Chiefs, 8:20p (FOX/NFLN)

Week 7 (10/25): at Jets, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 8 (11/1): vs. Patriots, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 9 (11/8): vs. Seahawks, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 10 (11/15): at Cardinals, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12 (11/29): vs. Chargers, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 13 (12/7): at 49ers, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 14 (12/13): vs. Steelers, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 15 (12/19): at Broncos, TBD (TBD)

Week 16 (12/28): at Patriots, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 17 (1/3): vs. Dolphins, 1:00p (CBS)

Carolina Panthers

Week 1 (9/13): vs. Raiders, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 2 (9/20): at Buccaneers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 3 (9/27): at Chargers, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 4 (10/4): vs. Cardinals, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 5 (10/11): at Falcons, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 6 (10/18): at Bears, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 7 (10/25): vs. Saints, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 8 (10/29): vs. Falcons, 8:20p (FOX/NFLN)

Week 9 (11/8): at Chiefs, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 10 (11/15): vs. Buccaneers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 11 (11/22): vs. Lions, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 12 (11/29): at Vikings, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 13: BYE

Week 14 (12/13): vs. Broncos, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 15 (12/19): at Packers, TBD (TBD)

Week 16 (12/27): vs. Panthers, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 17 (1/3): vs. Saints, 1:00p (FOX)

Chicago Bears

Week 1 (9/13): at Lions, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 2 (9/20): vs. Giants, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 3 (9/27): at Falcons, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 4 (10/4): vs. Colts, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 5 (10/8): vs. Buccaneers, 8:20p (FOX/NFLN)

Week 6 (10/18): at Panthers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 7 (10/26): at Rams, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 8 (11/1): vs. Saints, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 9 (11/8): at Titans, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 10 (11/16): vs. Vikings, 8:15p (MIN)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12 (11/29): at Packers, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 13 (12/6): vs. Lions, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 14 (12/13): vs. Texans, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 15 (12/20): at Vikings, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 16 (12/27): at Jaguars, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 17 (1/3): vs. Packers, 1:00p (FOX)

Cincinnati Bengals

Week 1 (9/13): vs. Chargers, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 2 (9/17): at Browns, 8:20p (NFLN)

Week 3 (9/27): at Eagles, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 4 (10/4): vs. Jaguars, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 5 (10/11): at Ravens, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 6 (10/18): at Colts, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 7 (10/25): vs. Browns, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 8 (11/1): vs. Titans, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 9: BYE

Week 10 (11/15): at Steelers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 11 (11/22): at Redskins, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 12 (11/29): vs. Giants, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 13 (12/6): at Dolphins, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 14 (12/13): vs. Cowboys, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 15 (12/21): vs. Steelers, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 16 (12/27): at Texans, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 17 (1/3): vs. Ravens, 1:00p (CBS)

Cleveland Browns

Week 1 (9/13): at Ravens, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 2 (9/17): vs. Bengals, 8:20p (NFLN)

Week 3 (9/27): vs. Redskins, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 4 (10/4): at Cowboys, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 5 (10/11): vs. Colts, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 6 (10/18): at Steelers, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 7 (10/25): at Bengals, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 8 (11/1): vs. Raiders, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 9: BYE

Week 10 (11/15): vs. Texans, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 11 (11/22): vs. Eagles, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 12 (11/29): at Jaguars, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 13 (12/6): at Titans, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 14 (12/14): vs. Ravens, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 15 (12/20): at Giants, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 16 (12/26): at Jets, TBD (TBD)

Week 17 (1/3): vs. Steelers, 1:00p (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys

Week 1 (9/13): at Rams, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 2 (9/20): vs. Falcons, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 3 (9/27): at Seahawks, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 4 (10/4): vs. Browns, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 5 (10/11): vs. Giants, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 6 (10/19): vs. Cardinals, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 7 (10/25): at Redskins, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 8 (11/1): at Eagles, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 9 (11/8): vs. Steelers, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 10: BYE

Week 11 (11/22): at Vikings, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 12 (11/26): vs. Redskins, 4:30p (FOX)

Week 13 (12/3): at Ravens, 8:20p (FOX/NFLN)

Week 14 (12/13): at Bengals, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 15 (12/20): vs. 49ers, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 16 (12/27): vs. Eagles, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 17 (1/3): at Giants, 1:00p (FOX)

Denver Broncos

Week 1 (9/14): vs. Titans, 10:10p (ESPN)

Week 2 (9/20): at Steelers, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 3 (9/27): vs. Buccaneers, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 4 (10/1): at Jets, 8:20p (NFLN)

Week 5 (10/11): at Patriots, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 6 (10/18): vs. Dolphins, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 7 (10/25): vs. Chiefs, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 8: BYE

Week 9 (11/8): at Falcons, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 10 (11/15): at Raiders, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 11 (11/22): vs. Chargers, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 12 (11/29): vs. Saints, 4:05p (FOX)

Week 13 (12/6): at Chiefs, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 14 (12/13): at Panthers, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 15 (12/19): vs. Bills, TBD (TBD)

Week 16 (12/26): at Chargers, TBD (TBD)

Week 17 (1/3): vs. Raiders, 4:25p (CBS)

Detroit Lions

Week 1 (9/13): vs. Bears, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 2 (9/20): at Packers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 3 (9/27): at Cardinals, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 4 (10/4): vs. Saints, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 5: BYE

Week 6 (10/18): at Jaguars, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 7 (10/25): at Falcons, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 8 (11/1): vs. Colts, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 9 (11/8): at Vikings, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 10 (11/15): vs. Redskins, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 11 (11/22): at Panthers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 12 (11/26): vs. Texans, 12:30p (CBS)

Week 13 (12/6): at Bears, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 14 (12/13): vs. Packers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 15 (12/19): at Titans, TBD (TBD)

Week 16 (12/26): vs. Buccaneers, TBD (TBD)

Week 17 (1/3): vs. Vikings, 1:00p (FOX)

Green Bay Packers

Week 1 (9/13): at Vikings, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 2 (9/20): vs. Lions, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 3 (9/27): at Saints, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 4 (10/5): vs. Falcons, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 5: BYE

Week 6 (10/18): at Buccaneers, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 7 (10/25): at Texans, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 8 (11/1): vs. Vikings, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 9 (11/5): at 49ers, 8:20p (FOX/NFLN)

Week 10 (11/15): vs. Jaguars, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 11 (11/22): at Colts, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 12 (11/29): vs. Bears, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 13 (12/6): vs. Eagles, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 14 (12/13): at Lions, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 15 (12/19): vs. Panthers, TBD (TBD)

Week 16 (12/27): vs. Titans, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 17 (1/3): at Bears, 1:00p (FOX)

Houston Texans

Week 1 (9/10): at Chiefs, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 2 (9/20): vs. Ravens, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 3 (9/27): at Steelers, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 4 (10/4): vs. Vikings, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 5 (10/11): vs. Jaguars, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 6 (10/18): at Titans, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 7 (10/25): vs. Packers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 8: BYE

Week 9 (11/8): at Jaguars, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 10 (11/15): at Browns, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 11 (11/22): vs. Patriots, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 12 (11/26): at Lions, 12:30p (CBS)

Week 13 (12/6): vs. Colts, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 14 (12/13): at Bears, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 15 (12/19): at Colts, TBD (TBD)

Week 16 (12/27): vs. Bengals, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 17 (1/3): vs. Titans, 1:00p (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts

Week 1 (9/13): at Jaguars, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 2 (9/20): vs. Vikings, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 3 (9/27): vs. Jets, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 4 (10/4): at Bears, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 5 (10/11): at Browns, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 6 (10/18): vs. Bengals, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8 (11/1): at Lions, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 9 (11/8): vs. Ravens, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 10 (11/12): at Titans, 8:20p (FOX/NFLN)

Week 11 (11/22): vs. Packers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 12 (11/29): vs. Titans, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 13 (12/6): at Texans, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 14 (12/13): at Raiders, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 15 (12/19): vs. Texans, TBD (TBD)

Week 16 (12/27): at Steelers, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 17 (1/3): vs. Jaguars, 1:00p (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 1 (9/13): vs. Colts, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 2 (9/20): at Titans, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 3 (9/24): vs. Dolphins, 8:20p (NFLN)

Week 4 (10/4): at Bengals, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 5 (10/11): at Texans, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 6 (10/18): vs. Lions, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8 (11/1): at Chargers, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 9 (11/8): vs. Texans, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 10 (11/15): at Packers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 11 (11/22): vs. Steelers, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 12 (11/29): vs. Browns, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 13 (12/6): at Vikings, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 14 (12/13): vs. Titans, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 15 (12/20): vs. Jaguars, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 16 (12/27): vs. Bears, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 17 (1/3): at Colts, 1:00p (CBS)

Kansas City Chiefs

Week 1 (9/10): vs. Texans, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 2 (9/20): at Chargers, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 3 (9/28): at Ravens, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 4 (10/4): vs. Patriots, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 5 (10/11): vs. Raiders, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 6 (10/15): at Bills, 8:20p (FOX/NFLN)

Week 7 (10/25): at Broncos, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 8 (11/1): vs. Jets, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 9 (11/8): vs. Panthers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 10: BYE

Week 11 (11/22): at Raiders, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 12 (11/29): at Buccaneers, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 13 (12/6): vs. Broncos, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 14 (12/13): at Dolphins, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 15 (12/20): at Saints, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 16 (12/27): vs. Falcons, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 17 (1/3): vs. Chargers, 1:00p (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers

Week 1 (9/13): at Bengals, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 2 (9/20): vs. Chiefs, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 3 (9/27): vs. Panthers, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 4 (10/4): at Buccaneers, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 5 (10/12): at Saints, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 6 (10/18): vs. Jets, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 7 (10/25): at Dolphins, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 8 (11/1): vs. Jaguars, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 9 (11/8): vs. Raiders, 4:05p (FOX)

Week 10: BYE

Week 11 (11/22): at Broncos, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 12 (11/29): at Bills, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 13 (12/6): vs. Patriots, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 14 (12/13): vs. Falcons, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 15 (12/17): at Raiders, 8:20p (FOC/NFLN)

Week 16 (12/26): vs. Broncos, TBD (TBD)

Week 17 (1/3): at Chiefs, 1:00p (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams

Week 1 (9/13): vs. Cowboys, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 2 (9/20): at Eagles, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 3 (9/27): at Bills, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 4 (10/4): vs. Giants, 4:05p (FOX)

Week 5 (10/11): at Redskins, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 6 (10/18): at 49ers, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 7 (10/26): vs. Bears, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 8 (11/1): at Dolphins, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 9: BYE

Week 10 (11/15): vs. Seahawks, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 11 (11/23): at Buccaneers, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 12 (11/29): vs. 49ers, 4:05p (FOX)

Week 13 (12/6): at Cardinals, 4:05p (FOX)

Week 14 (12/10): vs. Patriots, 8:20p (FOX/NFLN)

Week 15 (12/19): vs. Jets, TBD (TBD)

Week 16 (12/27): at Seahawks, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 17 (1/3): vs. Cardinals, 4:25p (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders

Week 1 (9/13): at Panthers, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 2 (9/21): vs. Saints, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 3 (9/27): at Patriots, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 4 (10/4): vs. Bills, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 5 (10/11): at Chiefs, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 6: BYE

Week 7 (10/25): vs. Buccaneers, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 8 (11/1): at Browns, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 9 (11/8): at Chargers, 4:05p (FOX)

Week 10 (11/15): vs. Broncos, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 11 (11/22): vs. Chiefs, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 12 (11/29): at Falcons, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 13 (12/6): at Jets, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 14 (12/13): vs. Colts, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 15 (12/17): vs. Chargers, 8:20p (FOX/NFLN)

Week 16 (12/26): vs. Dolphins, TBD (TBD)

Week 17 (1/3): at Broncos, 4:25p (CBS)

Miami Dolphins

Week 1 (9/13): at Patriots, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 2 (9/20): vs. Bills, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 3 (9/24): at Jaguars, 8:20p (NFLN)

Week 4 (10/4): vs. Seahawks, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 5 (10/11): at 49ers, 4:05p (FOX)

Week 6 (10/18): at Broncos, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 7 (10/25): vs. Chargers, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 8 (11/1): vs. Rams, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 9 (11/8): at Cardinals, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 10 (11/15): vs. Jets, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12 (11/29): at Jets, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 13 (12/6): vs. Bengals, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 14 (12/13): vs. Chiefs, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 15 (12/20): vs. Patriots, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 16 (12/26): at Raiders, TBD (TBD)

Week 17 (1/3): at Bills, 1:00p (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings

Week 1 (9/13): vs. Packers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 2 (9/20): at Colts, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 3 (9/27): vs. Titans, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 4 (10/4): at Texans, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 5 (10/11): at Seahawks, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 6 (10/18): vs. Falcons, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8 (11/1): at Packers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 9 (11/8): vs. Lions, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 10 (11/16): at Bears, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 11 (11/22): vs. Cowboys, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 12 (11/29): vs. Panthers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 13 (12/6): vs. Jaguars, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 14 (12/13): at Buccaneers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 15 (12/20): vs. Bears, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 16 (12/25): at Saints, 4:30p (FOX/NFLN)

Week 17 (1/3): at Lions, 1:00p (FOX)

New England Patriots

Week 1 (9/13): vs. Dolphins, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 2 (9/20): at Seahawks, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 3 (9/27): vs. Raiders, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 4 (10/4): at Chiefs, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 5 (10/11): vs. Broncos, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 6: BYE

Week 7 (10/25): vs. 49ers, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 8 (11/1): at Bills, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 9 (11/9): at Jets, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 10 (11/15): vs. Ravens, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 11 (11/22): at Texans, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 12 (11/29): vs. Cardinals, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 13 (12/6): at Chargers, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 14 (12/10): at Rams, 8:20p (FOX/NFLN)

Week 15 (12/20): at Dolphins, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 16 (12/28): vs. Bills, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 17 (1/3): vs. Jets, 1:00p (CBS)

New Orleans Saints

Week 1 (9/13): vs. Buccaneers, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 2 (9/21): at Raiders, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 3 (9/27): vs. Packers, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 4 (10/4): at Lions, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 5 (10/12): vs. Chargers, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 6: BYE

Week 7 (10/25): vs. Panthers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 8 (11/1): at Bears, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 9 (11/08): at Buccaneers, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 10 (11/15): vs. 49ers, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 11 (11/22): vs. Falcons, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 12 (11/29): at Broncos, 4:05p (FOX)

Week 13 (12/6): at Falcons, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 14 (12/13): at Eagles, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 15 (12/20): vs. Chiefs, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 16 (12/25): vs. Vikings, 4:30p (FOX/NFLN)

Week 17 (1/3): at Panthers, 1:00p (FOX)

New York Giants

Week 1 (9/14): vs. Steelers, 7:15p (ESPN)

Week 2 (9/20): at Bears, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 3 (9/27): vs. 49ers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 4 (10/4): at Chargers, 4:05p (FOX)

Week 5 (10/11): at Cowboys, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 6 (10/18): vs. Redskins, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 7 (10/22): at Eagles, 8:20p (FOX/NFLN)

Week 8 (11/2): vs. Buccaneers, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 9 (11/8): at Redskins, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 10 (11/15): vs. Eagles, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12 (11/29): at Bengals, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 13 (12/6): at Seahawks, 4:05p (FOX)

Week 14 (12/13): vs. Cardinals, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 15 (12/20): vs. Browns, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 16 (12/27): at Ravens, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 17 (1/3): vs. Cowboys, 1:00p (FOX)

New York Jets

Week 1 (9/13): at Bills, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 2 (9/20): vs. 49ers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 3 (9/27): at Colts, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 4 (10/1): vs. Broncos, 8:20p (NFLN)

Week 5 (10/11): vs. Cardinals, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 6 (10/18): at Chargers, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 7 (10/25): vs. Bills, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 8 (11/1): at Chiefs, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 9 (11/9): vs. Patriots, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 10 (11/15): at Dolphins, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12 (11/29): vs. Dolphins, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 13 (12/6): vs. Raiders, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 14 (12/13): at Seahawks, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 15 (12/19): at Rams, TBD (TBD)

Week 16 (12/26): vs. Browns, TBD (TBD)

Week 17 (1/3): at Patriots, 1:00p (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles

Week 1 (9/13): at Redskins, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 2 (9/20): vs. Rams, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 3 (9/27): vs. Bengals, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 4 (10/4): at 49ers, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 5 (10/11): at Steelers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 6 (10/18): vs. Ravens, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 7 (10/22): vs. Giants, 8:20p (FOX/NFLN)

Week 8 (11/1): vs. Cowboys, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 9: BYE

Week 10 (11/15): at Giants, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 11 (11/22): at Browns, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 12 (11/30): vs. Seahawks, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 13 (12/6): at Packers, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 14 (12/13): vs. Saints, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 15 (12/20): at Cardinals, 4:05p (FOX)

Week 16 (12/27): at Cowboys, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 17 (1/3): vs. Redskins, 1:00p (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 1 (9/14): at Giants, 7:15p (ESPN)

Week 2 (9/20): vs. Broncos, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 3 (9/27): vs. Texans, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 4 (10/4): at Titans, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 5 (10/11): vs. Eagles, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 6 (10/18): vs. Browns, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 7 (10/25): at Ravens, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 8: BYE

Week 9 (11/8): at Cowboys, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 10 (11/15): vs. Bengals, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 11 (11/22): at Jaguars, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 12 (11/26): vs. Ravens, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 13 (12/6): vs. Redskins, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 14 (12/13): at Bills, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 15 (12/21): at Bengals, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 16 (12/27): vs. Colts, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 17 (1/3): at Browns, 1:00p (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers

Week 1 (9/13): vs. Cardinals, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 2 (9/20): at Jets, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 3 (9/27): at Giants, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 4 (10/4): vs. Eagles, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 5 (10/11): vs. Dolphins, 4:05p (FOX)

Week 6 (10/18): vs. Rams, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 7 (10/25): at Patriots, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 8 (11/1): at Seahawks, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 9 (11/5): vs. Packers, 8:20p (FOX/NFLN)

Week 10 (11/15): at Saints, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12 (11/29): at Rams, 4:05 (FOX)

Week 13 (12/7): vs. Bills, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 14 (12/13): vs. Redskins, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 15 (12/20): at Cowboys, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 16 (12/26): at Cardinals, TBD (TBD)

Week 17 (1/3): vs. Seahawks, 4:25p (FOX)

Seattle Seahawks

Week 1 (9/13): at Falcons, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 2 (9/20): vs. Patriots, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 3 (9/27): vs. Cowboys, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 4 (10/4): at Dolphins, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 5 (10/11): vs. Vikings, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 6: BYE

Week 7 (10/25): at Cardinals, 4:05p (FOX)

Week 8 (11/1): vs. 49ers, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 9 (11/8): at Bills, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 10 (11/15): at Rams, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 11 (11/19): vs. Cardinals, 8:20p (FOX/NFLN)

Week 12 (11/30): at Eagles, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 13 (12/6): vs. Giants, 4:05p (FOX)

Week 14 (12/13): vs. Jets, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 15 (12/20): at Redskins, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 16 (12/27): vs. Rams, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 17 (1/3): at 49ers, 4:25p (FOX)

Tampa Bay Bucs

Week 1 (9/13): at Saints, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 2 (9/20): vs. Panthers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 3 (9/27): at Broncos, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 4 (10/4): vs. Chargers, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 5 (10/8): at Bears, 8:20p (FOX/NFLN)

Week 6 (10/18): vs. Packers, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 7 (10/25): at Raiders, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 8 (11/2): at Giants, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 9 (11/8): vs. Saints, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 10 (11/15): at Panthers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 11 (11/23): vs. Rams, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 12 (11/29): vs. Chiefs, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 13: BYE

Week 14 (12/13): vs. Vikings, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 15 (12/20): at Falcons, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 16 (12/26): at Lions, TBD (TBD)

Week 17 (1/3): vs. Falcons, 1:00p (FOX)

Tennessee Titans

Week 1 (9/14): at Broncos, 10:10p (ESPN)

Week 2 (9/20): vs. Jaguars, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 3 (9/27): at Vikings, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 4 (10/4): vs. Steelers, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 5 (10/11): vs. Bills, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 6 (10/18): vs. Texans, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8 (11/1): at Bengals, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 9 (11/8): vs. Bears, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 10 (11/12): vs. Colts, 8:20p (FOX/NFLN)

Week 11 (11/22): at Ravens, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 12 (11/29): at Colts, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 13 (12/6): vs. Browns, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 14 (12/13): at Jaguars, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 15 (12/19): vs. Lions, TBD (TBD)

Week 16 (12/27): at Packers, 8:20p (ESPN)

Week 17 (1/3): at Texans, 1:00p (CBS)

Washington Redskins

Week 1 (9/13): vs. Eagles, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 2 (9/20): at Cardinals, 4:05p (FOX)

Week 3 (9/27): at Browns, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 4 (10/4): vs. Ravens, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 5 (10/11): vs. Rams, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 6 (10/18): at Giants, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 7 (10/25): vs. Cowboys, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 8: BYE

Week 9 (11/8): vs. Giants, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 10 (11/15): at Lions, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 11 (11/22): vs. Bengals, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 12 (11/26): at Cowboys, 4:30p (FOX)

Week 13 (12/6): at Steelers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 14 (12/13): at 49ers, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 15 (12/20): vs. Seahawks, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 16 (12/27): vs. Panthers, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 17 (1/3): at Eagles, 1:00p (FOX)