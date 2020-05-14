2020 NFL schedule: Here's when the Dolphins and Chargers should start Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert

As a general rule, first-round quarterback selections are going to be injected into the starting lineup at some point during their rookie seasons. There have been some exceptions over the years -- namely Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers -- but it rarely comes to fruition. There were four quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and they each face a different path.

The Cincinnati Bengals removed all roadblocks prohibiting No. 1 overall selection Joe Burrow from starting Week 1 when they released veteran Andy Dalton. Jordan Love was selected late in the first round under the assumption that he would sit and learn behind the aforementioned Rodgers, just as Rodgers had done before him. We are left with Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert, who were taken No. 5 and No. 6 overall by the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers, respectively.

When determining when a rookie should start, several factors should be considered, including health, other viable candidates, strength of the offensive line and schedule. CBS Sports examines when the two rookies should be given the keys to their new offenses.

When should Dolphins turn to Tua?

The conversation surrounding Tagovaila begins with his medical diagnosis. If he is deemed healthy enough to play this season, then Miami needs to take every precaution with him. The offensive line does not inspire much confidence. First-round selection Austin Jackson is still relatively raw at left tackle. Ereck Flowers was paid a lot of money in free agency but he is essentially a one-year wonder at this point. Solomon Kindley and Robert Hunt were drafted to compete amidst the interior offensive line with center Ted Karras and right guard Michael Deiter. Hunt was one of my favorite prospects, but they both need time to adapt. Right tackle is also a glaring weakness. Miami should plan to sit Tagovailoa for the entire season, but they likely will not.

If they play him, here is what they should consider. The quarterback should not thrust into the mix on the road or against a team that is believed to have a good defense this season. Ideally, the team would be able to place him into a relatively easy part of the schedule so he can play multiple games and build some confidence and rhythm. The Dolphins' season opens against the Patriots, Bills, Jaguars, Seahawks, 49ers, Broncos and Chargers. None of those jump out as enticing chances to experiment with the potential franchise quarterback. In Week 10, Miami plays against the division rival New York Jets, who did little to supplement their secondary and pass rush this off-season. Following that game, the team enters their bye week, which would allow Tagovailoa to heal and assess his play from the prior week. When the team returns, they play at the Jets and home against the Bengals. Those three games could work wonders for his confidence. The roster is not built to compete right now; thus, it would be a mistake to start Tagovailoa Week 1 on the road against the Patriots.

If his season starts Week 10 against New York, Tagovailoa would have seven games to learn and tinker before heading into the offseason. It is a large enough sample size for him to study and be even better the following year. Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick is more than capable of leading the team until he is ready. Ideally, Miami would start Josh Rosen, he would show some progress and they could flip him for a draft pick. The franchise can not risk Rosen possibly playing too well and stealing some of the shine from their No. 5 overall selection, though.

When's the right time to start Herbert?

Los Angeles did strengthen its offensive line over the past few months. Center Mike Pouncey claims that he has been cleared to return to action following neck surgery. General manager Tom Telesco acquired Pro Bowl offensive guard Trai Turner via trade and signed accomplished veteran Bryan Bulaga at tackle. Bulaga played left tackle at Iowa and early in his professional career but had been moved to the right side when the Packers brought in David Bakhtiari. It's unclear on which side of the line he'll settle for this new team. The Chargers O-line is still a solid unit, however, and not much of a hindrance when determining when their rookie quarterback should see the field.

Herbert is a smart guy but there will be a lot for him to learn in the Chargers offense. He needs to understand what he is seeing pre-snap. He needs more time with an expanded route tree because Oregon was so limited. Time will lead to comfort and that is important for a young quarterback trying to establish some confidence in a league filled with the world's best football players and coaches scheming to trick his eyes.

Under the same guidelines used for the Dolphins, the first reasonable opportunity to plug Herbert into the starting lineup would be Week 6 at home against the same Jets. Los Angeles' season begins on the road against the Bengals. The draw to start Herbert against Burrow will be tantalizing, but it is counter-productive to the long-term objective. A four-game stretch featuring the Chiefs, Panthers, Buccaneers and Saints follows that opener, which leads us to the Jets. New York marks the start of a five-week stretch that includes the Dolphins, Jaguars, Raiders and a bye week. If head coach Anthony Lynn decides to play his rookie this season, that is the best time to do it. After the bye week, the team finishes their season with a brutal stretch where the team sees the Chiefs, Patriots, Bills and Broncos twice.

Los Angeles spent months trying to convince the public that they were comfortable starting veteran Tyrod Taylor. Taylor could lock the role down for five weeks until Herbert is ready to take over. In 2018, Taylor was named the Cleveland Browns' starter despite the team having drafted Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall. The veteran was injured Week 3 on "Monday Night Football" against the Jets and never got his job back. He could be a place-holder once again in 2020.