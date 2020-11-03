mahomes-chiefs.jpg
We're just about halfway through the 2020 NFL season, which means it's time to update our preseason predictions. You may recall the first vision of this post, which went up just before the start of the season, and while we probably got a bunch of stuff right, we definitely got a whole lot wrong as well. 

That's why we're here to correct the record now that we have a bit more information to work with. There are nine weeks left in the regular season, then another three weeks of playoff games before we determine the Super Bowl participants, a week off to charge out batteries, and then the big finale in February. How will it all shake out between now and then? Well, we're glad you asked. 

Here are a few notes before we get to the updates:

  • Let's start with the areas in which our panel was in unanimous agreement: Everyone has the Jets finishing last in the AFC East (duh). Everyone's got the Browns and Bengals finishing third and fourth in the AFC North, respectively. Everyone also has the Texans and Jaguars finishing third and fourth in the AFC South. We've all got the Chiefs winning the AFC West and, surprisingly, the Raiders finishing second. Everyone has the Eagles taking down the sad-sack NFC East, the Packers winning the NFC North, and the injury-riddled 49ers finishing last in the NFC West. 
  • Not everyone has them winning their respective divisions, but everyone has the Bills, Steelers, Ravens, Buccaneers, and Saints making the playoffs, and six of seven have the Colts, Titans, and Cardinals. Nobody has the Rams winning the NFC West, but everybody has them in the postseason picture. 
  • This time around, there were no divisions where more than two teams got a vote to win the division. The NFC East is thew only division where we have three different teams getting votes to finish in last.
  • Our seven experts combined to have a total of seven different teams playing in the Super Bowl, though only three different champions. Two teams got three Super Bowl champion votes apiece, while there's one team with a somewhat surprising vote thrown in there. Five voters have the same AFC champion, while four have the same team coming out of the NFC. 

Alright, let's get to these predictions.

AFC East

headshot-image
Jason La Canfora
headshot-image
Pete Prisco
headshot-image
Will Brinson
headshot-image
Ryan Wilson
headshot-image
John Breech
headshot-image
Jared Dubin
headshot-image
Jonathan Jones
1.
Dolphins
Bills
Bills
Bills
Bills
Dolphins
Bills
2.
Bills
Dolphins
Patriots
Dolphins
Dolphins
Bills
Dolphins
3.
Patriots
Patriots
Dolphins
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
4.
Jets
Jets
Jets
Jets
Jets
Jets
Jets
AFC North

headshot-image
Jason La Canfora
headshot-image
Pete Prisco
headshot-image
Will Brinson
headshot-image
Ryan Wilson
headshot-image
John Breech
headshot-image
Jared Dubin
headshot-image
Jonathan Jones
1.
Steelers
Steelers
Ravens
Steelers
Steelers
Steelers
Steelers
2.
Ravens
Ravens
Steelers
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
3.
Browns
Browns
Browns
Browns
Browns
Browns
Browns
4.
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
AFC South

headshot-image
Jason La Canfora
headshot-image
Pete Prisco
headshot-image
Will Brinson
headshot-image
Ryan Wilson
headshot-image
John Breech
headshot-image
Jared Dubin
headshot-image
Jonathan Jones
1.
Colts
Colts
Colts
Colts
Colts
Titans
Titans
2.
Titans
Titans
Titans
Titans
Titans
Colts
Colts
3.
Texans
Texans
Texans
Texans
Texans
Texans
Texans
4.
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
AFC West

headshot-image
Jason La Canfora
headshot-image
Pete Prisco
headshot-image
Will Brinson
headshot-image
Ryan Wilson
headshot-image
John Breech
headshot-image
Jared Dubin
headshot-image
Jonathan Jones
1.
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
2.
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
3.
Chargers
Chargers
Broncos
Chargers
Broncos
Chargers
Broncos
4.
Broncos
Broncos
Chargers
Broncos
Chargers
Broncos
Chargers
AFC Wild Cards

headshot-image
Jason La Canfora
headshot-image
Pete Prisco
headshot-image
Will Brinson
headshot-image
Ryan Wilson
headshot-image
John Breech
headshot-image
Jared Dubin
headshot-image
Jonathan Jones
1.
Ravens
Ravens
Titans
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
2.
Titans
Titans
Steelers
Titans
Titans
Bills
Browns
3.
Bills
Dolphins
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
Colts
Raiders
NFC East

headshot-image
Jason La Canfora
headshot-image
Pete Prisco
headshot-image
Will Brinson
headshot-image
Ryan Wilson
headshot-image
John Breech
headshot-image
Jared Dubin
headshot-image
Jonathan Jones
1.
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles
2.
Giants
Giants
Football Team
Cowboys
Football Team
Football Team
Football Team
3.
Football Team
Cowboys
Giants
Giants
Cowboys
Giants
Giants
4.
Cowboys
Football Team
Cowboys
Football Team
Giants
Cowboys
Cowboys
NFC North

headshot-image
Jason La Canfora
headshot-image
Pete Prisco
headshot-image
Will Brinson
headshot-image
Ryan Wilson
headshot-image
John Breech
headshot-image
Jared Dubin
headshot-image
Jonathan Jones
1.
Packers
Packers
Packers
Packers
Packers
Packers
Packers
2.
Bears
Bears
Bears
Bears
Vikings
Vikings
Bears
3.
Vikings
Lions
Vikings
Vikings
Bears
Bears
Lions
4.
Lions
Vikings
Lions
Lions
Lions
Lions
Vikings
NFC South

headshot-image
Jason La Canfora
headshot-image
Pete Prisco
headshot-image
Will Brinson
headshot-image
Ryan Wilson
headshot-image
John Breech
headshot-image
Jared Dubin
headshot-image
Jonathan Jones
1.
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Saints
Saints
2.
Saints
Saints
Saints
Saints
Saints
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
3.
Panthers
Falcons
Panthers
Falcons
Panthers
Panthers
Panthers
4.
Falcons
Panthers
Falcons
Panthers
Falcons
Falcons
Falcons
NFC West

headshot-image
Jason La Canfora
headshot-image
Pete Prisco
headshot-image
Will Brinson
headshot-image
Ryan Wilson
headshot-image
John Breech
headshot-image
Jared Dubin
headshot-image
Jonathan Jones
1.
Seahawks
Seahawks
Cardinals
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
2.
Cardinals
Cardinals
Seahawks
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals
Rams
3.
Rams
Rams
Rams
Rams
Rams
Rams
Cardinals
4.
49ers
49ers
49ers
49ers
49ers
49ers
49ers
NFC Wild Cards

headshot-image
Jason La Canfora
headshot-image
Pete Prisco
headshot-image
Will Brinson
headshot-image
Ryan Wilson
headshot-image
John Breech
headshot-image
Jared Dubin
headshot-image
Jonathan Jones
1.
Saints
Cardinals
Saints
Saints
Cardinals
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
2.
Cardinals
Rams
Seahawks
Cardinals
Saints
Cardinals
Bears
3.
Rams
Saints
Rams
Bears
Rams
Rams
Rams
Super Bowl Picks

headshot-image
Jason La Canfora
headshot-image
Pete Prisco
headshot-image
Will Brinson
headshot-image
Ryan Wilson
headshot-image
John Breech
headshot-image
Jared Dubin
headshot-image
Jonathan Jones
Winner
Buccaneers
Chiefs
Colts
Chiefs
Buccaneers
Chiefs
Chiefs
Loser
Steelers
Packers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Chiefs
Seahawks
Saints