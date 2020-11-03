We're just about halfway through the 2020 NFL season, which means it's time to update our preseason predictions. You may recall the first vision of this post, which went up just before the start of the season, and while we probably got a bunch of stuff right, we definitely got a whole lot wrong as well.

That's why we're here to correct the record now that we have a bit more information to work with. There are nine weeks left in the regular season, then another three weeks of playoff games before we determine the Super Bowl participants, a week off to charge out batteries, and then the big finale in February. How will it all shake out between now and then? Well, we're glad you asked.

Here are a few notes before we get to the updates:

Let's start with the areas in which our panel was in unanimous agreement: Everyone has the Jets finishing last in the AFC East (duh). Everyone's got the Browns and Bengals finishing third and fourth in the AFC North, respectively. Everyone also has the Texans and Jaguars finishing third and fourth in the AFC South. We've all got the Chiefs winning the AFC West and, surprisingly, the Raiders finishing second. Everyone has the Eagles taking down the sad-sack NFC East, the Packers winning the NFC North, and the injury-riddled 49ers finishing last in the NFC West.

Not everyone has them winning their respective divisions, but everyone has the Bills, Steelers, Ravens, Buccaneers, and Saints making the playoffs, and six of seven have the Colts, Titans, and Cardinals. Nobody has the Rams winning the NFC West, but everybody has them in the postseason picture.

This time around, there were no divisions where more than two teams got a vote to win the division. The NFC East is thew only division where we have three different teams getting votes to finish in last.

Our seven experts combined to have a total of seven different teams playing in the Super Bowl, though only three different champions. Two teams got three Super Bowl champion votes apiece, while there's one team with a somewhat surprising vote thrown in there. Five voters have the same AFC champion, while four have the same team coming out of the NFC.



Alright, let's get to these predictions.