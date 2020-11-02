Most teams in the NFL have now passed the halfway point of the 2020 season and have a solid sample size of who they are and what they're capable of accomplishing the rest of the way. For some, that means making a strong push for a deep playoff run, while others will take the remaining half of the year to reassess and begin planning for a more productive 2021 campaign.

Throughout Week 8, a number of last-place teams (Atlanta, Minnesota, Cincinnati, etc.) were able to get wins, but largely didn't do much to move the needle in their respective division races. A couple of first-place teams, however, turned in some statement victories that pushes them even further to eventually being named division champions when the season is all said and done.

Below, you can find a division-by-division breakdown of the current standings, how each club performed in Week 8 and what they have next on the schedule.

*NFC East and NFC South will be updated following Monday Night Football

AFC EAST W L T PCT DIFF Bills 6 2 0 .750 -1 Dolphins 4 3 0 .571 +58 Patriots 2 5 0 .286 -31 Jets 0 8 0 .000 -144

Bills: Buffalo was able to fend off the New England Patriots, forcing a Cam Newton fumble in the final seconds of their Week 8 game to pull out the win. The Bills now have a two-game lead in the division and currently have the inside track of winning the AFC East for the first time since 1995.

Next game: vs. Seahawks

Dolphins: While there was plenty of hype surrounding rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's first career start, it was the Dolphins' defense that stole the show against the Rams. Brian Flores' unit was able to pick off Jared Goff twice and returned one of those picks for a touchdown. Miami also recovered two fumbles. Meanwhile, Tagovailoa didn't need to do too much to get his first win, throwing for just 93 yards and a touchdown. The Dolphins now climb above .500 and are right on the heels of Buffalo for first place in the division.

Next game: at Cardinals

Patriots: The Patriots lost their fourth-straight game of the season on Sunday in Buffalo after Newton fumbled the football with 31 seconds to play and deep inside Bills territory. New England was threatening to either force overtime or win the game outright, but that turnover was just another gut punch to a down season for Bill Belichick's club. They now will have extended time to prepare for the winless New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

Next game: at Jets

Jets: New York is still without a win as Week 8 comes to a close, which isn't all too surprising when factoring in they were squaring off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes threw for five touchdowns and the Chiefs offense was simply too powerful for the Jets to come close to keeping up.

Next game: vs. Patriots

AFC WEST W L T PCT DIFF Chiefs 7 1 0 .875 +101 Raiders 4 3 0 .571 -16 Broncos 3 4 0 .429 -36 Chargers 2 5 0 .286 -6

Chiefs: Kansas City extended its lead in the AFC West in rather easy fashion, blowing out the winless Jets at MetLife Stadium. Patrick Mahomes threw for five touchdowns in the win that keeps them on the heels of the undefeated Steelers in the AFC playoff picture.

Next game: vs. Panthers

Raiders: Las Vegas was able to withstand the elements in Cleveland and edge out a win over the Browns. Josh Jacobs ran for 128 yards on the ground while Hunter Renfrow hauled in the game's lone touchdown. The Raiders are now above .500 and will look to push further into the playoff picture when they visit the Chargers in Week 9.

Next game: at Chargers

Broncos: Denver was able to mount a tremendous comeback over the Chargers, including a 21-point fourth quarter. This win brings Drew Lock's club one game closer to .500 and is now in sole possession of third place in the division.

Next game: at Falcons

Chargers: Los Angeles coughed up a 24-3 lead with around seven minutes to play in the third quarter against the Broncos to fall into dead last in the AFC West. While there is certainly positive momentum with Justin Herbert showing out in his rookie season, this loss certainly takes the wind out of their sails going forward.

Next game: vs. Raiders

AFC NORTH W L T PCT DIFF Steelers 7 0 0 1.000 +69 Ravens 5 2 0 .714 +71 Browns 5 3 0 .625 -31 Bengals 2 5 1 .313 -20

Steelers: Pittsburgh has yet to lose a game in 2020 and are in a great position to possibly claim the AFC's lone first-round bye this postseason. The Steelers also just traded for linebacker Avery Williamson, bolstering the front seven for the second half of the season. Next up is a cupcake contest against a lowly Cowboys team.

Next game: at Cowboys

Ravens: Baltimore couldn't dethrone the Steelers and gain an edge in the AFC North, falling to their division rival, 28-24. Lamar Jackson turned the ball over four times in the loss, including an opening pick-six. Those types of mistakes are tough to overcome against a talented team like Pittsburgh.

Next game: at Colts

Browns: Cleveland had trouble during a rainy and windy affair with the Raiders and fell to 5-3 on the season. While that record may get you first place in a number of divisions, they currently are looking up at both the Ravens and Steelers in the AFC North.

Next game: vs. Texans (Week 10)

Bengals: Cincy pulled off the upset over Tennessee in Week 8, getting out to an early double-digit lead and then kept pace throughout the contest. Rookie Joe Burrow was once again impressive, throwing for 249 yards and two touchdowns in the win while the Bengals secondary was able to pick off Ryan Tannehill. They now head into the bye and gear up for a rough matchup with the first place Steelers in Week 10.

Next game: at Steelers (Week 10)

AFC SOUTH W L T PCT DIFF Titans 5 2 0 .714 +24 Colts 5 2 0 .714 +62 Texans 1 6 0 .143 -51 Jaguars 1 6 0 .143 -66

Titans: Tennessee came out flat against the Bengals and that was all the opening that Joe Burrow needed to gain a lead and keep it for the win. That loss coupled with an Indianapolis win does knot up the division at the top and a Week 10 matchup between these two division rivals looms large.

Next game: vs. Bears

Colts: Philip Rivers was able to throw for three touchdowns in Indy's 41-21 win over the Lions. Not only was Rivers able to light up the scoreboard, but Colts corner Kenny Moore even picked Matthew Stafford off and ran it in for a touchdown. While this win does draw the Colts even with the Titans for first place, they do have a tough matchup coming with the Ravens in Week 9.

Next game: vs. Ravens

Texans: Houston is coming out of its bye tied with the Jaguars for last place in the division. Given that trade deadline is Tuesday, it will be interesting to see what this team looks like when they actually take the field against Jacksonville as they are rumored to be sellers.

Next game: at Jaguars

Jaguars: Due to subpar play and an injured thumb on his throwing hand, the Jaguars are reportedly going to make quarterback Gardner Minshew inactive for this game against the Texans coming out of the bye. If that's the case, veteran Mike Glennon and Jake Luton will duke it out for the starting job.

Next game: vs. Texans

NFC EAST W L T PCT DIFF Eagles 3 4 1 .438 -19 Washington 2 5 0 .286 -32 Cowboys 2 6 0 .250 -81 Giants 1 6 0 .143 -52

Eagles: Philadephia heads into its bye week under .500. In any other division, that'd likely keep you outside of the playoff picture, but the NFC East is no ordinary division. At 3-4-1, the Eagles find themselves in first place and are fresh off a primetime win over the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. While we are ribbing Philly a bit, this bye week couldn't have come at a better time and they could return healthier than ever to slam the doors shut on the division.

Next game: at Giants (Week 10)

Washington: Washington comes out of its bye in second place in the NFC East and will be facing a Giants team that will be working on a short week after squaring up with the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. While the offense is still suspect, Washington's defense has been superb this season, ranking inside the top five in DVOA. If they can get some sort of consistent attack on offense, they could make a later run.

Next game: vs. Giants

Cowboys: Dallas' season doesn't get any easier. After losing to the Eagles to fall to 2-6, the Cowboys will now have to face the undefeated Steelers in Week 9. Heading into this game, all eyes will be on quarterback Andy Dalton to see if he can clear concussion protocol. If he can, there's at least a chance for more stability at the quarterback position, unlike what we saw on Sunday.

Next game: vs. Steelers

Giants: TBD after Monday Night Football

Next game: at Washington

NFC WEST W L T PCT DIFF Seahawks 6 1 0 .857 +41 Cardinals 5 2 0 .714 +57 Rams 5 3 0 .625 +41 49ers 4 4 0 .500 +35

Seahawks: Russell Wilson and D.K. Metcalf willed their way to a Seattle win against the 49ers on Sunday as the quarterback-receiver duo connected for 12 receptions, 161 yards and two touchdowns. Not only did this win keep the Seahawks atop the NFC West ranks, but it also shoved San Francisco back down to .500.

Next game: at Buffalo

Cardinals: During the break, Arizona was able to take claim to sole possession of second place in the NFC West after the Rams fell to the Dolphins. Now, Kyler Murray will try to avoid the same fate L.A. did when they host Miami in Week 9. If Seattle falls to Buffalo and the Cardinals take care of business against the Dolphins, that would put them in first place when the dust settles next week.

Next game: vs. Dolphins

Rams: While Tua Tagovailoa didn't dazzle in his debut, he was better than Jared Goff, who shot his team in the foot a number of times as Los Angeles fell to the Dolphins. Goff threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles, which was enough for Miami to mount the 28-17 upset. The Rams will head into the bye and prepare for a pivotal matchup against first-place Seattle.

Next game: at Seahawks (Week 10)

49ers: San Francisco fell back down to .500 on the season after Russell Wilson threw for four touchdowns as Seattle maintained its position atop the NFC West. Not only does this move the 49ers to last place, but the Seahawks now also have the head-to-head advantage, which hurts them going forward as they try to claw back in the race.

Next game: vs. Packers

NFC NORTH W L T PCT DIFF Packers 5 2 0 .714 +32 Bears 5 3 0 .625 -5 Lions 3 4 0 .429 -29 Vikings 2 5 0 .286 -31

Packers: Green Bay didn't have an answer for Dalvin Cook, who mounted four touchdowns against them in Minnesota's upset win at Lambeau Field. While this loss doesn't do anything to the standings thanks to Chicago falling to the Saints, this could impact the Packers' hopes of acquiring a first-round bye in the postseason.

Next game: at 49ers

Bears: After starting the year 5-1, Chicago is losers of two straight after falling to the Saints in overtime. Now, they will fly to Tennessee to face a Titans team that was just upset by the Bengals. That contest will be a pivotal one for both clubs as they try to climb the ladder in their respective divisions.

Next game: at Titans

Lions: Detroit had no answer for Philip Rivers on Sunday as the veteran quarterback threw three touchdowns on the day to help the Colts drop 41 points in the win. This loss put the Lions back under .500 and sets up a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings where a shift in the standings could occur.

Next game: at Vikings

Vikings: No one is happier to see Dalvin Cook than the Minnesota Vikings. Mike Zimmer saw his star running back burst onto the scene in his return from injury, totaling 226 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns. The Vikings will now try to carry that momentum into a Week 9 head-to-head with Detroit where they can move out of the NFC North basement.

Next game: vs. Lions

NFC SOUTH W L T PCT DIFF Saints 5 2 0 .714 +9 Buccaneers 5 2 0 .714 +80 Panthers 3 5 0 .375 -14 Falcons 2 6 0 .250 -15

Saints: New Orleans pulled out an overtime victory over the Bears, but we won't know how they stack up in the division until after Monday night football. If the Bucs win, they fall to second place. If the Giants win, the Saints are in first.

Next game: at Buccaneers

Buccaneers: TBD after Monday Night Football

Next game: vs. Saints

Panthers: Carolina struggled to stack up positive offensive drives against the Falcons and spoiled any chance of moving to .500 in Week 8. While they have a tough assignment in the Chiefs on deck, the good news is that running back Christian McCaffrey looks well on his way to returning to game action.

Next game: at Chiefs

Falcons: Atlanta got the better of the Panthers to begin Week 8 on Thursday Night Football as the Falcons were able to kick their way to their second victory of the year on the leg of kicker Younghoe Koo. Julio Jone was also sensational in the win, hauling in seven of his 10 targets from Matt Ryan for 137 yards. They'll look to make it two in a row when they face the Broncos in Week 10.

Next game: vs. Broncos