The 2020 NFL Trade Deadline of Nov. 3 is almost here. The league has already seen a few trade offers accepted, but more are on the horizon. CBS Sports is tracking all of the news and rumors and providing a one-stop shop for readers. The most recent updates are at the top.

Could the Lions move WR Kenny Golladay?

CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora notes that Marvin Jones is the receiver that has been made available by Detroit but questions if Golladay might also be had at the right price.

"Things have been tense between him and the organization for quite some time; he's been brooding over not getting a new deal, and that came to a head on Saturday when I'm told he was not at the facility when he should have been," La Canfora wrote.

Golladay, 26, is in the final year of his rookie contract. He has recorded 20 receptions for 338 yards and two touchdowns while missing two games with an injury.

Reserve linebacker Robert Spillane has played well post-injury to Bush but Pittsburgh has seen a past without solid linebacker play and it was not pretty. They bolstered their Super Bowl contending roster in the form of veteran LB Avery Williamson. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday night that the AFC team acquired Williamson and a 2020 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick. Williamson goes from the NFL's lone win-less team to the lone undefeated team; a reversal of fortunes overnight.

Williamson has 59 tackles and one interception this season.

Saints steadfast in claim that Michael Thomas is unavailable

The potential availability of New Orleans wide receiver Michael Thomas is a rumor that has gained steam in recent weeks for whatever reason. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport says that the team has no intention of moving the star wide receiver despite punching a teammate in practice leading up to a Week 5 contest against Chargers.

A trade of Thomas would leave New Orleans with a dead cap hit of $27 million in 2020. The number dips down to $14 million following the 2022 season.

Bengals' Carlos Dunlap sent to Seattle

The Seahawks acquired disgruntled edge rusher Carlos Dunlap from Cincinnati Wednesday in exchange for offensive lineman B.J. Finney and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick, according to SI.com's Albert Breer. Dunlap has vocalized his unhappiness by posting the team's defensive rotations and promoting the sale of his home on Twitter and more. Dunlap has 18 tackles, one sack and two pass deflections this season.

The Bengals may not be done at the deadline. There are a few other veterans that could be on the move. There is more on that story below. ESPN's Adam Caplan also notes that the Seahawks may not be done acquiring pass rush help.

Everson Griffen dealt to Lions in exchange for pick

It did not take long for Dallas to find a viable suitor for edge rusher Everson Griffen. On Tuesday, it was learned that Detroit was acquiring the former Viking in exchange for a conditional 2021 sixth-round draft pick. He is due to receive roughly half of his $6 million salary from the Lions. League COVID-19 protocols prevent Griffen from playing this weekend so his first action with his new team will come Nov. 8 against ... Minnesota.

Dolphins coach scoffs at notion team would trade Ryan Fitzpatrick

Miami has turned the keys to the castle over to rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa but that does not mean the AFC East contender is prepared to give up on their season nor recently demoted second string quarterback. Head coach Brian Flores states that the team has no intention of trading Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The veteran led the Dolphins to a 3-3 record and second place within the division.

Cowboys make DE Everson Griffen , DT Dontari Poe available

CBS Sports' Patrik Walker confirmed that Griffen and Poe have been made available to other teams in a potential trade scenario. Griffen signed a one-year, $6 million deal with Dallas prior to the season and would be owed roughly half. CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan notes that the 32-year-old has played 56.43% of Dallas' defensive snaps and totaled 20 tackles, six quarterback hits, and 2.5 sacks. CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin laid out five potential destinations for Griffen with Seattle being the most likely.

Poe signed a two-year deal worth $8.5 million, but there is a reasonable out in the contract after this season. It is less likely that he is moved at the deadline.

Romeo Crennel attempts to assure Texans they won't be traded

The Texans are off to an unexpected 1-6 start to the season. Bill O'Brien has been fired in favor of veteran coach Romeo Crennel. Crennel, who likely has little authority over personnel decisions as an interim head coach, attempted to reassure his players that they will not be traded.

"So, with this situation the way it is, I think that it might be more on their mind this year than it would be any other year. I've talked to them and tried to reassure them that I'm not looking to trade guys, but human nature is human nature."

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora believes it is time for a fire sale in Houston. The team has struggled with the likes of edge rusher Whitney Mercilus, J.J. Watt and others. If the team is going to be bad anyway, they might as well re-coup some of the picks flushed down the drain by O'Brien.

Bengals DE Carlos Dunlap attempts to sell house on Twitter

There has been no mincing of words in regard to Dunlap's frustration. He has posted the team's edge rush rotations on social media and is now attempting to sell his house on Twitter. The message is clear: trade me. CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr wrote about the veteran's frustration upon being demoted.

In addition to Dunlap, defensive tackle Geno Atkins, wide receiver A.J. Green, wide receiver John Ross and cornerback William Jackson could also be on the move. CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin explored potential destinations for each of the disgruntled AFC North talents. The Bills were a staple.

Atlanta has already pressed the reset button on their leadership structure with head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff being shown the door. The mindset will not trickle down to the players, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who notes that the team has no intention of trading Ryan or Jones.

The Falcons have gone 25-30 since that fateful 28-3 collapse against the Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

Patriots searching for receiver help again

New England drafted N'Keal Harry in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft and traded a second round pick for Mohamed Sanu. Neither has been the answer that the team had hoped. The Patriots are still alive within the AFC East but the outlook grows more bleak with each passing week. The team's upcoming game against Buffalo could determine whether they are buyers or sellers by Nov. 3. As it stands, Bill Belichick is exploring options on the wide receiver trade market, according to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora. Two of the team's top five receptions leaders are running backs. Draft tight ends Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene have a combined one reception.

Texans expected to trade at least one receiver, other veterans

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora has reported that the Texans are a popular team in trade conversations. The organization's sluggish start and obvious eyes to the future have potential playoff contenders scouring their roster. La Canfora states rival executives believe Houston will trade at least one receiver, Will Fuller, Brandin Cooks and Kenny Stills, by the deadline. They are also gauging the market on edge rusher Whitney Mercilus, who has three years left on a four-year, $54 million deal signed in May of 2015.

Running back Duke Johnson and tight end Darren Fells are other names that have drawn consideration.

Vikings looking to shed cap space, rival GMs aren't eager

Minnesota has made a series of poor salary cap decisions leading up to the ultimate errors: re-signing Anthony Barr after he attempted to leave for New York and doubling down on Kirk Cousins. Now, they find themselves in a position to discard players because their season has not gone as expected and they are up against the salary cap wall.

The team has already traded edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue but more moves could be on the way. CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora had the following to say about the team's activity: "Multiple executives who have been in contact with the Vikings believe the team is eager to move several more high-priced veterans who likely do not fit into the team's long-term plans."

The names most often mentioned are safety Harrison Smith, left tackle Riley Reiff, safety Anthony Harris, tight end Kyle Rudolph and wide receiver Adam Thielen.

Bengals more engaged in trade talks than the previous year

Defensive tackle Geno Atkins, cornerback William Jackson, wide receiver A.J. Green, wide receiver John Ross and edge rusher Carlos Dunlap have all made it clear that they are open to a change of scenery, according to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora. The Bengals were very unwilling to trade veterans last season -- an absolute mistake, says the writer continually beating a dead horse -- but La Canfora notes that NFL executives are "detecting a vibe that is not quite as trade-averse" in Cincinnati.

Giants trade Markus Golden to Arizona in exchange for draft pick

On Oct. 23, the Giants agreed to trade outside linebacker Markus Golden to the Cardinals in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round pick. Golden, who actually began his career in Arizona, had just 1.5 sacks in seven games with the Giants this season. It was a priority to bolster the pass rush following the loss of Chandler Jones for the season.

Eagles tried to trade Zach Ertz, Alshon Jeffery on the block

Philadelphia and Julie Ertz's husband have been at odds over his contract for some time. The matters were only exacerbated by new deals for Travis Kelce and George Kittle this offseason. Ertz was recently placed on injured reserve, which means that he can not be traded. SI's Albert Breer reported that the team attempted to trade the player before placing him on said IR. Prior to the injury, he had recorded 24 receptions for 178 yards and one touchdown.

Breer added that wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is also on the trade block, but it is difficult to fathom anyone would want to take on that contract in relation to his limited production.

Minnesota trades Yannick Ngakoue to Baltimore for draft picks

Less than two months after acquiring the pass rusher from Jacksonville, Minnesota shipped Yannick Ngakoue to the east coast in exchange for a package of draft picks less than they initially traded to the Jaguars. The Maryland native, who has recorded five sacks this season, is headed home in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 fifth-round pick.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta hinted that the Ravens may not be done making moves. The acquisition of Ngakoue is clearly a move to slow down Patrick Mahomes, who is sometimes flustered by heavy pass rush, and the Chiefs offense. CBS Sports' Patrik Walker graded the trade acknowledging that Baltimore fleeced their trade partner.

Jets trade LB Jordan WIllis to San Francisco

New York traded Willis and a 2021 seventh-round pick to the 49ers in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round pick. The capital gain is marginal at best but general manager Joe Douglas is cleaning house in the Big Apple. I explored some of the other Jets players that could find interest in their services at the trade deadline.

New York trades Steve McLendon to Tampa Bay

The Jets sent the defensive tackle and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick. Tampa Bay had recently lost Vita Vea to an injury for the season.

It was later revealed that McLendon played for the Jets after finding out about his trade to the Buccaneers. A car was waiting for him after the game and he immediately drove to Tampa.