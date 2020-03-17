2020 NFL Trade Tracker: DeAndre Hopkins, David Johnson traded, Trent Williams still on the block

Fans are discussing the 2020 NFL Draft and the start of free agency, which occurs later this month. However, there are several trade scenarios bubbling under the surface. CBS Sports is monitoring several players and teams as the talent acquisition portion of the NFL offseason commences.

Trades agreed to before March 18 are not official until the new league year opens.

Todd Gurley's name being discussed in trade conversations

The running back's name has been discussed in possible trade scenarios, according to NFL Media's Mike Silver.

Gurley suffered a knee injury in 2018 and has not looked the same. He produced his worst statistical campaign this past season. The 25-year-old had 223 carries for 857 yards and 12 touchdowns as well as 31 receptions for 207 yards and two touchdowns. Gurley has four years remaining on his contract but there is a potential out after the 2021 season.

Falcons fill role vacated by Austin Hooper by acquiring Hayden Hurst

Atlanta allowed tight end Austin Hooper to walk in free agency, which created a need at the position. The Baltimore Ravens shipped tight end Hayden Hurst and a 2020 fourth round pick to the Falcons in exchange for a 2020 second round pick and a 2020 fifth round pick.

Hurst, a former No. 25 overall selection, recorded 30 receptions for 349 yards and two touchdowns in 2019.

CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan graded the trade from the perspective of both teams.

David Johnson, picks swapped in Cardinals' trade for DeAndre Hopkins

The Cardinals and Texans agreed to a deal Monday that will send running back David Johnson, a 2020 second round pick and a 2021 fourth round pick to Houston in exchange for a 2020 fourth round pick and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, according to various reports.

The trade can not become official until the new league year opens Mar. 18. The deal is the latest in a series of moves made by Houston in recent years. A year ago, they made a splash when they acquired offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, running back Duke Johnson Jr. and wide receiver Kenny Stills. They also parted with edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

CBS Sports' Patrik Walker graded the trade from the perspectives of both teams. It is clear who received the better end of the deal.

Jaguars trade Calais Campbell to Baltimore

Jacksonville agreed to terms on a deal that sent defensive lineman Calais Campbell to the Ravens, according to various reports. In exchange, the Jaguars will receive a fifth round pick -- No. 170 overall. He recorded 56 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and a pass deflection last season. The trade could be the first of many with the new collective bargaining agreement in place.

As part of the deal, Jacksonville clears $15 million in salary cap space. Baltimore is expected to give Campbell, 33, a new contract.

Andy Dalton available for the right price

In some form or fashion, it has been reported or generally assumed that the Cincinnati Bengals would entertain trade interest for veteran Andy Dalton. ESPN's Josina Anderson doubled down this weekend verifying as much, however. It is unclear what kind of trade compensation that it would require to pry Dalton from the AFC North.

Dalton, 32, is scheduled to earn $17.7 million in the final year of his contract. He completed 314 of 528 passes for 3,494 yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 13 games last season. The Chicago Bears have been mentioned prominently with his services.

Washington unlikely to receive second round pick in exchange for Trent Williams

Williams has been on the market for most of the month now. The veteran is seeking a new contract from whichever team acquires his services but Washington must agree to terms on trade compensation first. According to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, Washington is seeking a second round pick in return but are not expected to receive that asking price.

Williams is reportedly seeking a deal that would pay him $20 million annually as well, which is another hurdle in a potential trade. The former No. 4 overall selection sat out the 2019 season in entirety.

Exploring possible trade destinations for WR Stefon Diggs

Diggs has made it clear that he would be open to a new chapter in his NFL career. He was recently seen working out in an Arizona Cardinals t-shirt. CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan explored possible landing spots for wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the event that Minnesota succumbs to pressure from the player.

Diggs, 26, has four years left on his contract averaging a $14.125 million cap hit annually. He recorded 63 receptions for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns last season.

New England seeking wide receiver help

The Patriots did not receive the level of production from the wide receiver position that they anticipated last season. They are reportedly perusing the market in search of contributors. CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani examined five potential fits at the position. Will Bill Belichick pull off another big trade?

Is there a trade market for Jags quarterback Nick Foles?

Jacksonville divvied out a large contract to the veteran quarterback last offseason. He suffered an injury early in the season and lost his starting job to rookie Gardner Minshew. Now, the franchise is on the hook for his salary and could be exploring ways to get out from underneath it. CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr looked at some potential trade destinations for Foles in the event that he is moved this offseason.

Four teams linked in connection to Redskins tackle Trent Williams

The Redskins finally submitted to Williams' request for a trade after declining to report and play during the 2019 NFL regular season. The Texans, Cardinals, Jets and Browns have already been linked in a potential trade, according to various reports. It is unclear what level of compensation Washington would require in exchange for the lineman's services. CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin wrote five teams that should be interested in the veteran. He included the Browns and Jets.

49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin surfaces in potential trade talks

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport noted that San Francisco wide receiver Marquise Goodwin has been discussed in potential trade talks. The 29-year-old had 12 receptions for 186 yards and a touchdown last season for the NFC champions. Kyle Shanahan's team received large contributions from newcomers Emmanuel Sanders and Deebo Samuel. Goodwin has two years remaining on a three-year deal worth $19.25 million.

CBS Sports insider lays out moves that each NFL team should make this offseason

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora looked at each NFL roster and devised one move that each of the league's 32 teams should make this offseason. Some of those scenarios call for a trade, including Panthers quarterback Cam Newton to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Panthers, Chargers swap offensive linemen

The Chargers dealt veteran offensive tackle Russell Okung to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for veteran offensive guard Trai Turner. Turner, 26, has been named to five Pro Bowls and has two years left on his deal with some options to follow. Okung, 31, is entering the final year of his deal. CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani graded the trade from the perspective of each team.

Jags ship veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye to Denver

Jacksonville continued their roster purge by sending Bouye to the Rocky Mountains in exchange for a 2020 NFL Draft choice. The Jaguars have already traded off edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. and cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue is also said to be available. CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr graded the trade for each team.

Bouye, 28, has 16 career interceptions, including one last season.

Bears looking to add competition for incumbent quarterback Mitchell Trubisky

Trubisky struggled in 2019 so Chicago is looking to add a viable option to compete. Chicago is looking to possibly add Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton or free agent-to-be Case Keenum, who was traded from the Broncos to the Redskins last year, according to The Athletic. Dalton would come via trade and there are expected to be at least a few teams interested in his services.

The Patriots had previously been linked to Dalton. In the event that Tom Brady leaves in free agency, New England may be forced to react.

Cincinnati intends to move on from veteran tackle Cordy Glenn

The Bengals will either trade or release veteran offensive tackle Cordy Glenn, according to ESPN's Jenna Laine. The relationship between the team and player grew toxic last season. There would typically be a market for Glenn but it has uniquely been saturated with options in free agency and the draft.

A second round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Georgia, Glenn, 30, has started 95 of 97 career games. He has one career playoff game appearance.

Jacksonville, Yannick Ngakoue union could end in a trade

Ngakoue penned a farewell to the loyal Jacksonville fans as free agency approaches. There is just one problem -- the Jaguars have the opportunity to place the franchise tag upon him and they intend to do so, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. If the veteran pass rusher truly wants to force their hand, then a trade could be a win-win situation for both teams. The player would receive a desired change of scenery while the team gets at least some compensation in return.

Ngakoue, 24, has recorded 38.5 sacks and 15 forced fumbles over the course of his career.

Matthew Stafford ceases talk of a potential trade

The veteran quarterback had been the subject of trade speculation this offseason. CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani wrote that general manager Bob Quinn, Stafford and his agent have silenced the noise. Stafford, 32, missed eight games last season. Detroit holds the No. 3 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. It is doubtful that they would bring in a rookie at this point in time.