2020 NFL Trade Tracker: Trent Williams made available and other players on the block

Fans are discussing the 2020 NFL Draft and the start of free agency, which occurs later this month. However, there are several trade scenarios bubbling under the surface. CBS Sports is monitoring several players and teams as the talent acquisition portion of the NFL offseason commences.

Trades agreed to before Mar. 18 are not official until the new league year opens.

Four teams linked in connection to Redskins tackle Trent Williams

The Redskins finally submitted to Williams' request for a trade after declining to report and play during the 2019 NFL regular season. The Texans, Cardinals, Jets and Browns have already been linked in a potential trade, according to various reports. It is unclear what level of compensation Washington would require in exchange for the lineman's services. CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin wrote five teams that should be interested in the veteran. He included the Browns and Jets.

49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin surfaces in potential trade talks

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport noted that San Francisco wide receiver Marquise Goodwin has been discussed in potential trade talks. The 29-year-old had 12 receptions for 186 yards and a touchdown last season for the NFC champions. Kyle Shanahan's team received large contributions from newcomers Emmanuel Sanders and Deebo Samuel. Goodwin has two years remaining on a three-year deal worth $19.25 million.

CBS Sports insider lays out moves that each NFL team should make this offseason

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora looked at each NFL roster and devised one move that each of the league's 32 teams should make this offseason. Some of those scenarios call for a trade, including Panthers quarterback Cam Newton to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Panthers, Chargers swap offensive linemen

The Chargers dealt veteran offensive tackle Russell Okung to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for veteran offensive guard Trai Turner. Turner, 26, has been named to five Pro Bowls and has two years left on his deal with some options to follow. Okung, 31, is entering the final year of his deal. CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani graded the trade from the perspective of each team.

Jags ship veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye to Denver

Jacksonville continued their roster purge by sending Bouye to the Rocky Mountains in exchange for a 2020 NFL Draft choice. The Jaguars have already traded off edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. and cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue is also said to be available. CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr graded the trade for each team.

Bouye, 28, has 16 career interceptions, including one last season.

Bears looking to add competition for incumbent quarterback Mitchell Trubisky

Trubisky struggled in 2019 so Chicago is looking to add a viable option to compete. Chicago is looking to possibly add Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton or free agent-to-be Case Keenum, who was traded from the Broncos to the Redskins last year, according to The Athletic. Dalton would come via trade and there are expected to be at least a few teams interested in his services.

The Patriots had previously been linked to Dalton. In the event that Tom Brady leaves in free agency, New England may be forced to react.

Cincinnati intends to move on from veteran tackle Cordy Glenn

The Bengals will either trade or release veteran offensive tackle Cordy Glenn, according to ESPN's Jenna Laine. The relationship between the team and player grew toxic last season. There would typically be a market for Glenn but it has uniquely been saturated with options in free agency and the draft.

A second round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Georgia, Glenn, 30, has started 95 of 97 career games. He has one career playoff game appearance.

Jacksonville, Yannick Ngakoue union could end in a trade

Ngakoue penned a farewell to the loyal Jacksonville fans as free agency approaches. There is just one problem -- the Jaguars have the opportunity to place the franchise tag upon him and they intend to do so, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. If the veteran pass rusher truly wants to force their hand, then a trade could be a win-win situation for both teams. The player would receive a desired change of scenery while the team gets at least some compensation in return.

Ngakoue, 24, has recorded 38.5 sacks and 15 forced fumbles over the course of his career.

Matthew Stafford ceases talk of a potential trade

The veteran quarterback had been the subject of trade speculation this offseason. CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani wrote that general manager Bob Quinn, Stafford and his agent have silenced the noise. Stafford, 32, missed eight games last season. Detroit holds the No. 3 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. It is doubtful that they would bring in a rookie at this point in time.