2020 NFL Wild Card Playoffs odds, picks: Russell Wilson leads Seahawks past Eagles, Titans scare Patriots

It took me 17 weeks, but thanks to Jameis Winston, it finally happened. I climbed my way back to respectability.

The process went something like this:

Game of Thrones via Giphy

If you've been following along with my five weekly best bets all season, you'll know that I started the season 1-9 and that my stated goal after Week 2 was to finish the year at or above .500. For the next 14 weeks, I pieced together several 3-2 weeks, a few 2-3 weeks, no more 1-4 or 5-0 weeks, and very rarely, a 4-1 or 5-0 week. Heading into Week 17, I needed to go 3-2 to finish at exactly .500 or 4-1 to finish above .500.

Things looked bleak for a while on Sunday with the Bears-Vikings game going over (I had the under), the Chargers hanging around with the Chiefs (I had K.C. at -8.5), and the Falcons and Buccaneers both getting blanked for most of the second half after combining to score 38 points in the first half (I had the over). The only bet of mine that was secure from the get-go was the Saints -13 as they hammered the Panthers from start to finish.

But the switch flipped. The Chiefs put the Chargers away in the fourth quarter. The Falcons kicked two field goals to send the game to overtime. And then Winston rewarded my continued faith in him.

After the Buccaneers won the coin toss and took the ball to start overtime, I sent out the following tweet.

All I want is for the Buccaneers to lose on a historic Jameis pick-six — Sean Wagner-McGough (@seanjwagner) December 29, 2019

Truth be told, I wasn't even thinking about my best bets. You see, Winston was one interception away from becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to throw 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a single season, and that's what I wanted to see happen.

Fifteen seconds later, it happened.

BALL GAME! pic.twitter.com/uY753y5aVp — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 29, 2019 THIS IS THE GREATEST MOMENT OF MY LIFE — Sean Wagner-McGough (@seanjwagner) December 29, 2019

Ten minutes later, I realized what it meant for my best bets.

I took the Falcons-Bucs Over in my weekly best bets column. I started the year 1-9. I said my goal was to finish at or above .500. I haven’t been above .500 all season.



Until that pick-six.



You just can’t write a script like this. — Sean Wagner-McGough (@seanjwagner) December 29, 2019

I would now like to take this moment to thank Winston and the Buccaneers -- but mostly Winston -- for hitting the over 12 out of 16 times this season. To thank him, I wanted to eat a W, but I'm still not really sure how one is supposed to do that. Winston's demo a few years ago didn't really explain how that was exactly possible.

Jameis Winston with an ... interesting pump up speech. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/z0tESHAA6k — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 5, 2017

So, instead, I drank some wine, which is close enough in my book and way more enjoyable -- plus, it's the only way I can tolerate a 100-minute podcast episode with Will Brinson, Ryan Wilson, and John Breech, which, by the way, we recorded every single Sunday night during the season to recap a day's worth of games. Don't worry, even though there are far fewer games this weekend, I'm sure we'll still find a way to stretch every playoff recap episode to the 100-minute mark. Lots of tangents (and wine) will be involved, I'm sure.

Anyway, it's now time to focus on the postseason. We're going to shake things up a bit for the playoffs. Instead of submitting five weekly best bets, I'm just going to pick every game against the spread since there are so few games.

Onto the picks in a second, but first, allow me one more moment to celebrate my successful climb back to respectability.

Regular-season best-bets record: 43-41-1



Game of Thrones via Tenor

All odds via SportsLine

Bills +2.5 at Texans

By far, this is my least favorite game to pick. On the one hand, you have Josh Allen trying to keep pace with Deshaun Watson. On the other hand, you have Bill O'Brien. Neither the Bills nor the Texans excite me in this game, because I can see it going either way. Eventually, I decided to take the Bills and the points -- partly because I think it's going to be a close game, but also because of the way Watson played down the stretch and how bad the Texans' defense has been all season.

Let's start with Watson. Ever since he dismantled the Patriots in Week 13, he has been struggling. In his final three starts of the season, he completed only 60.6 percent of his passes, averaged 6.6 yards per attempt, threw two more interceptions (5) than touchdowns (3), and posted a 70.1 passer rating. Nobody should expect him to play that poorly against the Bills, but he does have a tough matchup this weekend against a defense that finished the year sixth in DVOA -- including fifth against the pass. I think the Bills can slow him down.

Allen isn't nearly as good of a quarterback as Watson, but he doesn't need to be. Assuming the Bills' defense plays up to its standards, Allen just need to protect the football and hit on a few big plays. Since his three-interception disaster against the Patriots in Week 4, Allen has thrown three interceptions. He'll be going up against a defense that ranks 26th in DVOA -- including 26th against the pass. Yes, the Texans are bringing back J.J. Watt, but given where he's at in his career and how quickly he's been rushed back from a serious injury, I don't think it's unfair to suggest that Watt might not have the type of impact we normally associate with him.

It feels borderline insane to be taking Allen on the road against Watson at home, but I trust the Bills' defense to turn this into the kind of low-scoring game the Bills want to be in and I trust the Texans' defense to give up a few big plays to Allen. So, I'll take the Bills and the points.

Titans +5 at Patriots

It feels like the entire world expects the Titans to upset the Patriots, which probably means the Patriots are going to win by 17 and laugh at all of us for thinking Ryan Tannehill could go into Foxborough and beat a Bill Belichick defense. But I'm still taking the Titans anyway, fully aware that I might look like an idiot -- which, to be fair, I'm more than used to already.

The Titans have the better offense, finishing the season ranked sixth in DVOA. The Patriots were 11th. Even Belichick knows his offense stinks, evidenced by the way he approached the end of the first half against the Dolphins on Sunday. With roughly a minute remaining and with the game tied, Belichick chose to run out the clock instead of trying to move into scoring range.

The Titans also have the better quarterback. Tom Brady, while still the greatest quarterback of all time, is coming off his worst season as a starter since 2013. Meanwhile, Tannehill has played at a top-five level ever since the Titans made him their starter in Week 7, leading the team to a 7-3 record, ranking first in completion percentage above expectation, passer rating, and yards per attempt, and doing something that hasn't happened since Joe Montana did it in 1989.

Ryan Tannehill completed better than 70% his passes for more than 9 yards per attempt this season.



The last time that happened in the NFL was Joe Montana in 1989. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 30, 2019

While the Patriots do own the league's top defense, it's a defense that was just exploited by Ryan Fitzpatrick and DeVante Parker, who repeatedly beat Stephon Gilmore. If Parker can do it, so can A.J. Brown, who just wrapped up a 1,051-yard, eight-touchdown season as a rookie.

DeVante Parker got the best of Stephon Gilmore, who lined up across from Parker on 40 of 45 routes (89%).



Parker caught 7 of 9 targets with Gilmore in coverage for 119 yards, the most receptions & yards given up by Gilmore since joining the Patriots in 2017.#MIAvsNE | #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/hEkYFwSZ0c — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 29, 2019

I think the Titans are going to win, but I'm obviously not entirely confident in that happening. Luckily, the Titans only need to lose by four points in order to cover. With Tannehill, they're 6-3-1 against the spread.

I'll take the Titans to cover and maybe even win.

Saints -7.5 vs. Vikings

I just don't really think this is a great matchup for the Vikings -- a team that I happen to think is quite good, but also needed to win the division to have a shot at reaching the Super Bowl. Kirk Cousins' struggles under pressure -- both from defensive linemen and the magnitude of the moment -- have been documented to death and we saw it as recently as Week 16, when the Vikings allowed five sacks to the Packers and lost by double digits. The Vikings will now be tasked with blocking the likes of Cameron Jordan. The Saints' defense is also fifth against the run by DVOA, so they should be able to slow down Dalvin Cook, who is expected to return from injury.

But this really comes down to the Saints' offense, which is absolutely peaking. Since Drew Brees returned from injury, he's completing 74.6 percent of his passes and averaging 7.8 yards per attempt, and has thrown 25 touchdowns and only two interceptions. And Michael Thomas remains unstoppable.

The Saints went 11-5 against the spread this season -- including 3-2 when they were favored by more than seven points. The Vikings were only 9-7 against the spread -- including 2-2 as underdogs. I'll take the Saints to win by more than seven points as they get revenge against the team that ended their season in heartbreaking fashion two years ago.

Seahawks -1.5 at Eagles

The Eagles are seriously banged up. Their quarterback, Carson Wentz, is about to make his playoff debut without Brandon Brooks, Zach Ertz, and Alshon Jeffery, and possibly sans Lane Johnson, Nelson Agholor, and Miles Sanders. Wentz is also coming off his worst season since his rookie year. The only reason the Eagles are in the playoffs is because they sucked slightly less than the Cowboys.

This really just comes down to Russell Wilson, who in most other seasons (that don't feature Lamar Jackson) would be the MVP. Wilson is capable of overcoming less than ideal situations to turn sure-fire losses into miraculous wins. Even though the Seahawks won two more games than the Eagles, I'm not certain they're a better team. The Eagles actually own a better point differential than the Seahawks, oddly enough. But what I am certain of is that Wilson is better than Wentz and he'll have opportunities to take apart an Eagles defense that is susceptible against the pass.

I wish I had a better reason, but sometimes football really is that simple and a game between two not-great teams comes down to the better of the two quarterbacks. That quarterback is Wilson, so I'll take the Seahawks to both win and cover the spread.