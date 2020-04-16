2020 NFL win totals, odds, predictions, best bets: Model backing over 6.5 wins for Cardinals

The days leading up to the NFL Draft are sure to be busy, as teams across the league are jockeying behind the scenes to put themselves in the best position to fill their needs. That means the 2020 NFL odds are also sure to fluctuate, as every trade or draft pick switch could alter a team's destiny. A possible move by Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney via free agency, for example, could affect the 2020 NFL win totals of several teams.

The latest NFL win totals 2020 list the Titans and Browns at 8.5. As NFL odds are constantly on the move with players coming and going in the lead-up to the NFL Draft, is now the time to jump on Tennessee's or Cleveland's win totals? Before making any NFL picks on 2020 season-long win totals, be sure to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and has crushed human experts on a consistent basis. Since its 2015 inception, the model is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks.

And when it comes to NFL win totals, the model is coming off another banner year. In 2019, it went 18-11 on its over-under picks, with three pushes.

Now, the model has generated each team's projected win total, and in many cases it's strikingly different than the Vegas line. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks.

The model's top 2020 NFL win total predictions

One of the 2020 NFL picks the model is recommending: Go over 6.5 wins for the Arizona Cardinals. Any team that adds wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the mix is guaranteed to be better, and that's where Arizona is heading into 2020. Hopkins tied for third in the NFL with 104 receptions last season and totaled 1,165 receiving yards with seven touchdowns for the Texans.

When you factor running back Kenyan Drake into the mix, Arizona's offense looks lethal heading into 2020. Drake signed a tender offer for $8.4 million during the offseason, giving Murray a dynamic back to keep defenses honest. Drake finished with 643 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in eight games in Arizona. Combined with 174 yards in six games in Miami, Drake set a career-high with 817 yards.

Arizona was also busy on defense during the offseason, adding linebacker De'Vondre Campbell via free agency. Campbell led the Falcons in tackles last season with 129 to go with two sacks, six tackles for loss, two interceptions and three forced fumbles. But Arizona's upgraded offense is a main reason the model predicts 7.4 victories on average in its 10,000 simulations, easily lapping the 6.5-win over-under.

Green Bay posted 13 wins in coach Matt LaFleur's first season after notching only six in 2018 and won the NFC North for the sixth time in nine years. Oddsmakers set Green Bay's 2020 win total at 10.

2020 NFL win totals (via William Hill)

Baltimore Ravens 11.5

Kansas City Chiefs 11.5

New Orleans Saints 10.5

San Francisco 49ers 10.5

Green Bay Packers 10

Dallas Cowboys 9.5

Philadelphia Eagles 9.5

Seattle Seahawks 9.5

Los Angeles Rams 9

Minnesota Vikings 9

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9

Buffalo Bills 9

New England Patriots 9

Pittsburgh Steelers 9

Chicago Bears 8.5

Cleveland Browns 8.5

Indianapolis Colts 8.5

Tennessee Titans 8.5

Houston Texans 8

Atlanta Falcons 7.5

Denver Broncos 7.5

Las Vegas Raiders 7.5

Los Angeles Chargers 7.5

Arizona Cardinals 6.5

Detroit Lions 6.5

New York Giants 6.5

New York Jets 6.5

Miami Dolphins 6

Carolina Panthers 5.5

Washington Redskins 5.5

Cincinnati Bengals 5

Jacksonville Jaguars 4.5