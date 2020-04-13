2020 NFL win totals, odds, predictions, best bets: Model backing over 9 wins for Bills

The NFL has been conducting business as usual during the offseason despite the coronavirus pandemic, making free agency just as busy as always. The biggest move, of course, was future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reviving an organization that hasn't been to the playoffs since 2007. Should you back the Buccaneers with your picks on 2020 NFL win totals?

The latest 2020 NFL odds at William Hill list the Buccaneers with a projected win total of nine games, tied for the seventh-most in the NFC.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and has crushed human experts on a consistent basis. Since its 2015 inception, the model is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks.

And when it comes to NFL win totals, the model is coming off another banner year. In 2019, it went 18-11 on its over-under picks, with three pushes.

The model's top 2020 NFL win total predictions

One of the 2020 NFL picks the model is recommending: Go over nine wins for the Bills. Buffalo is one of three teams in the AFC with an over-under of nine, and the model sees the Bills crushing that total due to a significant offensive upgrade.

The Bills are coming off a 10-6 season and second playoff berth in three seasons because quarterback Josh Allen threw for over 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns. But Buffalo wasn't content with that and made a huge splash in the offseason. General manager Brandon Beane traded multiple draft picks in 2020 and 2021 for wide receiver Stefon Diggs, signaling that Buffalo is ready to contend for a Super Bowl right now.

Diggs recorded at least 720 receiving yards in each of his five NFL seasons, including 2,151 yards and 15 touchdowns the past two years. He provides big-play ability to a passing offense that ranked 26th in 2019. Diggs joins John Brown and Cole Beasley in Buffalo's wide receiver room and gives Allen the downfield threat he was lacking.

Buffalo's upgraded offense is a main reason the model predicts 10.7 victories on average in its 10,000 simulations, easily clearning the nine-win over-under.

The model also generated huge disparities on other teams, including the Packers. Green Bay posted 13 wins in coach Matt LaFleur's first season after notching only six in 2018 and won the NFC North for the sixth time in nine years. Oddsmakers set Green Bay's 2020 win total at 10, and the projection model has a strong opinion on the team's fortunes. You can see every projected win total for every team right here.

2020 NFL win totals (via William Hill)

Baltimore Ravens 11.5

Kansas City Chiefs 11.5

New Orleans Saints 10.5

San Francisco 49ers 10.5

Green Bay Packers 10

Dallas Cowboys 9.5

Philadelphia Eagles 9.5

Seattle Seahawks 9.5

Los Angeles Rams 9

Minnesota Vikings 9

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9

Buffalo Bills 9

New England Patriots 9

Pittsburgh Steelers 9

Chicago Bears 8.5

Cleveland Browns 8.5

Indianapolis Colts 8.5

Tennessee Titans 8.5

Houston Texans 8

Atlanta Falcons 7.5

Denver Broncos 7.5

Las Vegas Raiders 7.5

Los Angeles Chargers 7.5

Arizona Cardinals 6.5

Detroit Lions 6.5

New York Giants 6.5

New York Jets 6.5

Miami Dolphins 6

Carolina Panthers 5.5

Washington Redskins 5.5

Cincinnati Bengals 5

Jacksonville Jaguars 4.5