2020 NFL win totals, odds, predictions, best bets: Model picks over 10.5 wins for 49ers

The NFL has seen a number of proven playmakers find new homes this offseason, making 2020 one of the most anticipated seasons in recent memory. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who's recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in back-to-back seasons, is set to join a young, exciting Buffalo offense that's looking to take the next step forward. Should you back the Bills with your football picks on 2020 NFL win totals?

The latest 2020 NFL odds at William Hill list the Bills with a projected win total of nine games, tied for the third-most in the AFC. Before making any NFL picks on 2020 season-long win totals, be sure to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and has crushed human experts on a consistent basis. Since its 2015 inception, the model is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks.

And when it comes to NFL win totals, the model is coming off another banner year. In 2019, it went 18-11 on its over-under picks, with three pushes.

Now, the model has generated each team's projected win total, and in many cases it's strikingly different than the Vegas line. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks.

The model's top 2020 NFL win total predictions

One of the 2020 NFL picks the model is recommending: Go over 10.5 wins for the 49ers. San Francisco is one of two teams in the NFC with an over-under of 10.5, and the model sees the 49ers surpassing that total thanks to a dynamic defense.

San Francisco's improbable run to the Super Bowl a season ago was spearheaded by its defense. In fact, the 49ers finished the 2019 regular season ranked second in total defense, giving up an average of just 281.8 yards per game. San Francisco's disruptive line consistently created havoc for opposing quarterbacks, which helped the 49ers score three defensive touchdowns, which tied for the league lead in 2019.

Plus, San Francisco averaged 144.1 yards per game during the regular season a year ago in rushing offense, which ranked second in the NFL. Running back Raheem Mostert exploded on the scene late and finished the season averaging 5.6 yards per carry, while Tevin Coleman scored seven total touchdowns.

San Francisco's balanced offense and dynamic defense are the main reasons the model predicts 11.1 victories on average in its 10,000 simulations, easily clearing the 10.5-win over-under.

How to make 2020 NFL win total picks

The model also generated huge disparities on other teams, including the Packers. Green Bay posted 13 wins in coach Matt LaFleur's first season after notching only six in 2018 and won the NFC North for the sixth time in nine years. Oddsmakers set Green Bay's 2020 win total at 10, and the projection model has a strong opinion on the team's fortunes. You can see every projected win total for every team right here.

So which teams sail past their projected 2020 NFL win totals? What is the model's surprising forecast for Green Bay? And how many wins will every single NFL team have this season? Visit SportsLine now to get the best season win total bets, plus see every team's projected record, all from the proven computer model that crushed its NFL win total picks last year.

2020 NFL win totals (via William Hill)

Baltimore Ravens 11.5

Kansas City Chiefs 11.5

New Orleans Saints 10.5

San Francisco 49ers 10.5

Green Bay Packers 10

Dallas Cowboys 9.5

Philadelphia Eagles 9.5

Seattle Seahawks 9.5

Los Angeles Rams 9

Minnesota Vikings 9

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9

Buffalo Bills 9

New England Patriots 9

Pittsburgh Steelers 9

Chicago Bears 8.5

Cleveland Browns 8.5

Indianapolis Colts 8.5

Tennessee Titans 8.5

Houston Texans 8

Atlanta Falcons 7.5

Denver Broncos 7.5

Las Vegas Raiders 7.5

Los Angeles Chargers 7.5

Arizona Cardinals 6.5

Detroit Lions 6.5

New York Giants 6.5

New York Jets 6.5

Miami Dolphins 6

Carolina Panthers 5.5

Washington Redskins 5.5

Cincinnati Bengals 5

Jacksonville Jaguars 4.5