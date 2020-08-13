Watch Now: Time to Schein: Kevin Stefanski on Baker Mayfield 'I've been really impressed with him' ( 2:16 )

As NFL training camps roll on, the oddsmakers at William Hill have given four teams double-digit 2020 NFL win totals. The Ravens (11.5) and Chiefs (11.5) top the league's projected NFL win totals 2020, followed closely by the 49ers (10.5) and Saints (10.5). While that quartet leads the pack, there are a whopping 19 teams listed between 7.5 and 9.5 wins.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and has crushed human experts on a consistent basis. Since its 2015 inception, the model is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks.

And when it comes to NFL win totals, the model is coming off another banner year. In 2019, it went 18-11 on its over-under picks, with three pushes.

The model's top 2020 NFL win total predictions

The model says you should go over 4.5 wins for the Jacksonville Jaguars. In fact, after 10,000 simulations, the Jags average 5.2 wins, meaning they clear their total with more than half-a-game to spare.

Though Jacksonville has struggled in recent years, the Jaguars still managed to go over 4.5 wins in four of their last five seasons. The Jaguars will lean on promising young players to try to beat that total this year. C.J. Henderson, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has the talent to be a lockdown corner. K'Lavon Chaisson, the No. 20 overall pick, should team up with Josh Allen to form a strong pass-rushing duo even if Yannick Ngakoue is traded or ends up sitting out.

Offensively, quarterback Gardner Minshew now has 14 games under his belt and is the unquestioned starter after Nick Foles was traded to the Bears this offseason. Minshew put up promising numbers as a rookie in 2019, completing 60.6 percent of his passes and throwing 21 touchdowns against just six interceptions.

Jacksonville's schedule also looks manageable. The Jags draw winnable games against the Dolphins and Bengals in the first four weeks, so they could be almost halfway to their win total by the end of Week 4. While they're likely not ready to make a leap into serious playoff contention this year, the model says 4.5 wins is simply too low, so confidently jump on Jacksonville in your 2020 NFL bets on win totals.

2020 NFL win totals

Baltimore Ravens 11.5

Kansas City Chiefs 11.5

New Orleans Saints 10.5

San Francisco 49ers 10.5

Dallas Cowboys 9.5

Philadelphia Eagles 9.5

Seattle Seahawks 9.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9.5

New England Patriots 9.5

Green Bay Packers 9

Minnesota Vikings 9

Buffalo Bills 9

Pittsburgh Steelers 9

Indianapolis Colts 9

Chicago Bears 8.5

Cleveland Browns 8.5

Los Angeles Rams 8.5

Tennessee Titans 8.5

Houston Texans 8

Atlanta Falcons 7.5

Denver Broncos 7.5

Las Vegas Raiders 7.5

Los Angeles Chargers 7.5

Arizona Cardinals 7.0

Detroit Lions 6.5

New York Giants 6.5

New York Jets 6.5

Miami Dolphins 6

Carolina Panthers 5.5

Washington Redskins 5.5

Cincinnati Bengals 5

Jacksonville Jaguars 4.5