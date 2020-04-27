2020 NFL win totals, odds, predictions, best bets: Model picks over 6.5 wins for Cardinals

The grass may not be greener in Tampa Bay for Tom Brady, who joined the Buccaneers this offseason after spending his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. Brady moves from a division he dominated for nearly two decades to one that has been ruled by the Saints for the last three years. Should you back the Bucs with your picks on 2020 NFL win totals?

New Orleans has recorded at least 11 victories and won three straight NFC South titles, while Tampa Bay has not reached double-digit wins since 2010. The Saints have a projected win total of 10.5 games, while the Buccaneers are listed at 9.5 in the latest 2020 NFL odds from William Hill. Before making any NFL picks on 2020 season-long win totals, be sure to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

One of the 2020 NFL picks the model is recommending: Go over 6.5 wins for the Cardinals. Arizona made a modest improvement in 2019, going from 3-13 to 5-10-1 in Kyler Murray's rookie season. The first overall pick in last year's NFL Draft, the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner threw for 3,722 yards with 20 touchdowns while finishing second on the team with 544 yards on the ground and four rushing scores.

Larry Fitzgerald continued to be ageless and led the Cardinals with 75 catches and 804 receiving yards at the age of 38. The 11-time Pro-Bowler likely will feel rejuvenated this year thanks to the addition of DeAndre Hopkins, who was acquired in a trade with Houston in March.

Arizona has also made improvements to a defensive unit that struggled mightily in 2019. The Cardinals, who were last in the NFL in total defense (402 yards) and 31st against the pass (281.9), addressed their problems via free agency, signing defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and linebackers De'Vondre Campbell and Devon Kennard. The model is calling for 7.4 wins for Arizona, clearing the over by nearly a full game.

The model also generated huge disparities on other teams, including the Packers. Green Bay posted 13 wins in coach Matt LaFleur's first season after notching only six in 2018 and won the NFC North for the sixth time in nine years. Oddsmakers set Green Bay's 2020 win total at 10.

2020 NFL win totals (via William Hill)

Baltimore Ravens 11.5

Kansas City Chiefs 11.5

New Orleans Saints 10.5

San Francisco 49ers 10.5

Green Bay Packers 10

Dallas Cowboys 9.5

Philadelphia Eagles 9.5

Seattle Seahawks 9.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9.5

Los Angeles Rams 9

Minnesota Vikings 9

Buffalo Bills 9

New England Patriots 9

Pittsburgh Steelers 9

Chicago Bears 8.5

Cleveland Browns 8.5

Indianapolis Colts 8.5

Tennessee Titans 8.5

Houston Texans 8

Atlanta Falcons 7.5

Denver Broncos 7.5

Las Vegas Raiders 7.5

Los Angeles Chargers 7.5

Arizona Cardinals 6.5

Detroit Lions 6.5

New York Giants 6.5

New York Jets 6.5

Miami Dolphins 6

Carolina Panthers 5.5

Washington Redskins 5.5

Cincinnati Bengals 5

Jacksonville Jaguars 4.5