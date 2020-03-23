2020 NFL win totals, odds, predictions, best bets: Model picks over 9 wins for Bills

The beginning of the NFL year did not disappoint, as free-agent signings and trades created plenty of noise in an otherwise quiet sports world. Several of the league's top wide receivers were dealt, while a number of quarterbacks changed teams, including the one many consider to be the greatest of all time. Tom Brady bid farewell to his home for the last 20 campaigns, leaving the New England Patriots for sunnier skies, as he signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The future Hall-of-Famer, who will turn 43 before the start of the new NFL season, had very few offensive weapons at his disposal in 2019, but joins a Tampa Bay team that featured a pair of 1,000-yard receivers last year in Chris Godwin (1,333) and Mike Evans (1,157). The addition of Brady alone prompted bookmakers to set the Buccaneers' regular-season 2020 NFL win total at nine at William Hill.

The model likes Buffalo, strongly recommending going over nine wins at William Hill since it has the Bills posting 10.7 victories. Buffalo posted 10 victories last season, marking the first time it reached double-digits since going 11-5 in 1999. Most of the credit for the team's success goes to its defense, which ranked third overall in the league (298.2 yards) and fourth against the pass (195.2).

The Bills lost two members of their defensive line during free agency, as tackle Jordan Phillips (team-high 9.5 sacks) and end Shaq Lawson signed with Arizona and Miami, respectively, but they added the trio of end Mario Addison (Carolina) and tackles Quinton Jefferson (Seattle) and Vernon Butler (Carolina).

Buffalo also upgraded its special teams with the signings of A.J. Klein, Tyler Matakevich and Taiwan Jones, while giving quarterback Josh Allen a dangerous weapon in receiver Stefon Diggs, who was acquired from Minnesota after posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

