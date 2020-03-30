2020 NFL win totals, odds, predictions, best bets: Model picks under 5 wins for Bengals

NFL free agency dominates the headlines, but with the rest of the world largely at a standstill thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL offseason has been one of the only sources of sports news. With every free agency signing or blockbuster trade, like when Stefon Diggs was shipped from the Vikings to the Bills or when Darius Slay went from the Lions to the Eagles, the latest 2020 NFL odds have also shifted. With so much uncertainty, there's often value in picking 2020 NFL win totals.

When Tom Brady signed with the Buccaneers, many believe it signaled a potential changing of the guard in the NFC South, but the Saints' over-under is still 10.5 wins, while the Buccaneers are listed at nine in the latest NFL win totals 2020. Is either team being overvalued in the 2020 NFL futures? Before making any NFL picks on 2020 season-long win totals, be sure to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and has crushed human experts on a consistent basis. Since its 2015 inception, the model is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks.

And when it comes to NFL win totals, the model is coming off another banner year. In 2019, it went 18-11 on its over-under picks, with three pushes.

Now, the model has generated each team's projected win total, and in many cases it's strikingly different than the Vegas line. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks.

The model's top 2020 NFL win total predictions

One of the 2020 NFL picks the model is recommending: The Cincinnati Bengals go under five wins. Cincinnati is looking forward to ushering in a new era as the owners of the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, where they're expected to select Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow from LSU.

Burrow put up eye-popping numbers in a loaded SEC on his way to the Heisman and a College Football Playoff National Championship, but his supporting cast when he arrives in Cincinnati will leave a lot to be desired. The Bengals won just two games in 2019 and ranked 30th in the NFL in scoring offense.

The offensive line failed to generate much push in the running game, finishing 25th in rushing yards, and the Bengals allowed 48 sacks on the season. So far, Cincinnati hasn't done much to address its offensive line issues and, to make matters worse, wide receiver A.J. Green has made it clear that he doesn't want to play next season on the franchise tag. If Green is traded or holds out, that leaves Burrow with Tyler Boyd and little else in the passing game.

That's why the model predicts that the Bengals win 4.2 games on average in its 10,000 simulations of the 2020 NFL schedule.

How to make 2020 NFL win total picks

The model also generated huge disparities on other teams, including the Packers. Green Bay posted 13 wins in coach Matt LaFleur's first season after notching only six in 2018 and won the NFC North for the sixth time in nine years. Oddsmakers set Green Bay's 2020 win total at 10, and the projection model has a strong opinion on the team's fortunes. You can see every projected win total for every team right here.

So which teams sail past their projected 2020 NFL win totals? What is the model's surprising forecast for Green Bay? And how many wins will every single NFL team have this season? Visit SportsLine now to get the best season win total bets, plus see every team's projected record, all from the proven computer model that crushed its NFL win total picks last year.

2020 NFL win totals (via William Hill)

Baltimore Ravens 11.5

Kansas City Chiefs 11.5

New Orleans Saints 10.5

San Francisco 49ers 10.5

Green Bay Packers 10

Dallas Cowboys 9.5

Philadelphia Eagles 9.5

Seattle Seahawks 9.5

Los Angeles Rams 9

Minnesota Vikings 9

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9

Buffalo Bills 9

New England Patriots 9

Pittsburgh Steelers 9

Chicago Bears 8.5

Cleveland Browns 8.5

Indianapolis Colts 8.5

Tennessee Titans 8.5

Houston Texans 8

Atlanta Falcons 7.5

Denver Broncos 7.5

Las Vegas Raiders 7.5

Los Angeles Chargers 7.5

Arizona Cardinals 6.5

Detroit Lions 6.5

New York Giants 6.5

New York Jets 6.5

Miami Dolphins 6

Carolina Panthers 5.5

Washington Redskins 5.5

Cincinnati Bengals 5

Jacksonville Jaguars 4.5