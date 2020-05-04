2020 NFL win totals, odds, predictions, best bets: Model picks under 7.5 wins for Falcons

The month of May is officially here, and 2020 NFL odds have fluctuated with every trade and signing. One team's upgrade can mean a team within the same division or conference may trend downward. The continued free agency of defensive end Jadeveon Clowney could lift a team like the Browns, Titans, or Seahawks, but who should you back with your picks on 2020 NFL win totals?

The latest NFL win totals 2020 at William Hill list Cleveland and Tennessee at 8.5 games. Is now the time to jump on either with your NFL bets, or are you better off looking elsewhere? Before making any NFL picks on 2020 season-long win totals, be sure to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and has crushed human experts on a consistent basis. Since its 2015 inception, the model is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks.

And when it comes to NFL win totals, the model is coming off another banner year. In 2019, it went 18-11 on its over-under picks, with three pushes.

Now, the model has generated each team's projected win total, and in many cases it's strikingly different than the Vegas line. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks.

The model's top 2020 NFL win total predictions

One of the 2020 NFL picks the model is recommending: Go under 7.5 wins for the Falcons. Even with Atlanta adding running back Todd Gurley in free agency to an offense that already includes Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, the model sees Atlanta coming in almost exactly at the 7-9 record they had in 2019.

The reason? Defense. Atlanta lost versatile linebacker De'Vondre Campbell to the Arizona Cardinals and will struggle to replace the range of talents Campbell offered. Campbell led the Falcons in tackles last season with 129 and recorded 363 tackles, 5.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and three interceptions while starting 54 games in four seasons. Atlanta did land former Rams linebacker Dante Fowler, who had a career-best 11.5 sacks last season, with the hopes that he will continue that success.

Gurley is also a question mark on the other side of the ball, as his last two seasons with the Rams have been marred by injuries. And with Tom Brady instantly upgrading Tampa Bay within the NFC South, it will be a challenge for Atlanta to find consistent success. That's why SportsLine's model predicts 6.9 victories on average in its 10,000 simulations. That makes under 7.5 on the Falcons one of the model's most confident plays at this stage of the NFL offseason.

How to make 2020 NFL win total picks

The model also generated huge disparities on other teams, including the Packers. Green Bay posted 13 wins in coach Matt LaFleur's first season after notching only six in 2018 and won the NFC North for the sixth time in nine years. Oddsmakers set Green Bay's 2020 win total at nine, and the projection model has a strong opinion on the team's fortunes. You can see every projected win total for every team right here.

So which teams sail past their projected 2020 NFL win totals? What is the model's surprising forecast for Green Bay? And how many wins will every single NFL team have this season? Visit SportsLine now to get the best season win total bets, plus see every team's projected record, all from the proven computer model that crushed its NFL win total picks last year.

2020 NFL win totals (via William Hill)

Baltimore Ravens 11.5

Kansas City Chiefs 11.5

New Orleans Saints 10.5

San Francisco 49ers 10.5

Dallas Cowboys 9.5

Philadelphia Eagles 9.5

Seattle Seahawks 9.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9.5

Green Bay Packers 9

Minnesota Vikings 9

Buffalo Bills 9

New England Patriots 9

Pittsburgh Steelers 9

Chicago Bears 8.5

Cleveland Browns 8.5

Indianapolis Colts 8.5

Los Angeles Rams 8.5

Tennessee Titans 8.5

Houston Texans 8

Atlanta Falcons 7.5

Denver Broncos 7.5

Las Vegas Raiders 7.5

Los Angeles Chargers 7.5

Arizona Cardinals 6.5

Detroit Lions 6.5

New York Giants 6.5

New York Jets 6.5

Miami Dolphins 6

Carolina Panthers 5.5

Washington Redskins 5.5

Cincinnati Bengals 5

Jacksonville Jaguars 4.5