2020 NFL win totals, odds, predictions, best bets: Model picks under 7.5 wins for Raiders

Just one season removed from being an MVP contender, the Rams cut running back Todd Gurley in a cost-saving move after his production drastically declined in 2019 while he battled a chronic knee issue. The Atlanta Falcons, however, quickly scooped him up on a reported one-year, $6 million deal. William Hill is holding Atlanta at 7.5 in its latest 2020 NFL win totals, but the Rams have dropped from nine to 8.5 wins in the 2020 NFL futures.

One of the 2020 NFL picks the model is recommending: the Las Vegas Raiders go under 7.5 wins. There's plenty of optimism surrounding Jon Gruden's squad as it gets set to play its first season in Sin City coming off a 7-9 2019 campaign that was a three-win improvement over 2018's 4-12 record.

The Raiders were busy in free agency, improving at linebacker with the additions of Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski. They also added depth with veteran signings like receiver Nelson Agholor and tight end Jason Witten.

But the Raiders, thus far, failed to clearly improve at the most important position. While signing Marcus Mariota brings competition for Derek Carr, it isn't a clear upgrade after Mariota lost his starting job with the Titans to Ryan Tannehill. With the Chiefs on the schedule twice and challenging NFC teams on the slate like the Saints and Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, the model sees the Raiders coming up short of 7.5 wins.

Green Bay posted 13 wins in coach Matt LaFleur's first season after notching only six in 2018 and won the NFC North for the sixth time in nine years. Oddsmakers set Green Bay's 2020 win total at 10, and the projection model has a strong opinion on the team's fortunes.

2020 NFL win totals (via William Hill)

Baltimore Ravens 11.5

Kansas City Chiefs 11.5

New Orleans Saints 10.5

San Francisco 49ers 10.5

Green Bay Packers 10

Dallas Cowboys 9.5

Philadelphia Eagles 9.5

Seattle Seahawks 9.5

Los Angeles Rams 9

Minnesota Vikings 9

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9

Buffalo Bills 9

New England Patriots 9

Pittsburgh Steelers 9

Chicago Bears 8.5

Cleveland Browns 8.5

Indianapolis Colts 8.5

Tennessee Titans 8.5

Houston Texans 8

Atlanta Falcons 7.5

Denver Broncos 7.5

Las Vegas Raiders 7.5

Los Angeles Chargers 7.5

Arizona Cardinals 6.5

Detroit Lions 6.5

New York Giants 6.5

New York Jets 6.5

Miami Dolphins 6

Carolina Panthers 5.5

Washington Redskins 5.5

Cincinnati Bengals 5

Jacksonville Jaguars 4.5