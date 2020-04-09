2020 NFL win totals, odds, predictions, best bets: Model picks under 8.5 wins for Browns

The NFL Draft, which gets underway later this month, will certainly have an effect on 2020 NFL win totals. The Bengals are expected to draft quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick, while Tua Tagovailoa's destination remains to be seen. Burrow led LSU to the national title and finished last season with 5,671 passing yards, 60 touchdowns and just six interceptions. Tagovailoa, meanwhile, suffered a season ending hip injury at Alabama, but is expected to be fully healthy for training camp.

William Hill is currently listing Cincinnati at five in its 2020 NFL win totals, but seeing where players like Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Chase Young end up will certainly affect the 2020 NFL futures. Before making any NFL picks on 2020 season-long win totals, be sure to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and has crushed human experts on a consistent basis. Since its 2015 inception, the model is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks.

And when it comes to NFL win totals, the model is coming off another banner year. In 2019, it went 18-11 on its over-under picks, with three pushes.

One of the 2020 NFL picks the model is recommending: the Cleveland Browns go under 8.5 wins. The Browns had a lot of hype entering last season, but failed to live up to expectations. Quarterback Baker Mayfield struggled and finished with 3,827 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. Meanwhile, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was a major disappointment in his first season in Cleveland, finishing with just four touchdown receptions. Cleveland's offensive struggles were on full display, which led to the Browns winning just six games in 2019.

Now, Mayfield, Beckham and company will have to learn a new offensive scheme under first year head coach Kevin Stefanski. With the Ravens and Steelers on the schedule twice and challenging away games on the slate such as the Cowboys and Titans, the model sees the Browns coming up short of 8.5 wins.

The model also generated huge disparities on other teams, including the Packers. Green Bay posted 13 wins in coach Matt LaFleur's first season after notching only six in 2018 and won the NFC North for the sixth time in nine years. Oddsmakers set Green Bay's 2020 win total at 10, and the projection model has a strong opinion on the team's fortunes. You can see every projected win total for every team right here.

2020 NFL win totals (via William Hill)

Baltimore Ravens 11.5

Kansas City Chiefs 11.5

New Orleans Saints 10.5

San Francisco 49ers 10.5

Green Bay Packers 10

Dallas Cowboys 9.5

Philadelphia Eagles 9.5

Seattle Seahawks 9.5

Los Angeles Rams 9

Minnesota Vikings 9

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9

Buffalo Bills 9

New England Patriots 9

Pittsburgh Steelers 9

Chicago Bears 8.5

Cleveland Browns 8.5

Indianapolis Colts 8.5

Tennessee Titans 8.5

Houston Texans 8

Atlanta Falcons 7.5

Denver Broncos 7.5

Las Vegas Raiders 7.5

Los Angeles Chargers 7.5

Arizona Cardinals 6.5

Detroit Lions 6.5

New York Giants 6.5

New York Jets 6.5

Miami Dolphins 6

Carolina Panthers 5.5

Washington Redskins 5.5

Cincinnati Bengals 5

Jacksonville Jaguars 4.5