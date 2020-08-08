Watch Now: Time to Schein: Kevin Stefanski on Baker Mayfield 'I've been really impressed with him' ( 2:16 )

Tom Brady has accomplished just about everything possible in his Hall of Fame career, but he does have one challenge this offseason that he told reporters is "really tough," learning a new playbook. The Buccaneers are listed at 9.5 in the 2020 NFL win totals from William Hill, and many are banking on them to go over that total in their 2020 NFL bets. Brady has the track record to rack up wins, but he's now 43 years old and no longer coached by Bill Belichick.

Elsewhere in the NFC South, the Saints have the third highest-number in the NFL win totals 2020 at 10.5, well ahead of the Falcons (7.5) and Panthers (5.5). Which numbers are off in that division and every other? And which NFL bets should you make this preseason? Before making any NFL picks on 2020 season-long win totals, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and has crushed human experts on a consistent basis. Since its 2015 inception, the model is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks.

And when it comes to NFL win totals, the model is coming off another banner year. In 2019, it went 18-11 on its over-under picks, with three pushes.

Now, the model has generated each team's projected win total, and in many cases it's strikingly different than the Vegas line. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks.

The model's top 2020 NFL win total predictions

The model has found value going under eight wins for the Houston Texans. In fact, The Texans win just 7.1 games on average after 10,000 simulations, making this one of the top 2020 NFL win total picks on the board since they fall almost a full game short.

That Texans have cleared eight wins five times in the last six seasons, hitting double-digits in 2019 and 2018. But they had a disastrous offseason, according to many pundits, headlined by the decision to trade away elite wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals for an underwhelming return that included running back David Johnson, who has under-performed since his breakout 2016 season.

And they'll face a brutal schedule that includes the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers in the first seven weeks of the season. That easily could have them in a hole early, and with division rivals Tennessee and Indianapolis also looking like playoff contenders, the Texans should have a tough road getting to .500 in 2020.

How to make 2020 NFL win total picks

The model also generated huge disparities on other teams, including the Eagles. Philadelphia posted nine wins a year ago and saw a full 16-game season from quarterback Carson Wentz. Oddsmakers set Philly's 2020 win total at 9.5, and the projection model has a strong opinion on the team's fortunes. You can see every projected win total for every team right here.

So which teams sail past their projected 2020 NFL win totals? What is the model's surprising forecast for the Eagles? And how many wins will every single NFL team have this season? Visit SportsLine now to get the best season win total bets, plus see every team's projected record, all from the proven computer model that crushed its NFL win total picks last year.

2020 NFL win totals

Baltimore Ravens 11.5

Kansas City Chiefs 11.5

New Orleans Saints 10.5

San Francisco 49ers 10.5

Dallas Cowboys 9.5

Philadelphia Eagles 9.5

Seattle Seahawks 9.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9.5

New England Patriots 9.5

Green Bay Packers 9

Minnesota Vikings 9

Buffalo Bills 9

Pittsburgh Steelers 9

Indianapolis Colts 9

Chicago Bears 8.5

Cleveland Browns 8.5

Los Angeles Rams 8.5

Tennessee Titans 8.5

Houston Texans 8

Atlanta Falcons 7.5

Denver Broncos 7.5

Las Vegas Raiders 7.5

Los Angeles Chargers 7.5

Arizona Cardinals 7.0

Detroit Lions 6.5

New York Giants 6.5

New York Jets 6.5

Miami Dolphins 6

Carolina Panthers 5.5

Washington Redskins 5.5

Cincinnati Bengals 5

Jacksonville Jaguars 4.5