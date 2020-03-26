2020 NFL win totals, odds, predictions, best bets: Model picks under 9.5 wins for Seahawks

While the rest of the sports world is at a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL offseason is still moving forward. And while most teams are making waves with their NFL free agency moves, the Dallas Cowboys made headlines by keeping wide receiver Amari Cooper and quarterback Dak Prescott. Cooper signed a five-year, $100 million contract to stay in Dallas, while the Cowboys used the franchise tag to ensure Prescott didn't hit free agency.

The latest 2020 NFL odds now list the Cowboys with a projected win total of 9.5, one of the highest 2020 NFL win totals in the NFC. But with the odds constantly on the move as players come and go, is now the time to jump on the Cowboys' NFL win total? Before making any NFL picks on 2020 season-long win totals, be sure to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and has crushed human experts on a consistent basis. Since its 2015 inception, the model is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks.

And when it comes to NFL win totals, the model is coming off another banner year. In 2019, it went 18-11 on its over-under picks, with three pushes.

Now, the model has generated each team's projected win total, and in many cases it's strikingly different than the Vegas line. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks.

The model's top 2020 NFL win total predictions

One of the 2020 NFL picks the model is recommending: Go under 9.5 wins for the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are one of three teams in the NFC with an over-under of 9.5 along with the Cowboys and Eagles, but the model doesn't see them getting anywhere close to that total after a relatively tame offseason thus far.

The Seahawks are coming off an 11-win season, but let arguably the best pass-blocker they have, George Fant, walk in free agency, as he signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Jets. Fant only gave up two sacks last season, while the rest of Seattle's starters combined to allow 46 takedowns of Russell Wilson.

They also allowed defensive end Quinton Jefferson leave for Buffalo and their own marquee signing thus far has been spending $7 million on an aging Greg Olsen. Meanwhile, Seattle hasn't made any significant signings to bolster a defense that finished 22nd in points allowed and 26th in yards allowed last season.

Ultimately, the model predicts that the Seahawks win just eight games on average in its 10,000 simulations, falling well short of 9.5.

How to make 2020 NFL win total picks

The model also generated huge disparities on other teams, including the Packers. Green Bay posted 13 wins in coach Matt LaFleur's first season after notching only six in 2018 and won the NFC North for the sixth time in nine years. Oddsmakers set Green Bay's 2020 win total at 10, and the projection model has a strong opinion on the team's fortunes. You can see every projected win total for every team right here.

So which teams sail past their projected 2020 NFL win totals? What is the model's surprising forecast for Green Bay? And how many wins will every single NFL team have this season? Visit SportsLine now to get the best season win total bets, plus see every team's projected record, all from the proven computer model that crushed its NFL win total picks last year.

2020 NFL win totals (via William Hill)

Baltimore Ravens 11.5

Kansas City Chiefs 11.5

New Orleans Saints 10.5

San Francisco 49ers 10.5

Green Bay Packers 10

Dallas Cowboys 9.5

Philadelphia Eagles 9.5

Seattle Seahawks 9.5

Los Angeles Rams 9

Minnesota Vikings 9

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9

Buffalo Bills 9

New England Patriots 9

Pittsburgh Steelers 9

Chicago Bears 8.5

Cleveland Browns 8.5

Indianapolis Colts 8.5

Tennessee Titans 8.5

Houston Texans 8

Atlanta Falcons 7.5

Denver Broncos 7.5

Las Vegas Raiders 7.5

Los Angeles Chargers 7.5

Arizona Cardinals 6.5

Detroit Lions 6.5

New York Giants 6.5

New York Jets 6.5

Miami Dolphins 6

Carolina Panthers 5.5

Washington Redskins 5.5

Cincinnati Bengals 5

Jacksonville Jaguars 4.5