2020 NFL win totals, odds, predictions, best bets: Proven model picks over 10.5 wins for Saints

The NFL is not allowing the coronavirus pandemic to shut down this year's draft. The Cincinnati Bengals own the No. 1 pick and are expected to select Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow with hopes of improving on their two-victory year in 2019. Vegas is projecting just five victories for the Bengals this season, one of the lowest 2020 NFL win totals you'll find.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens and reigning Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs are atop the list at 11.5 apiece, according to the latest NFL odds from William Hill. Before making any NFL picks on 2020 season-long win totals, be sure to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and has crushed human experts on a consistent basis. Since its 2015 inception, the model is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks.

And when it comes to NFL win totals, the model is coming off another banner year. In 2019, it went 18-11 on its over-under picks, with three pushes.

Now, the model has generated each team's projected win total, and in many cases it's strikingly different than the Vegas line. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks.

The model's top 2020 NFL win total predictions

One of the 2020 NFL picks the model is recommending: Go over 10.5 wins for the Saints. New Orleans ran away with its third straight NFC South title last year and finished tied for the best record in the conference at 13-3. Despite the fact Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski joined rival Tampa Bay during the offseason, the Saints still are the class of the division and made several moves to improve their chances of winning a Super Bowl.

Former Super Bowl MVP Drew Brees is back for his 20th NFL season, while wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was brought in as a complement to Michael Thomas, who set the league record for most receptions in a season last year with 149. The 33-year-old Sanders is a three-time 1,000-yard receiver and played a role in San Francisco's turnaround in 2019 after being acquired from Denver, making 36 catches for 502 yards and three touchdowns in 10 regular-season games.

The Saints also attempted to beef up their secondary, which was one of their weaknesses last season. They'll get a full year from former Pro-Bowl cornerback Janoris Jenkins, who signed a two-year contract extension after being claimed off waivers from the New York Giants in December, and welcomed back two-time Super Bowl-winning safety Malcolm Jenkins, who played the last six campaigns with Philadelphia after spending his first five in New Orleans.

How to make 2020 NFL win total picks

The model also generated huge disparities on other teams, including the Packers. Green Bay posted 13 wins in coach Matt LaFleur's first season after notching only six in 2018 and won the NFC North for the sixth time in nine years. Oddsmakers set Green Bay's 2020 win total at 10, and the projection model has a strong opinion on the team's fortunes. You can see every projected win total for every team right here.

So which teams sail past their projected 2020 NFL win totals? What is the model's surprising forecast for Green Bay? And how many wins will every single NFL team have this season? Visit SportsLine now to get the best season win total bets, plus see every team's projected record, all from the proven computer model that crushed its NFL win total picks last year.

2020 NFL win totals (via William Hill)

Baltimore Ravens 11.5

Kansas City Chiefs 11.5

New Orleans Saints 10.5

San Francisco 49ers 10.5

Green Bay Packers 10

Dallas Cowboys 9.5

Philadelphia Eagles 9.5

Seattle Seahawks 9.5

Los Angeles Rams 9

Minnesota Vikings 9

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9

Buffalo Bills 9

New England Patriots 9

Pittsburgh Steelers 9

Chicago Bears 8.5

Cleveland Browns 8.5

Indianapolis Colts 8.5

Tennessee Titans 8.5

Houston Texans 8

Atlanta Falcons 7.5

Denver Broncos 7.5

Las Vegas Raiders 7.5

Los Angeles Chargers 7.5

Arizona Cardinals 6.5

Detroit Lions 6.5

New York Giants 6.5

New York Jets 6.5

Miami Dolphins 6

Carolina Panthers 5.5

Washington Redskins 5.5

Cincinnati Bengals 5

Jacksonville Jaguars 4.5