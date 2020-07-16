Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Rob Gronkowski on reuniting with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay ( 1:39 )

While he showed generational talent at Louisville, quarterback Lamar Jackson thrilled Ravens fans and anyone who backed them with their NFL picks last season. Jackson led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes, led the Ravens with 1,206 rushing yards and added seven rushing TDs. Most importantly, Jackson guided Baltimore to a 14-2 record and an AFC North title before a red-hot Titans squad derailed a potential Super Bowl run. Should you back Baltimore with your picks on 2020 NFL win totals?

The Ravens enter the new season with a win total projected at 11.5 games at William Hill, but can Baltimore pay off those who include them in their 2020 NFL bets? Or will defenses scheme to contain Jackson and curtail the Ravens' dynamic offense? Before making any NFL picks on 2020 season-long win totals, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and has crushed human experts on a consistent basis. Since its 2015 inception, the model is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks.

And when it comes to NFL win totals, the model is coming off another banner year. In 2019, it went 18-11 on its over-under picks, with three pushes.

Now, the model has generated each team's projected win total, and in many cases it's strikingly different than the Vegas line. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks.

The model's top 2020 NFL win total predictions

The model says oddsmakers were mistaken when releasing 6.5 wins for the Lions, as the computer predicts 7.2 on average after 10,000 simulations of the 2020 NFL schedule. The Lions went just 3-12-1 in 2019, but could be much improved this season under coach Matt Patricia.

The Lions came out of the 2020 NFL Draft with one of the top five draft classes, starting with defensive back Jeff Okudah with the third overall pick. Detroit also snagged running back D'Andre Swift at the top of the second round, who is sure to bring explosiveness to a position that has been lacking in recent years.

Detroit's receiving corps of Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola, Geronimo Allison, and T.J. Hockenson is as strong as any team in the NFL. And if quarterback Matthew Stafford, who missed half of the 2019 season due to injury, can return to form, it should be a stellar season in the air for the Lions. Detroit's offense scored 21 touchdowns during Stafford's eight starts, and the former SEC star finished 62.5 percent of his starts as a top-10 fantasy QB. Detroit's draft upgrades and a healthy quarterback are why the model is comfortably predicting that the Lions go over 6.5 wins in 2020.

How to make 2020 NFL win total picks

The model also generated huge disparities on other teams, including the Eagles. Philadelphia posted nine wins a year ago and saw a full 16-game season from quarterback Carson Wentz. Oddsmakers set Philly's 2020 win total at 9.5, and the projection model has a strong opinion on the team's fortunes. You can see every projected win total for every team right here.

So which teams sail past their projected 2020 NFL win totals? What is the model's surprising forecast for the Eagles? And how many wins will every single NFL team have this season? Visit SportsLine now to get the best season win total bets, plus see every team's projected record, all from the proven computer model that crushed its NFL win total picks last year.

2020 NFL win totals

Baltimore Ravens 11.5

Kansas City Chiefs 11.5

New Orleans Saints 10.5

San Francisco 49ers 10.5

Dallas Cowboys 9.5

Philadelphia Eagles 9.5

Seattle Seahawks 9.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9.5

New England Patriots 9.5

Green Bay Packers 9

Minnesota Vikings 9

Buffalo Bills 9

Pittsburgh Steelers 9

Indianapolis Colts 9

Chicago Bears 8.5

Cleveland Browns 8.5

Los Angeles Rams 8.5

Tennessee Titans 8.5

Houston Texans 8

Atlanta Falcons 7.5

Denver Broncos 7.5

Las Vegas Raiders 7.5

Los Angeles Chargers 7.5

Arizona Cardinals 7.0

Detroit Lions 6.5

New York Giants 6.5

New York Jets 6.5

Miami Dolphins 6

Carolina Panthers 5.5

Washington Redskins 5.5

Cincinnati Bengals 5

Jacksonville Jaguars 4.5