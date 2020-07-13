Watch Now: Washington Will Retire 'Redskins' Name ( 6:45 )

The NFL preseason will be much different than in years past, as the league may limit each team to just two exhibition games. That means high-profile rookies like Chase Young in Washington and Joe Burrow in Cincinnati, as well as superstars like Tom Brady and DeAndre Hopkins who changed teams, won't have as much time to prepare. Because there will be less information from exhibition games, making picks on 2020 NFL win totals could be a challenge.

The Buccaneers saw their win total leap after Brady came from New England and tight end Rob Gronkowski ended his retirement to join him in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers are projected to win 9.5 games according to the latest NFL odds, but which side should you back? Before making any NFL picks on 2020 season-long win totals, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and has crushed human experts on a consistent basis. Since its 2015 inception, the model is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks.

And when it comes to NFL win totals, the model is coming off another banner year. In 2019, it went 18-11 on its over-under picks, with three pushes.

Now, the model has generated each team's projected win total, and in many cases it's strikingly different than the Vegas line. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks.

The model's top 2020 NFL win total predictions

The model says oddsmakers were mistaken when releasing 7.5 wins for the Las Vegas Raiders, as the computer predicts 6.3 wins on average, over a full game less. Moving to Sin City from Oakland, the model foresees a step backward for coach Jon Gruden's Raiders after a 7-9 finish in 2019.

The Raiders may be inhabiting the glittering Allegiant Stadium in a few weeks, but the team itself still has plenty of concerns. A revamped receiving corps means quarterback Derek Carr is introducing himself to pass-catchers during the offseason, while the leading holdover, Hunter Renfrow, caught just 49 passes for 605 yards and four touchdowns. Las Vegas looked to improve in the draft, taking Alabama's Henry Ruggs III with the 12th overall pick.

Las Vegas finished 19th in total defense a year ago and just 24th in points allowed. Bringing in defensive tackles Maliek Collins and Daniel Ross via free agency should help up front, while linebacker Cory Littleton was the crown jewel of the Raiders' free-agent class. But Las Vegas had just nine interceptions in 2019, 29th best in the 32-team NFL, and only three of those picks came from cornerbacks. That's why the model is comfortably predicting that the Raiders go under 7.5 wins in 2020.

How to make 2020 NFL win total picks

The model also generated huge disparities on other teams, including the Eagles. Philadelphia posted nine wins a year ago and saw a full 16-game season from quarterback Carson Wentz. Oddsmakers set Philly's 2020 win total at 9.5, and the projection model has a strong opinion on the team's fortunes. You can see every projected win total for every team right here.

So which teams sail past their projected 2020 NFL win totals? What is the model's surprising forecast for the Eagles? And how many wins will every single NFL team have this season? Visit SportsLine now to get the best season win total bets, plus see every team's projected record, all from the proven computer model that crushed its NFL win total picks last year.

2020 NFL win totals

Baltimore Ravens 11.5

Kansas City Chiefs 11.5

New Orleans Saints 10.5

San Francisco 49ers 10.5

Dallas Cowboys 9.5

Philadelphia Eagles 9.5

Seattle Seahawks 9.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9.5

New England Patriots 9.5

Green Bay Packers 9

Minnesota Vikings 9

Buffalo Bills 9

Pittsburgh Steelers 9

Indianapolis Colts 9

Chicago Bears 8.5

Cleveland Browns 8.5

Los Angeles Rams 8.5

Tennessee Titans 8.5

Houston Texans 8

Atlanta Falcons 7.5

Denver Broncos 7.5

Las Vegas Raiders 7.5

Los Angeles Chargers 7.5

Arizona Cardinals 7.0

Detroit Lions 6.5

New York Giants 6.5

New York Jets 6.5

Miami Dolphins 6

Carolina Panthers 5.5

Washington Redskins 5.5

Cincinnati Bengals 5

Jacksonville Jaguars 4.5