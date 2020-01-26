2020 Pro Bowl odds, line, spread: AFC vs. NFC picks, NFL predictions from dialed-in expert on 63-36 run

The NFC is looking for its turn on the winning side when it takes on the AFC in the 2020 Pro Bowl on Sunday. The AFC has won three games in a row since a three-year experiment that broke up the teams, but the conferences have historically alternated wins in the exhibition game. The AFC leads the all-time series 24-22, and veteran Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will try to get the NFC back on the winning side.

The Pro Bowl 2020 kicks off at 3 p.m. ET from Camping World Stadium. Sportsbooks list the AFC as a 1.5-point favorite in the latest 2020 Pro Bowl odds, with the over-under set at 51.

A veteran sportswriter whose work has appeared in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has reported from seven Super Bowls.

Over the last two NFL seasons, Tierney is 128-90 on his NFL picks against the spread, returning $2,854 to $100 players. He enters the 2020 Pro Bowl on a dominant 63-36 NFL run. Anyone who has followed Tierney has reaped huge rewards.

Here are several NFL betting lines for the AFC vs. the NFC in the 2020 Pro Bowl:

AFC vs. NFC spread: AFC -1.5

AFC vs. NFC over-under: 51

AFC vs. NFC money line: NFC -115, AFC -105

AFC: Outscored NFC 70-43 last three years

NFC: Trails the all-time series, 24-22

Why the NFC can cover

Wilson and Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins combined to throw 57 touchdown passes this season. The NFC team also has bruising running backs in the Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (1,357 yards, 10 TDs) and Minnesota's Dalvin Cook (1,135, 13 TDs), while the Saints' Alvin Kamara is a dual threat. The running back ran for 797 yards, but also had 81 catches for another 533 yards.

On defense, the NFC is led by New Orleans' Cameron Jordan (15.5 sacks) and Minnesota's Danielle Hunter (14.5) at defensive end, as well as the Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett (league-high 19.5 sacks) and Arizona's Chandler Jones (19) at linebacker. The Lions' Darius Slay and Marshon Lattimore of New Orleans will provide lockdown coverage at corner.

Why the AFC can cover

The AFC has a powerful stable of running backs with SEC pedigrees. Derrick Henry (Alabama) was the NFL's top rusher this season with 1,540 yards and scored 16 touchdowns. He's also the leading rusher in the postseason with 446 yards in three games. Nick Chubb (Georgia) was second in the NFL with 1,494 yards, while Mark Ingram (Alabama) ran for 1,018 and scored 10 TDs.

The AFC's secondary is loaded with playmakers, with two cornerbacks widely considered to be the league's elite: Buffalo's Tre'Davious White and New England's Stephon Gilmore. They each had six interceptions to tie for the league lead and combined for 27 pass breakups. Safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Steelers and the Ravens' Earl Thomas also can make huge plays.

How to make 2020 Pro Bowl picks

Tierney is leaning over on the total.

Who wins AFC vs. NFC in the Pro Bowl 2020? And what critical x-factor makes one side a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pro Bowl spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the No. 1 expert who's 63-36 in his last 99 NFL picks.