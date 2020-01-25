2020 Pro Bowl odds, line, spread: AFC vs. NFC picks, NFL predictions from expert on 63-36 run
SportsLine expert Mike Tierney is 63-36 in his last 99 NFL picks.
A record-tying 13 Baltimore Ravens will represent the AFC in Sunday's 2020 Pro Bowl as they try to lead the conference to a fourth straight win. It's a 3 p.m. ET kickoff from Camping World Stadium in Orlando. MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson heads Baltimore's contingent, which includes running back Mark Ingram, tight end Mark Andrews and cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey. Sportsbooks list the AFC as a 1.5-point favorite in the latest 2020 Pro Bowl odds, with the over-under set at 50.5. Before you make any Pro Bowl 2020 picks, see what SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, Mike Tierney, has to say.
A veteran sportswriter whose work has appeared in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has reported from seven Super Bowls and is a master at picking NFL games against the spread.
Over the last two NFL seasons, Tierney is 128-90 on his NFL picks against the spread, returning $2,854 to $100 players. He enters the 2020 Pro Bowl on a dominant 63-36 NFL run. Anyone who has followed Tierney has reaped huge rewards. Now, Tierney has evaluated the 2020 Pro Bowl from every angle and released a strong point-spread pick. You can see it at SportsLine. Here are several NFL betting lines for the AFC vs. the NFC in the 2020 Pro Bowl:
- AFC vs. NFC spread: AFC -1.5
- AFC vs. NFC over-under: 50.5
- AFC vs. NFC money line: NFC -115, AFC -105
- AFC: Outscored NFC 70-43 last three years
- NFC: Trails the all-time series, 24-22
Why the NFC can cover
Six Kansas City Chiefs, including 2019 Pro Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, won't play because they're preparing for the 2020 Super Bowl. Replacing star power like Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, wideout Tyreek Hill and return man Mecole Hardman won't be easy, perhaps giving the NFC an edge in skill-position talent.
The NFC is determined to stop its three-game skid and should have no trouble scoring behind a quarterback trio of Russell Wilson, Prescott and Kirk Cousins.
Why the AFC can cover
If Jackson and Deshaun Watson show a willingness to run, the AFC's offense would be lethal, especially given the lack of aggressive tackling in these annual showcases. Moreover, the NFL's top two rushers, Derrick Henry (NFL-high 1,540 yards) and Nick Chubb (1,494 yards), should have a field day running behind the AFC's elite offensive line.
If the AFC decides to air it out, Texans wideout DeAndre Hopkins (119 catches) and Chargers receiver Keenan Allen could go off. Allen caught four passes for a game-high 95 yards in last year's 26-7 AFC win.
How to make 2020 Pro Bowl picks
We can tell you Tierney is leaning over on the total, but he also says a critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back. He knows several players on one side won't be able to showcase the same skills they did during the regular season. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, only at SportsLine.
Who wins AFC vs. NFC in the Pro Bowl 2020? And what critical x-factor makes one side a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pro Bowl spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the No. 1 expert who's 63-36 in his last 99 NFL picks.
