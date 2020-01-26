2020 Pro Bowl odds, line, spread: AFC vs. NFC picks, NFL predictions from proven expert on 63-36 run

Lamar Jackson will cap what is expected to be an MVP season by leading the AFC against NFC in the 2020 Pro Bowl in Orlando on Sunday. Jackson will have something to prove after the Ravens were eliminated from the 2020 NFL Playoffs in the divisional round by the Titans despite going 14-2 during the regular season. The AFC won in dominant fashion last year, 26-7.

The Pro Bowl 2020 kicks off at 3 p.m. ET from Camping World Stadium. Sportsbooks list the AFC as a 1.5-point favorite in the latest 2020 Pro Bowl odds, with the over-under set at 51. Before you make any Pro Bowl 2020 picks, see what SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, Mike Tierney, has to say.

A veteran sportswriter whose work has appeared in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has reported from seven Super Bowls and is a master at picking NFL games against the spread.

Over the last two NFL seasons, Tierney is 128-90 on his NFL picks against the spread, returning $2,854 to $100 players. He enters the 2020 Pro Bowl on a dominant 63-36 NFL run. Anyone who has followed Tierney has reaped huge rewards.

Now, Tierney has evaluated the 2020 Pro Bowl from every angle and released a strong point-spread pick. You can see it at SportsLine. Here are several NFL betting lines for the AFC vs. the NFC in the 2020 Pro Bowl:

AFC vs. NFC spread: AFC -1.5

AFC vs. NFC over-under: 51

AFC vs. NFC money line: NFC -115, AFC -105

AFC: Outscored NFC 70-43 last three years

NFC: Trails the all-time series, 24-22

Why the NFC can cover

Six Kansas City Chiefs, including 2019 Pro Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, won't play because they're preparing for the 2020 Super Bowl. Replacing star power like Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, wideout Tyreek Hill and return man Mecole Hardman won't be easy, perhaps giving the NFC an edge in skill-position talent.

The NFC is determined to stop its three-game skid and should have no trouble scoring behind a quarterback trio of Russell Wilson, Prescott and Kirk Cousins.

Why the AFC can cover

The AFC has a powerful stable of running backs with SEC pedigrees. Derrick Henry (Alabama) was the NFL's top rusher this season with 1,540 yards and scored 16 touchdowns. He's also the leading rusher in the postseason with 446 yards in three games. Nick Chubb (Georgia) was second in the NFL with 1,494 yards, while Mark Ingram (Alabama) ran for 1,018 and scored 10 TDs.

The AFC's secondary is loaded with playmakers, with two cornerbacks widely considered to be the league's elite: Buffalo's Tre'Davious White and New England's Stephon Gilmore. They each had six interceptions to tie for the league lead and combined for 27 pass breakups. Safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Steelers and the Ravens' Earl Thomas also can make huge plays.

How to make 2020 Pro Bowl picks

We can tell you Tierney is leaning over on the total, but he also says a critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back. He knows several players on one side won't be able to showcase the same skills they did during the regular season. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins AFC vs. NFC in the Pro Bowl 2020? And what critical x-factor makes one side a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pro Bowl spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the No. 1 expert who's 63-36 in his last 99 NFL picks.