2020 Pro Bowl rosters, snubs: Ravens set record with 12 selections; Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson starting QBs

The rosters for the 2020 Pro Bowl have been set. On Tuesday, the NFL unveiled its all-star teams for the 2019-20 season.

Selected using a combination of player, fan, and coach voting, the initial rosters are headlined by starting quarterbacks Lamar Jackson (backed up by Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson) and Russell Wilson (backed up by Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees). The Ravens lead the way with an incredible 12 selections. According to ESPN's Field Yates, that's an NFL record. No team has had more selections on the initial roster.

Meanwhile, the Saints lead the NFC with seven selections. It should come as no surprise to hear the Dolphins did not have a single selection. However, two of their former players were named to the roster: Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil. The Giants were the only other team without a single selection.

The most controversial selection has to be Rodgers, who is in the midst of a decent, but not great season in Green Bay. While Rodgers has thrown 24 touchdowns and only two interceptions, there's not an argument to be made that he's been one of the three best quarterbacks in the NFC. He ranks 18th in completion percentage, 15th in yards per attempt, 10th in passer rating, eighth in DYAR, 12th in DVOA, and 17th in total QBR. Either Kirk Cousins or Dak Prescott would've made for better selections considering they've both been better than Rodgers this entire season -- something that is backed up by the advanced metrics with Cousins and Prescott ranking ahead of Rodgers in DYAR, DVOA, and total QBR.

The 2020 Pro Bowl will be played on January 26 -- one week before the Super Bowl -- at 3 p.m. ET at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Between now and then, the rosters will assuredly undergo changes with players withdrawing due to injuries and Super Bowl-bound players being forced to skip the event.

Keep scrolling to check out the complete initial rosters. Skip down below the rosters to see a list of 10 notable snubs.

* - denotes starter

AFC Pro Bowl Roster

OFFENSE

DEFENSE

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker: Justin Tucker*, Baltimore Ravens

Long snapper: Morgan Cox*, Baltimore Ravens

Punter: Brett Kern*, Tennessee Titans

Return specialist: Mecole Hardman*, Kansas City Chiefs

Special teamer: Matthew Slater*, New England Patriots

NFC Pro Bowl Roster

OFFENSE

DEFENSE

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker: Wil Lutz*, New Orleans Saints

Long snapper: Rick Lovato*, Philadelphia Eagles

Punter: Tress Way*, Washington Redskins

Return specialist: Deonte Harris*, New Orleans Saints

Special teamer: Cordarrelle Patterson*, Chicago Bears

10 notable snubs

(In no order)

1. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

The Cowboys quarterback should've been selected over Aaron Rodgers even though the Cowboys aren't nearly as good as the Packers, namely because Prescott has been a significantly better player than Rodgers this season. Prescott ranks 12th in completion percentage, fifth in yards per attempt, fourth in touchdown passes, first in DYAR, fourth in DVOA, and third in total QBR. By nearly every important metric, he's been better than Rodgers.

2. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins

Cousins also would've been a better selection than Rodgers. Unlike Prescott, he has the wins -- 10 to be exact. Like Prescott, the metrics are on his side. He's third in completion percentage, fourth in yards per attempt, seventh in touchdown passes, sixth in DYAR, eighth in DVOA, and ninth in total QBR. Again, like Prescott, Cousins has been better than Rodgers in almost every area.

3. Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu

The Chiefs' defense is suddenly pretty good and Mathieu is a big reason why with three picks, nine passes defended, two sacks, and 62 combined tackles. His versatility remains a huge asset. Without him, it's difficult to imagine this Chiefs defense being as good as it is (11th in DVOA).

4. Lions receiver Kenny Golladay

What more was Golladay supposed to do? Spending a large chunk of the season catching passes from Jeff Driskel and David Blough, Golladay has still managed to catch 56 passes for 1,052 yards and a league-high 10 touchdowns.

5. Packers EDGE Za'Darius Smith

Smith was more deserving than Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack.

Khalil Mack did not outplay Za'Darius Smith this year. Name over game in that one. — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) December 18, 2019

The free agent newcomer has already notched 10 sacks. Mack, who struggled when Akiem Hicks went down in the middle of the season, has 7.5 sacks so far this season.

6. Broncos safety Justin Simmons

This is most likely a case of Simmons being a relatively unknown name outside the Denver market and the Broncos being a bad football team, because Simmons has been awesome this year with 84 combined tackles and four interceptions.

It’s unbelievable to me that Justin Simmons was not only snubbed as an original selection, but wasn’t even chosen as an alternate.



It’s stupid, actually. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 18, 2019

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco agrees, saying Simmons was "robbed."

7. Jaguars EDGE Josh Allen

As a rookie, Allen has already registered 10 sacks. There's an argument to be made that he should've gotten in over Frank Clark, who has only notched six sacks this season as he's battled injuries.

8. Raiders tight end Darren Waller

Among NFL tight ends, Waller ranks third in receptions and second in yards. So why was he left off? Probably because he's only caught three touchdowns. Nobody is saying he should've been a starter over Travis Kelce, of course, but Waller probably deserved to get in over Mark Andrews, who leads all tight ends in touchdowns but doesn't consistently impact the game as much as Waller.

9. Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton

In his second season, catching passes from Joe Flacco, Brandon Allen, and Drew Lock, Sutton has exploded for 63 receptions, 1,019 yards, and six touchdowns. So, who should he have replaced? I'd go with ESPN's Bill Barnwell's suggestion: Jarvis Landry, who has nearly identical numbers, but lags behind Sutton in yards per catch.

10. Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk

The Saints' offensive line ranks first in run blocking and third in pass protection, per Football Outsiders. Ramczyk is a big reason why.

Five more for consideration: