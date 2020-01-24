2020 Pro Bowl time, channel: How to watch, live stream the NFL's all-star game

It's not the Super Bowl, but NFL fans do have a viewing option during the two-week span between the AFC/NFC title games and Super Bowl LIV.

This Sunday, many of the NFL's biggest stars will take part in the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl. And while the Pro Bowl is an exhibition game, there is definitely something at stake when the AFC and NFC all-stars face off from Orlando. Last year, the AFC's all-stars took home $67,000 apiece after defeating the NFC all-stars, who took home $34,000 for their participation in the game. While Sunday's game will lack the normal intensity and physicality of an NFL game, rest assured that, given what's at stake from a monetary standpoint, both teams will be trying to come out on top with a victory.

Before we preview this year's Pro Bowl game, here's how fans can follow the action in real time.

How to watch



Date: Sunday, Jan. 26 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

TV: ABC/ESPN/Disney XD | Stream: WatchESPN

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview



This AFC Pro Bowl team will feature Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the expected league MVP, who threw a league-high 36 touchdown passes this season. Jackson also rushed for 1,207 yards, an NFL single-season record by a quarterback. Jackson will be flanked in the AFC backfield by running back Derrick Henry, who led the league with 1,540 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns during the regular season. Henry is coming off a sensational playoff run that saw him run for 446 yards and two touchdowns while leading the Titans to the AFC Championship Game.

Defensively, the AFC team boasts several perennial Pro Bowlers in Steelers DT, Bengals DT Geno Atkins, Broncos edge rusher Von Miller, Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore, and Ravens safety Earl Thomas. The AFC defensive team also includes several first-time Pro Bowlers that includes Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White, and Ravens linebacker Matt Judon. The AFC team roster also includes Titans punter Brett Kern and Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, who is making his second consecutive Pro Bowl appearance and fourth of his career.

The NFL team's roster includes a slew of star talent that includes quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Drew Brees. It also includes a star-studded backfield that includes Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott, and Alvin Kamara. The NFC team's offensive talent also includes Saints receiver Michael Thomas, whose 149 receptions this season broke Marvin Harrison's 17-year-old record. The NFC team's offensive line will include three Cowboys -- guard Zack Martin, tackle Tyron Smith and center Travis Frederick.

On defense, the NFC team will boast two Vikings at defensive end in Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen. The NFC defense will also include linebackers Chandler Jones (19 sacks, eight forced fumbles this season) and Za'Darius Smith (15.5 sacks this season), Vikings safety Harrison Smith and Bears defensive backs Eddie Jackson and Kyle Fuller. The NFC team's special teams unit includes Saints kicker Wil Lutz and Saints return specialist Deonte Harris, who led the league in punt returns (36) and return yardage (338) this season.

While the game has undergone several different formats, the Pro Bowl went back to its traditional AFC vs. NFC format in 2016. The AFC is currently riding a three-game winning streak while taking a 24-22 lead in the all-time series.