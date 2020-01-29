2020 Super Bowl: 49ers vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LIV tickets selling for record amount on secondary market
Fans are going to have to pay top dollar for a ticket to Super Bowl LIV
After what we've seen from both teams this postseason, it's not hard to be excited about the Super Bowl LIV matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. Ticket prices to attend the event are being sold at a very expensive rate with the game just days away -- and the average price only seems to be going up.
StubHub has tickets listed for an exorbitant amount. As of Tuesday, the average price for a ticket on StubHub is $6,414 while the cheapest ticket is being sold for $4,975.
In addition, ticket buyers from eight countries and 35 states are making purchases for Super Bowl LIV tickets. 16 percent of the ticket buyers hail from California while Missouri makes up 12 percent of the purchases.
Fans are also traveling a very long distance to attend Sunday's Super Bowl. According to StubHub, fans are coming from an average of 1,540 miles away to watch the game live from Hard Rock Stadium. It's the second-highest average distance traveled since fans were coming from 1,265 miles away to see the Carolina Panthers take on the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50.
Meanwhile, on SeatGeek the current average price of a Super Bowl ticket is $9,031. The current lowest ticket price is $5,844 while the largest is a whopping $46,302.
This season's Super Bowl ticket prices are higher than they have ever been. The next highest-priced Super Bowl was when the New England Patriots faced the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. The average ticket price for that game was $5,373. The geographical aspect of ticket buyers is very interesting. Obviously, it's not surprising that Kansas City residents are currently purchasing 12.3 percent of the available tickets. The Chiefs are in the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.
Fans from New York are buying 12.2 percent of the tickets while people from Chicago are purchasing 8.1 percent of the available seats. Boston (5.4 percent) and Dallas (4.9 percent) round out the top five in terms of the geographical ticket buyers.
