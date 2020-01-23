2020 Super Bowl 53-man rosters: Starters, key players, TV channel, streaming, start time for Chiefs vs. 49ers
These players are tasked with making the biggest difference in Super Bowl LIV
Could you ask for any more intriguing narratives and storylines focused around Super Bowl LIV -- a matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs? Let's break it all down. The 49ers, the winners of the NFC for the first time since 2012, are looking to capture their sixth Lombardi Trophy, which would put them in a first-place tie with the Steelers and Patriots for the most in NFL history. The Chiefs are in the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years and are trying to bring home their first championship since Hank Stram, Len Dawson, Willie Lanier and Co. defeated the Vikings in the final Super Bowl played before the AFL-NFL merger.
This year's big game will also include two compelling coaching narratives. Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers' 40-year-old head coach, is trying to join his father, former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan, as the only father/son duo in NFL history to win Super Bowls as head coaches. Meanwhile, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who led the Eagles to the Super Bowl fifteen years earlier, is one of the biggest sentimental favorites in Super Bowl history. One of the most successful head coaches in pro football history, Reid is in pursuit of a Lombardi Trophy, the one accomplishment that has eluded him during his 21 years as an NFL head coach.
Super Bowl LIV also includes an intriguing quarterback matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo. While Mahomes, last year's league MVP, is looking to join Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady as the only quarterbacks to hoist a Lombardi Trophy before their 25th birthday, Garoppolo, who won two Super Bowls as Brady's backup in New England, is looking to join Joe Montana and Steve Young as starting quarterbacks who have guided the 49ers to a Super Bowl victory.
Here's everything else we'll be keeping an eye on:
How to watch
Super Bowl LIV will be played in Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 2, with the game slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Fox (stream on fuboTV, try for free). For more details on how to follow the action, check out our complete Super Bowl LIV preview.
As we prepare for this year's fight for the Lombardi Trophy, here's a rundown of each team's rosters, starters and key players.
San Francisco 49ers
With running back Matt Breida leaving Sunday's NFC Championship Game with a shoulder injury, fellow running back Raheem Mostert enjoyed a record-setting day. A former undrafted rookie who was cut by six teams before joining the 49ers, Mostert rushed for a franchise record 220 yards and four touchdowns in San Francisco's 37-20 win over the Packers. With Mostert running at will against Green Bay's defense, Garoppolo attempted just eight passes as the 49ers ran the ball a whopping 42 times for 285 yards.
Defensively, the 49ers boast pass rusher Nick Bosa, the NFL's reigning Rookie of the Year. San Francisco's defense also includes veteran cornerback Richard Sherman, whose interception late in the NFC Championship Game sealed his third trip to the Super Bowl. Led by Bosa and Sherman, the 49ers' defense allowed just 30 points while forcing five turnovers in their playoff wins over the Vikings and Packers.
Here's a look at the rest of the 49ers' starting lineup, along with several key reserves who have made an impact this season:
Offensive starters
QB: Jimmy Garoppolo
RB: Raheem Mostert
FB: Kyle Juszczyk
WR: Deebo Samuel
WR: Emmanuel Sanders
TE: George Kittle
RG: Mike Person
LG: Laken Tomlinson
RT: Mike McGlinchey
LT: Joe Staley
Defensive starters
RDE: Arik Armstead
LDE: Nick Bosa
RDT: DeForest Buckner
LB: Kwon Alexander
LB: Dre Greenlaw
LB: Fred Warner
CB: Emmanuel Moseley
CB: Richard Sherman
SS: Jaquiski Tartt:
FS: Jimmie Ward
Specialists
K: Robbie Gould
P: Mitch Wishnowsky
KR/PR: Richie James
Key offensive reserves
RB: Matt Breida
RB: Tevin Coleman
WR: Kendrick Bourne
OL: Justin Skule
OL: Daniel Brunskill
Key defensive reserves
DE: Dee Ford
Kansas City Chiefs
Led by Mahomes, the Chiefs became the first team in NFL history to overcome 10-0 deficits in consecutive weeks in the playoffs. Mahomes has enjoyed a stellar postseason to this point, completing 65.7% of his passes with eight touchdowns and no interceptions. One of his favorite targets over the past two years has been All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, who caught three touchdown passes in the Chiefs' divisional round victory over the Texans.
Kansas City's defense, one of the league's worst run defenses 10 weeks into the regular season, has seen vast improvement over the team's eight-game winning streak. Led by safety Tyrann Mathieu and linemen Frank Clark and Chris Jones, the Chiefs held Titans running back Derrick Henry to just 69 yards rushing in Kansas City's 35-24 victory in the AFC Championship Game.
Here's the rest of the Chiefs' starting lineup on both sides of the ball, as well as key backups and other players who have seen action in the postseason:
Offense
QB: Patrick Mahomes
RB: Damien Williams
FB: Anthony Sherman
WR: Tyreek Hill
WR: Sammy Watkins
TE: Travis Kelce
LT: Eric Fisher
LG: Andrew Wylie
Defense
LDE: Tanoh Kpassagnon
LDT: Chris Jones
RDT: Derrick Nnadi
RDE: Frank Clark
LB: Anthony Hitchens
LB: Damien Wilson
LCB: Charvarius Ward
RCB: Bashaud Breeland
CB: Kendall Fuller
FS: Daniel Sorensen
SS: Tyrann Mathieu
Specialists
PR/KR: Mecole Hardman
Key offensive reserves
RB: LeSean McCoy
WR: Mecole Hardman
OT: Cameron Erving
Key defensive reserves
DE: Emmanuel Ogbah
DE: Alex Okafor
S: Daniel Sorensen
LB/DE: Terrell Suggs
