2020 Super Bowl: Breaking down 49ers' week-to-week journey on the road to Miami

The San Francisco 49ers will make history no matter what happens in Super Bowl LIV, where they'll meet the Kansas City Chiefs for a chance to win the Lombardi Trophy. Even if they don't win to tie the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers for a record six Super Bowl titles, they'll be remembered as one of just three teams in NFL history to make it to the Big Game a year after winning four or fewer games. In other words, their journey to this point has already been championship-worthy.

So what better way to prepare for their biggest game yet than by reflecting on how they got here? Let's take a look back at how the 2019 San Francisco 49ers became Super Bowl material, one week at a time. You can also check out the Chiefs' path to the Super Bowl.

Week 1

Game: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Result: W, 31-17

Record: 1-0

Jameis Winston had a rough time against San Francisco's revamped defense. USATSI

If you want to know when the 49ers defense started taking over national headlines, start with Week 1. Jimmy Garoppolo was rather unspectacular in his anticipated return from offseason rehabilitation, throwing for just 166 yards on a slow day for the Niners offense. But it didn't matter. Why? San Francisco's revamped defense, beefed up with pass rushing talent and healthy cornerbacks, sacked Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston three times, hit him another four times and picked him off thrice, scoring two touchdowns to open the year with a "W."

Week 2

Game: @ Cincinnati Bengals

Result: W, 41-17

Record: 2-0

Matt Breida ran wild against the Bengals in Cincinnati. USATSI

Offense wasn't a concern in Cincinnati, where the Niners racked up 571 yards from scrimmage, including 259 on the ground. Four more sacks from the D-line kept Andy Dalton and Co. at bay while Garoppolo benefited from the strong rushing attack, floating three touchdowns while Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert alone combined for more than 200 yards. The Bengals never stood a chance.

Week 3

Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Result: W, 24-20

Record: 3-0

Dante Pettis helped the 49ers edge the Steelers in a turnover fest. USATSI

This was the closest the 49ers came to losing for a long time. In retrospect, it's hard to tell which side deserved more credit, because the Steelers put up a fight for the ages, forcing five turnovers -- including three inside their own 25-yard line -- and mounting a potential upset with backup QB Mason Rudolph. Still, San Francisco's own "D" refused to back down, forcing its own timely takeaways before Garoppolo found Dante Pettis for the go-ahead score with 1:15 remaining.

Week 5

Game: vs. Cleveland Browns

Result: W, 31-3

Record: 4-0

Baker Mayfield had no margin for error against the Niners' defense. Getty Images

The Niners pretty much extinguished any hopes out of Cleveland that the Browns would turn it on for a big game. Nick Bosa, DeForest Buckner and the entire San Francisco front made Baker Mayfield look more like a sixth-round pick than a No. 1 selection, sacking him four times, forcing four turnovers and capitalizing on Freddie Kitchens' woeful offensive strategy. It was ugly from start to finish.

Week 6

Game: @ Los Angeles Rams

Result: W, 20-7

Record: 5-0

Jimmy Garoppolo was all smiles at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USATSI

Anyone who doubted the Niners could do what they did to Cleveland against a superior opponent like the Rams learned quickly that Kyle Shanahan's squad was built for just about any type of matchup. Garoppolo was all smiles in Los Angeles, coasting off another incredible effort from his team's "D," which allowed an opening-drive TD but then absolutely suffocated Jared Goff and the Rams, surrendering a total of just 157 yards and logging another quartet of sacks.

Week 7

Game: @ Washington Redskins

Result: W, 9-0

Record: 6-0

Field goals were the name of the game in a sloppy-weather affair with Washington. Getty Images

Heavy rains and muddy grass made for one of the sloppiest games of the year, at least in terms of field conditions. And Washington played gritty under interim coach Bill Callahan, feeding Adrian Peterson in an effort to grind out an upset. The Niners' defense was once again the X-factor, though, with Bosa, Arik Armstead and Dee Ford all downing Case Keenum while Robbie Gould sealed the victory with his leg.

Week 8

Game: vs. Carolina Panthers

Result: W, 51-13

Record: 7-0

Kyle Allen and the Panthers had no chance against San Francisco's swarming D-line. USATSI

Bruce Irvin sacked Garoppolo for a safety, and Luke Kuechly picked off one of Jimmy's passes. Other than that, this was all 49ers. Bosa and Richard Sherman both intercepted Panthers QB Kyle Allen, helping to make this a 27-3 rout at one point. Another huge day from San Francisco's deep stable of running backs kept the ball in the Niners' hands, with Tevin Coleman, Raheem Mostert and Matt Breida combining for 200 yards on the ground against Carolina's porous front seven.

Week 9

Game: @ Arizona Cardinals

Result: W, 28-25

Record: 8-0

Tevin Coleman and the Niners survived a scare from Arizona on the road. USATSI

Kyler Murray all but willed Arizona back into contention despite falling behind 21-7 and 28-14 in this first matchup between the two squads, and if not for an ill-timed Kliff Kingsbury timeout, the game probably would've been even closer. Third-down efficiency and a killer closing drive from Garoppolo, who finished with four TDs, lifted San Francisco anyway, proving the Niners could handle late-game adversity -- against a division rival, no less.

Week 10

Game: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Result: L, 27-24 (OT)

Record: 8-1

Russell Wilson did just enough to upset San Francisco in the first of the rivals' two 2019 meetings. USATSI

The first major disappointment on the Niners' 2019 schedule, this one could very easily have swung San Francisco's way. Seattle all but begged the 49ers to steal a "W," with QB Russell Wilson coughing up a fumble to spark a comeback and then later throwing a red-zone interception in overtime. But a missed fourth-quarter field goal, plus an injury to Emmanuel Sanders, threw wrenches into an ugly but serviceable performance.

Week 11

Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals

Result: W, 36-26

Record: 9-1

The 49ers made up for their own turnovers with a cool-handed comeback in their rematch with Arizona. USATSI

The defense saved the day once again after Arizona jumped out to a 16-point lead and then picked off Garoppolo later in the contest to secure a 26-23 advantage with only about five minutes left. A clutch stand enabled Jimmy G to redeem himself with a scoring pass to Jeff Wilson, and then a forced fumble on a botched Arizona lateral sealed the Niners' season sweep of the Cardinals.

Week 12

Game: vs. Green Bay Packers

Result: W, 37-8

Record: 10-1

George Kittle and the 49ers cruised to victory against Green Bay. USATSI

The Niners forced a fumble on Green Bay's opening series and never looked back. Holding Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to a measly 1.7 yards per pass play, a career-worst mark, and keeping Green Bay as a whole under 200 yards from scrimmage, San Francisco showed the world its pass rush -- and pass "D" -- belonged in elite conversations. Big-play scores by WR Deebo Samuel and TE George Kittle helped the cause.

Week 13

Game: @ Baltimore Ravens

Result: L, 20-17

Record: 10-2

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens were ultimately just a little too much for San Francisco in their anticipated showdown. USATSI

Much like the Seahawks game, the 49ers were in this one until the very end. This time, they occasionally flashed their dominant pass rush, stole a late possession from Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and used the ground game to piece together an exceptional, methodical scoring drive. Turnovers robbed them of momentum early on, though, and Jackson was just a little too hard to slow en route to Justin Tucker's game-winning field goal.

Week 14

Game: @ New Orleans Saints

Result: W, 48-46

Record: 11-2

Jimmy Garoppolo proved capable of dueling with the best of them in a monster shootout in New Orleans. USATSI

The Niners' shutdown defense was nowhere to be found in New Orleans, surrendering touchdowns on the Saints' first four series to fall behind 27-14 in the first half. But Shanahan dialed up just about everything in his playbook to outdo Sean Payton's offensive powerhouse, and it worked. Emmanuel Sanders and George Kittle went off as Garoppolo threw for four touchdowns, and Robbie Gould got to play hero once more with a field goal to edge one of the NFC's top contenders.

Week 15

Game: vs. Atlanta Falcons

Result: L, 29-22

Record: 11-3

Jimmy Garoppolo couldn't will the Niners to a second straight victory over an NFC South opponent. USATSI

The last defeat on the 49ers' schedule, this one came after three straight games against teams with winning percentages above .800, and it looked like it, with San Francisco opening in an injury-fueled slog. Julio Jones' TD with just a few seconds left on the clock gave an inspired Atlanta team the upset, and a fumbled lateral attempt on the ensuing kickoff made the final score look worse than the game actually was for San Francisco.

Week 16

Game: vs. Los Angeles Rams

Result: W, 34-31

Record: 12-3

Jared Goff helped the Rams take San Francisco to the wire but ultimately fell victim to another strong Niners finish. USATSI

The Rams were certainly better prepared for their rematch, feasting on an unusually mediocre San Francisco O-line to keep Garoppolo under pressure and relying on Todd Gurley to keep the ball in their hands. The Niners managed to take a lead at halftime, though, thanks to a pick-six against Goff, and then got another of their signature long, methodical drives to set up a game-winning Gould FG.

Week 17

Game: @ Seattle Seahawks

Result: W, 26-21

Record: 13-3

Raheem Mostert all but put the nail in the coffin of Seattle's chances at an NFC West title. Getty Images

With the NFC West title on the line, the Niners exuded resiliency and physicality. Traveling to Seattle with a chance to claim home-field advantage in the playoffs, they countered every second-half Seahawks TD with a score of their own after dominating the first half, 13-0, stuffing RB Marshawn Lynch and getting a turnover-free outing from Garoppolo to seal the deal and avenge their earlier-season loss.

Divisional Playoffs

Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Result: W, 27-10

Record: 13-3 (1-0)

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings were all but rendered moot against the 49ers' defense. USATSI

Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook and the Vikings may have been one of the NFL's best running and play-action teams coming into the playoffs, and they may have been hot after upsetting the Saints in the wild-card round, but they were no match for a rejuvenated San Francisco front, which shut out Minnesota in the second half, made Cousins uncomfortable with six sacks and allowed Shanahan to stick to his traditional formula on offense.

NFC Championship

Game: vs. Green Bay Packers

Result: W, 37-20

Record: 13-3 (2-0)

The Packers didn't stand a chance in roaring Santa Clara. USATSI

Rodgers and Co. might have been motivated to erase memories of their embarrassing loss in Santa Clara earlier in the year, but by halftime, with the Niners up 27-0, it was clear once again that San Francisco was simply the better team. A monster day from Raheem Mostert (220 yards, four TDs) exposed the Packers' suspect run defense, while Bosa and Arik Armstead helped Rodgers look helpless until the final quarter of play.