2020 Super Bowl: Chiefs vs. 49ers start time, full playoff bracket and results, TV channel, watch online
All the information you need to know for Super Bowl LIV and about how we got here
The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are a week away from battling in the biggest football game of the year. What's at stake? Only the Lombardi Trophy, which would be the first for either head coach in the big game. But first, it's important to look back on how we got here. It has been a wild ride for both franchises.
The Chiefs punched their ticket to the big game by destroying the Titans, 35-24, on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game, a rematch of the two sides' clash earlier this season. Patrick Mahomes and Co. basically followed the same path to victory that they used during the divisional round against the Texans. First, they fell behind; then, they caught fire, ensuring Andy Reid his first Super Bowl appearance since back in 2004. In the game against Tennessee, the Chiefs were trailing 17-7 at one point, but then they ran off 28 straight points to take a 35-17 lead in the second half, which was too much to overcome for a Titans offense that isn't exactly built to rally from behind.
In the NFC, the 49ers earned their right to play in the Super Bowl by thrashing the Packers 37-20. The 49ers were carried by an unsung hero in Raheem Mostert, who set a postseason franchise record with 220 yards and four rushing touchdowns against the Packers. Mostert was so good that the 49ers were able to win despite the fact that Jimmy Garoppolo only threw eight passes.
Which side will come out on top when the final two teams of 2019 collide in Miami Gardens? We'll find out soon enough. Until then, here's everything you need to know about the Big Game:
Playoff bracket
How to watch Super Bowl LIV
Date: Feb. 2, 2020
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
TV: FOX
Who will sing the national anthem?
Multi-platinum singer and songwriter Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LIV. Lovato is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, actress, advocate, philanthropist and business woman. According to the NFL's press release, within hours of the release of Lovato's fifth studio album, CONFIDENT, "Cool for the Summer" trended worldwide and hit #1 on iTunes in 37 countries.
In addition, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), Christine Sun Kim, internationally renowned sound artist and performer, will sign the National Anthem in American Sign Language.
Who will perform at halftime?
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in Miami.
"Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," Lopez said in a statement. "And now it's made even more special not only because it's the NFL's 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can't wait to show what us girls can do on the world's biggest stage."
You can read more about the halftime-show performers right here.
"America the Beautiful''
The singer of "America the Beautiful" has yet to be announced.
NFL playoff schedule
Conference championships
Sunday, Jan. 19
Chiefs 35, Titans 24
49ers 37, Packers 20
Divisional round
Saturday, Jan. 11
49ers 27, Vikings 10
Titans 28, Ravens 12
Sunday, Jan. 12
Chiefs 51, Texans 31
Packers 28, Seahawks 23
Wild-card round
Saturday, Jan. 4
Texans 22, Bills 19 (OT)
Titans 20, Patriots 13
Sunday, Jan. 5
