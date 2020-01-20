2020 Super Bowl: Chiefs vs. 49ers watch online, halftime show, TV channel, everything you need to know

Believe it if you can, but the 2019 NFL season is only one game away from being in the history books, with the gladiators for Super Bowl LIV now readying to square off on the sport's biggest stage. With the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers both avoiding upsets rather effortlessly in the AFC Championship Game and NFC Championship Game, respectively, the two most dominant teams in the league will head to South Florida to fight for the right to lift this year's Lombardi trophy.

It's the most potent offense lining up against the most relentless defense in a matchup that should be nothing short of epic, and one that carries a list of storylines, to boot. Don't be the one person who didn't know how to tune in, only to then be mocked at the water cooler the Monday after.

Here's what you need to know to not miss a second of the action, as the 2019 NFL season reaches its climax in fantastic fashion.

How to Watch Super Bowl LVI

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Garden, FL)

TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Who's singing the national anthem?

The honor of performing the anthem has been awarded to grammy-nominated singer Demi Lovato. You can read more about her selection here.

Who will perform at halftime?

This year's halftime show will feature global icons Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, both ready to set the stage ablaze. Read more about what to expect from there here.

What time will halftime start?

The first half of football should last roughly 90 minutes, but assume a bit longer due to lengthy (and entertaining) Super Bowl commercials. With kickoff slated for 6:30 pm ET, the halftime show should begin between 8 pm ET and 8:15 pm ET.

What were the odds for the game?

This is very nearly a pick 'em game, according to Sportsline's tracking of Caesar's, Westgate and more; with the Chiefs entering as favorites, but by only a single point. The over/under is currently sitting at 54, but be sure to check back as the odds can always change as kickoff approaches. The money line is Chiefs -125 and 49ers +105. This is set to be a backroom brawl, and even oddsmakers know it.