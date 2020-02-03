2020 Super Bowl commercials: Take a look at the ads running during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday
Want to take a second look at one of Sunday's Super Bowl commercials? You've come to the right place
It's Super Bowl Sunday, and the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are locked in a battle to see who will be crowned champions of the 2019 NFL season. But those teams aren't the only ones with plenty on the line during the biggest event of the year. It's also a massive competitive arena for the world of advertising. Because of the game's massive annual viewership, it's also one of the top marketing opportunities for different brands. Every year, companies try to one-up each other with the use of celebrities, humor, talking animals, talking babies, and other bizarre strategies to get the public buzzing.
In recent years, it has become customary for companies to release their Super Bowl ads online prior to their actual airing during the game. Some may argue that this leads to anti-climactic viewing of the commercials and spoils the mystique, but there's still plenty of interest (and money) in advertising during the big game.
Here you can find some of the ads airing during Super Bowl LIV between the 49ers and Chiefs on Sunday.
(* = teaser trailer, not the entire commercial)
Amazon - Before Alexa (feat. Ellen Degeneres & Portia De Rossi)
Audi - Let It Go (feat. Maisie Williams)
Avocados From Mexico - AFM Shopping Network (feat. Molly Ringwald)
Budweiser - Typical American
Bud Light - #PostyStore (feat. Post Malone)
Fans can vote which spot makes it to the Super Bowl.
#PostyBar (feat. Post Malone)
Cheetos - Where It All Began (feat. MC Hammer)
Dashlane - Password Paradise
Doritos - Monologue (feat. Sam Elliott)*
Doritos - Bassquake (feat. Lil Nas X)*
Genesis - Going Away Party (feat. Chrissy Teigen & John Legend)
Google -Loretta
Heinz - Find The Goodness
Hyundai - Dialect Coach (feat. Rachel Dratch & David Ortiz)
Hyundai - Smaht Pahk (feat. Chris Evans, Rachel Dratch, John Krasinski & David Ortiz)
Jeep - Groundhog Day (feat. Bill Murray)
Kia - Tough Never Quits
Little Caesar's - Best Thing Since Sliced Bread (feat. Rainn Wilson)
Michelob Ultra - Jimmy Works It Out (feat. Jimmy Fallon & John Cena)
Michelob Ultra Pure Gold - 6 For 6-Pack
Microsoft - Be The One (feat. Katie Sowers)
MTN Dew - As Good As The Original (feat. Bryan Cranston & Tracee Ellis Ross)
Olay - Space Walk (feat. Taraji P. Henson, Lilly Singh, Katie Couric and Busy Philipps)*
Olay - Space Food (feat. Taraji P. Henson, Lilly Singh, Katie Couric and Busy Philipps)*
Pepsi Zero Sugar - Done Right (feat. Missy Elliot)
Pop-Tarts - Fixed The Pretzel (feat. Jonathan Van Ness)
Planters - Road Trip
Porsche - The Heist
Pringles - Rick and Morty
Reese's Take Five
SodaStream - Water On Mars
SquareSpace - Winona In Winona (feat. Winona Ryder)
TurboTax - All People Are Tax People
Walmart - United Towns
WeatherTech - Lucky Dog
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl 2020: Opponents, more info
Find out what you need to know about Super Bowl LIV right here
-
Super Bowl schedule: Date, time, kickoff
With Super Bowl LIV here, we've got all the important details for you
-
Where is Super Bowl LIV? Complete primer
With Super Bowl LIV set for kickoff in a matter of hours, here's everything to know
-
Super Bowl LIV halftime performance
The two superstars took the Super Bowl LIV stage in Miami
-
OPI call on Kittle denies 49ers points
George Kittle was called for offensive pass interference on a catch that would've put the 49ers...
-
Super Bowl LIV: How to watch, stream
Here's all you need to know to follow along with all of the action in Super Bowl LIV
-
Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs vs. 49ers live updates
Live coverage as San Francisco battles Kansas City for the Super Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium...
-
49ers in Super Bowl: Can Jimmy G do it?
San Francisco fans, strap in, because we've got live Super Bowl LIV analysis just for you here
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game