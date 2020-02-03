2020 Super Bowl halftime show: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira TV channel, streaming, how to watch
This year's Super Bowl halftime show could rival some of the best of all-time
The first half of Super Bowl LIV was all tied up with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers trading blows. While there's still plenty to decide in the second half, we also have to touch on the halftime show. This year, global icons Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will star in the halftime show. Sunday will mark the first time that the two recording artists -- who have combined to sell over 150 million records worldwide -- will perform on stage together.
To follow the halftime show in real time, fans can watch the show live on Fox. Fans can also stream the performance online using fuboTV (try for free). The show will begin shortly after the end of the second quarter in the game between the AFC champion Chiefs and the NFC champion 49ers, which will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Both stars offered their thoughts on performing together for the first time during their pregame press conference from Miami.
"Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the halftime show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," Lopez said shortly after it was announced that she would be taking part in this year's Super Bowl halftime show. "And now it's made even more special not only because it's the NFL's 100th season, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can't wait to show what us girls can do on the world's biggest stage."
"I'm so honored to be taking on one of the world's biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the U.S. and all over the world -- and to top it off, on my birthday!" said Shakira. "This is a true American dream and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!"
