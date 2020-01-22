2020 Super Bowl: Here's the record Jimmy Garoppolo, Patrick Mahomes will set as soon as they step on the field

As long as Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo don't get injured between now and the start of Super Bowl LIV, the two quarterbacks will be setting a record together when they take the field in Miami on Feb. 2 for the NFL's biggest game.

Garoppolo and Mahomes have a combined career winning percentage of .794, which is notable for one big reason: It will set the record for the highest combined winning percentage for two Super Bowl starting quarterbacks, according to NFL research.

The record is currently held by Tom Brady and Russell Wilson, who went into Super Bowl XLIX with a combined winning percentage of .766. Brady also holds the second spot on the list thanks to last year's game against the Rams. In Super Bowl LIII, Brady and Jared Goff had a combined winning percentage of .755.

In both cases listed above, the quarterback with the higher career winning percentage going into the Super Bowl ended up winning the game, which was Brady in both games.

So who would that favor in Super Bowl LIV?

On Garoppolo's end, he's 21-5 in the regular season as a starter since being drafted in the second round by the Patriots in 2014. The 49ers quarterback is also 2-0 in the postseason, which means he's 23-5 overall, which gives him a winning percentage of .821.

As for Mahomes, he has a career record of 24-7 during the regular season, which jumps up to 27-8 when you add in his 3-1 playoff record. For the Chiefs quarterback, that's a winning percentage of .771.

Advantage: Garoppolo.

The one thing about the Super Bowl is that you'll be hearing about new records being set between now and the start of the game. The Chiefs actually already have one Super Bowl record under their belt and they set that after their win over the Titans in the AFC title game on Sunday. The Chiefs will be making their first Super Bowl trip in 50 years, which is the longest any NFL team has ever gone between Super Bowl berths.