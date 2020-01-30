2020 Super Bowl: How to watch 49ers vs. Chiefs on connected devices, TV channel, stream online and more
The Big Game is this Sunday; here's everything you need to know to catch it
All eyes will be on Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, when the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs take on the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers for all the proverbial marbles. This one will be a Super Bowl to remember, if the odds are any indication, as it should go down to the wire. Despite the prowess of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid's offense, the 49ers defense has been known to suffocate even the most dynamic opponent, which is why oddsmakers have the Chiefs fluctuating between being a 1-point and 1.5-point favorite.
Something has to give when the immovable object meets the unstoppable force this Sunday. There are plenty of storylines in 49ers vs. Chiefs, even those few are considering, such as how the legendary Bill Walsh factors into the success of both franchises. It's his success decades ago that has led to success of Andy Reid and Kyle Shanahan today, the latter being taught Walsh's scheme by his father, Mike Shanahan, who himself has three Super Bowl victories to his name.
The younger Shanahan wants desperately to grab his first, and hasn't forgotten how close he came not long ago as offensive coordinator for a Falcons team that coughed up a 28-3 lead against the New England Patriots, and ultimately the Lombardi. Or, will Reid and Mahomes rule the day, ending a half-century drought for Kansas City? Giving them their first championship since Super Bowl IV in 1970??
We'll find out soon enough, and you don't want to miss out.
So here's everything you need to know about tuning in for Super Bowl LIV, whether you're planning to catch the game on TV, a mobile device or anything in between:
How to watch
Game: Super Bowl LIV (Chiefs vs. 49ers)
Date: Sunday, Feb. 2
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
TV: FOX
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
You can catch fuboTV on any of these devices: Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Android TV, Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, and any PC and Mac web browsers.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL 2020 postseason schedule and bracket
Super Bowl LIV is about to kickoff, and here's all the information you need to know
-
Stefanski's Cleveland coaching staff
Details on how the new head coach might fill out his first staff in Cleveland
-
49ers' Super Bowl history
The Niners are a win away from joining the Steelers and Patriots, who have the most Super Bowl...
-
Super Bowl schedule: Date, time, kickoff
Super Bowl LIV is almost here, and we've got all the important details for you
-
Browns hire Bengals' Van Pelt as OC
Cleveland hires promising coach away from division rival
-
2020 NFL playoff bracket and results
Here's all the info you need to know as the 2020 NFL postseason is in full swing with Super...
-
Super Bowl opening night: Live updates
Players from San Francisco and Kansas City met the media at Marlins Park to kick off Super...
-
Lamar Jackson helps AFC win Pro Bowl
Jackson helped lead the AFC to an early lead and a T.J. Watt fumble return touchdown sealed...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game