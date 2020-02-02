2020 Super Bowl: How to watch, stream online, TV channel, latest odds and more for 49ers vs. Chiefs
How can you follow along with all of the action as Super Bowl LIV nears kickoff? Here's all you need to know
It's finally here. Super Bowl LIV will kick off today in a matter of hours, and for both the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, a victory would change the franchise narrative in a big way. The 49ers are seeking their sixth Super Bowl title, but it would be their first in more than 20 years. On the other side, the Chiefs were in the first Super Bowl ever played, but they haven't made it back to the big game in 50 years. The teams will soon battle for the Lombardi Trophy to cap off the NFL's 100th season, so whichever team pulls out the win, it'll be historic.
To reach the 54th Super Bowl, the 49ers and Chiefs took very different playoff paths, with one having to rally from double-digit deficits twice on their way to the big game, and the other dominating its opponents. On the AFC side, the Chiefs did what they do -- stop us if you've heard this narrative before -- after falling behind by two touchdowns against the Tennessee Titans and scored 28 unanswered (before a late Titans touchdown) to secure the win. The Chiefs ultimately won by a score of 35-24; that's how quickly this offense can score.
In the NFC, the 49ers, after defeating the Packers 37-9 in the regular season, faced them a second time in the playoffs, and it appeared they would run away with the game in the first half ... but Green Bay's three second-half touchdowns made it interesting. Ultimately, the 49ers advanced after the Packers comeback fell short.
Andy Reid will be a head coach in the Super Bowl for the second time in his career, and he's hoping to lead the Chiefs one step further than his Eagles made it at the end of the 2004 season. For Kyle Shanahan, it will be his first Super Bowl as a head coach, after serving as offensive coordinator for the Falcons in the conclusion of the 2016 season. Shanahan's 49ers and Reid's Chiefs will battle on Sunday in Super Bowl LIV, and only one will win the Lombardi trophy.
Now that the matchup has been decided, let's make sure you're well prepared for whats's ahead and give you all the info for how to watch the big game that's right around the corner.
How to watch
Date: Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL)
TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds to win
The Chiefs are currently favored by 1.5 points against the 49ers and the over/under is at 54 total points, per SportsLine. The Chiefs are -123 on the moneyline to win the game and the 49ers are +103 on the moneyline.
National anthem and halftime show
On top of the actual game, what makes the Super Bowl special is the pomp and circumstance that comes with it. Of course, fans will be glued to the TV during all the commercials, but there's also going to be some musical acts as well. Multi-platinum and Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Demi Lovato is set to sing the national anthem prior to kickoff. At halftime, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be performing from Miami.
