2020 Super Bowl national anthem: 'The Star Spangled Banner' to be sung by Demi Lovato in Miami
The world now knows who'll perform before kickoff at Super Bowl LIV
For those who sing the national anthem on the world's biggest stage, some unforgettable moments can happen -- both good and bad. You might be ready for the Kansas City Chiefs to battle the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, but are you ready -- really ready -- for the performance that happens right before the game? What's in store for this year? We're glad you asked.
Before the 54th Super Bowl, which is just days from kicking off, pop star Demi Lovato has the honor of singing "The Star Spangled Banner," tasked with representing the United States and carrying on a tradition of big vocal talent on the biggest stage.
Lovato's rendition of the anthem will be broadcast live just ahead of kickoff. Lovato will be joined by Christine Sun Kim, a multi-platinum singer and songwriter who knows a thing or two about performing in front of millions, Lovato, also Grammy nominated, has a face, name and voice recognizable by many worldwide -- fans familiar with not only her top-selling records, but also her work as an philanthropist, actress and much more. Her performance at this year's Grammys blew the worldwide audience away, and she's ready to do it again on Sunday.
The draw of Super Bowl LIV won't simply be the game itself, although the stage is being set for what could be an attention-grabbing matchup, no matter which of the final four teams battles their way into the Big Game. Fans from around the globe, casual and diehard alike, also line up to catch the entertainment of commercials and the halftime show -- it all being discussed at water coolers worldwide the Monday after.
She follows previous Super Bowl national anthem performers like Gladys Knight, Alicia Keys, Billy Joel, Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston. Those are tough acts to follow, indeed, but fans can expect Lovato to carry the torch without issue. She'll set the tone for halftime performers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, in a display of entertainment the NFL hopes will one to remember for the ages.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl 2020: How to watch, stream
Make sure to catch the Big Game on Sunday; here's everything to know
-
Super Bowl tickets making record sales
For a ticket to Super Bowl LIV, fans are going to have to pay top dollar
-
54 things to know about Super Bowl 54
This is the place for you if you want to know anything and everything about Super Bowl LIV
-
49ers vs. Chiefs expert picks, best bets
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the 49ers and Chiefs.
-
Updated weather forecast for Super Bowl
What's on the radar for Super Bowl Sunday? We've got you covered
-
Bold predictions for Super Bowl LIV
Super Bowl LIV is here, and it's not going to go well for Patrick Mahomes
-
Super Bowl opening night: Live updates
Players from San Francisco and Kansas City met the media at Marlins Park to kick off Super...
-
Lamar Jackson helps AFC win Pro Bowl
Jackson helped lead the AFC to an early lead and a T.J. Watt fumble return touchdown sealed...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game