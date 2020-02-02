2020 Super Bowl NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way parlay would pay 7-1

Everyone says Chiefs coach Andy Reid is a master playcaller who excels when given extra time to prepare, and the numbers back that up. Entering the 2020 Super Bowl, Reid's teams in Philadelphia and Kansas City are a stunning 23-5 straight-up (82.1 percent) off a bye. But backing the Chiefs (-1.5) to cover against the 49ers in the 2020 Super Bowl will lead to a modest payout if you make the right call with your NFL picks, about $100 for every $110 risked.

If you truly want to go big for Super Bowl 2020, a parlay is the answer. Legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has studied the Super Bowl 54 spread, over-under and props and released a strong three-way parlay. Combined, these 2020 Super Bowl best bets would pay out at 7-1 if each hits. That's why you'll want to see the top 2020 Super Bowl parlay from Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

Hammer enters Super Bowl Sunday 2020 on a mind-blowing run: He just went 3-0 on conference championship Sunday, the seventh time this season he's swept his best bets. Over the past nine weeks, Hammer is a stunning 21-6 on his NFL best bets.

In the conference title games, Goldberg cashed with Kansas City (-7.5) and San Francisco (-7.5), and he also gave out the over 53 in Titans vs. Chiefs. Final score: Chiefs 35, Titans 24.

This is the same legend who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 in against-the-spread picks. Anyone who has followed him is way up, and anyone who has parlayed his best bets is doing even better.

Now, Hammer is going big on 49ers vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 54 and locked in three more confident plays. You can see all of them here. And if you parlay his 2020 Super Bowl picks, you could be looking at a strong 7-1 payout.

Hammer is banking on the first score being a field goal, which pays +120 (risk $100 to win $120). Even though the offenses are explosive, as both rank in the top five in scoring, Hammer says Reid and the 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, coaching in his first Super Bowl, will play things safe early. He expects both to kick easy field goals instead of going for it on fourth-and-short, at least in the first quarter. This prop has cashed in two straight Super Bowls and three of the last four.

But his strongest play is against the spread. Hammer, who has inside sources throughout the league, is focused on a coaching angle no one else is talking about. He's only sharing what it is, along with his best parlay, at SportsLine.

So what are Goldberg's top 2020 Super Bowl picks? And what coaching angle makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which Super Bowl 54 parlay to back Sunday, all from the legendary handicapper who's hitting 78 percent of his best bets the past nine weeks and just cashed another huge parlay.